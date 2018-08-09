Pre-Columbian America was plagued by decades-long megadroughts

In the August issue of Physics Today, climate scientists Toby Ault and Scott St. George share a pair of startling research findings. Between roughly 800 and 1500 CE, the American West suffered a succession of decades-long droughts, much longer than anything we’ve endured in modern history. And statistical models suggest that, as the climate warms, such megadroughts are increasingly likely to return.
Ring-width analyses provide the most complete set of data on past moisture levels. But researchers have other ways of determining those conditions. Here are four of them:
- Underwater tree stumps
- Archaeological artifacts
- Sand-dune cores
- Pollen-grain deposits
And I thought tree rings only predicted temperature!
Always interesting how they try to prove things with data that when actually examined absolutely disproves their hypothesis.
The best tree-ring reconstructions do show a slightly higher temperature (+0.1C) than the 1904 – 1980 mean for North America. From just before 800 CE to around 1075 CE. (http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/8/2/024008). After that, the tree-ring studies show a lower temperature right up to the modern day (even when you include the hockey stick producing tricks). Between -0.1C and -0.3C lower for the majority of that period.
Long-term North American temperatures have very little (I would say none) correlation with long-term drought conditions. Without correlation, there is not even the faintest possibility of causation; you can throw away your obviously false hypothesis without a qualm.
Yet, here these fools are; they can’t even make up a plausible lie.
Tree rings don’t record temperature. They record moisture. That is 80 years of research saying that, and yes, they did understand the concept of temperature at the turn of the 20th century.
Trees are lousy thermometers, but pretty good hygrometers.
“startling”
Too much hyphen-abuse in that list, but an interesting topic and story. Imagine of all things, droughts in deserts.
The whole of the southern Rocky Mountains is included in that area. That is not desert.
Nor is Sacramento, CA.
Were you to live there, you would not claim that. Most people don’t consider California to be a desert, either, yet most of it is exactly that, certainly off monsoon-season.
I lived in the Bay Area for four years and San Diego County for two.
If a desert be defined by less than eight inches of rainfall, then most of CA is not a desert. Much of it is semi-arid.
Average precipitation at Sacto is 18.52 inches, so even in droughts, it doesn’t qualify as desert.
Here is CA precip:
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-PI4JXK3DX4U/T9o293ASlnI/AAAAAAAASic/BhH2vX0LQ4Q/s1600/california-precipitation-map.gif
The floor of the southern San Joaquin Valley and most of SE CA is indeed desert. The rest, not so much.
Mods,
First, no h/t for the Physics Today article; now under moderation.
What gives?
I remember when an underwater camera filmed tree stumps and indigenous stone rings 90 feet below the current level of Lake Tahoe. Caused quite an alarm as regards drought potential.
“And statistical models suggest that, as the climate warms, such megadroughts are increasingly likely to return.”
Bingo, there’s the Alarmist, money-grubbing turd stuck into what is otherwise some interesting research.
There are two camps. Camp one, with a history of over 80 years publications states that tree rings record only rainfall noticeably. Camp two, arising in the 1990 timeframe ignores that 80 year history and reports that tree rings only report temperature noticeably. You cannot unravel moisture and temperature together in tree rings. Apparently this is still undecided which one they record. I will stick with rainfall.
Tree rings measure the water uptake and growing season of trees. Maybe also CO2 in the air. If it’s hot, more water will evaporate. Since trees get their water via the ground, their uptake is a function both of temperature and precipitation, but mainly the latter. Average temperature does vary over the centuries of tree’s life, but not by all that much, unless it survived across a glacial-interglacial transition.
Not only that, but many tree species have an ideal ambient temperature for growth. On either side, growth slows down.
They drill core the wood in the SW adobe structures to date them, and get a rainfall record at the same time.
Don’t the dates 800-1500 CE overlap or coincide with the Medieval Warm Period, ca 950-1250?
Many paleoclimatologists consider the MWP to have run from c. AD 950 to 1400, and the LIA from c. 1400 to 1850. But others favor different start and end dates.
Some other conventional dates are for the Roman Warm Period, 250 BC to AD 400, and the Dark Ages Cool Period, 400 to 950, but with slop on both ends of each.
The cycles might be shortening, which is not a good sign, if you like it warmer rather than cooler.
Megadroughts in the American Southwest during that time are well known. The time coincided broadly with the Medieval Warm Period. One such severe drought is believed responsible for the disappearance of the Anasazi Indians. They built the iconic cliff pueblos which contain an abundance of tree logs spanning a range of centuries. The logs provide a wealth of information for both dating and climate.
Nothing surprising or new about any of this.
Shouldn’t higher global temperatures drive higher precipitation worldwide, with considerable local and regional variation? With the wet regions remaining the same, getting wetter, or getting dryer, and the dry ones remaining the same, getting dryer, or getting wetter, as, of course, not only does the precipitation change in a region, but also the boundaries between these regions shift.
It looks like here we have a great example of complexity not amenable to disambiguation (is that really a word?) by old-paradigm, Modern and post-Modern reductionist linearizing science. No wonder the paper itself seems so dodgy, trying to squeeze prior-concludings from mixed data.
Really far out there, predicting drought during this little “age of aquarius”, while warm SSTs are pumping moisture into the dry extremes of polar latitude, limiting their winter heat loss through cloud cover.
So the thickness of the tree rings are now indicative of water or lack thereof- the same data that gave us the temperature hockey stick! How do they know it wasnt cold weather instead of hot drought. This is the only science that uses the same data to divine each of two mutually incompatible conditions. Oh and whatever happened to high CO2 making plants resistant to drought.
The chaotic system here is the minds of climate alarmists, not climate . The two strange attractors are marxbrother тоталiтагуaиs and the CO2 putsch.