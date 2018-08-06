Michael Mann Wants to Give Capitalism a Chance to Solve Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
If we behave we won’t have to accept a full command economy to save the planet.
On climate change, it’s time to start panicking
The crisis over global warming warrants an unparalleled response
MATTHEW ROZSA
AUGUST 5, 2018 11:30PM (UTC)
It is time for us to panic about global warming. Indeed, a proper state of panic is long overdue.
“I would place a price on carbon,” Michael E. Mann, a Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State, told Salon by email. “Whether this takes the form of a carbon tax (a revenue-neutral carbon tax? fee and dividend? cap-and-trade?), I leave that to the policymakers to determine as long as they accept, as the premise for policy, what the science has to say about the reality and threat of climate change. The price on carbon needs to be set such that it leads to a reduction in carbon emissions of several percent a year for the next few decades. If we do that, we can avoid a catastrophic 2C (~3.5 F) warming of the planet.”
He also rejected the idea promoted by many on the left that a lasting solution to global warming is impossible under a free-market capitalist economic system.
“I’m unconvinced that is true,” Mann explained. “In the past, market mechanisms for pricing environmental externalities have worked. We acted on acid rain and ozone depletion within a market economy framework. The real problem, in my view, isn’t the nature of our economic system, it’s the way that special interests and plutocrats have blocked the sort of common-sense market approaches to dealing with environmental problems that were once supported by democrats and republicans alike. The problem is the moral and ethical rot that now lies at the very center of the republican establishment, the lack of good faith and the total sellout to special interests and plutocrats.”
Capitalism and Democracy still has an opportunity to prove itself worthy. Mann is happy for the people’s representatives to decide the exact form of the carbon burden Mann and his friends have demanded we accept.
I am personally now very scared. Did I save the planet?
Rest assured that the Grand Ayatollah of the Planet Dr. Mann works tirelessly.
Every time I replace a part on my bike, whether it’s a seat post, crankarm, new forks or new pedals, I pay a price for carbon. Campagnolo stuff is expensive!
Is he now calling for a tax on soot?
Is the hockey stick an example of moral and ethical rot?
“Let us never forget this fundamental truth: the State has no source of money other than money which people earn themselves. If the State wishes to spend more it can do so only by borrowing your savings or by taxing you more. It is no good thinking that someone else will pay – that ‘someone else’ is you. There is no such thing as public money; there is only taxpayers’ money.”
Margaret Thatcher.
Dr. Mann does not understand capitalism. Add that to the list.
Dr. Mann doesn’t understand the American people, either.
Americans are not going to sign off on a new Carbon Tax. It’s not going to happen. It’s wishful thinking on the part of Dr. Mann.
One more item to add to the list: Dr. Mann does not have a firm grip on science — Physics in particular.
“The problem is the moral and ethical rot that now lies at the very center of the
republicanDemocratic establishment, the lack of good faith and the total sellout to special interests and plutocrats.”
There, fixed.
The real problem, Dr. Mann, is that the climate science is definitely NOT settled and your declarations that CAGW is here and now and going to get worse is just that: A declaration, unsupported by the facts.
Look at Mann’s nice house with all of those electric lights turned on, appliances. heating, maybe AC too. Think of the resources used to build that house. I invite Mann to give up his house and all the conveniences he enjoys thanks to “carbon” resources. Please Mann go live in a tent, don’t drive a car, hunt and gather your own food, make your own clothing and set a moral example for the rest of us to follow. Until then shut your big hypocritical mouth.
As Glenn Reynolds (Instapundit) says “When those who claim there is a crisis start acting like they actually believe themselves, I’ll start taking them seriously.”
Wow, that sure is very “Mann”-agnanimous of him!
The planet is greening. Global air temperatures are falling from the last super El Nino, but ocean temperatures are falling even more dramatically, promising future air temperature drops in the months and possibly years ahead. The food supply is at its peak and growing. If oceans are rising, they are doing it at the same rate that has been going on for the last 200 years or more. Severe weather is not increasing and today’s extremes are just like the extremes of the past.
Nothing Michael Mann has ever predicted has come to pass. Nothing is happening like he said it would.
So now, simply because we have had some heat waves where lots of liberal people live this summer, we are told that we should be panicking? I don’t think so Michael. You should be panicking. Your career as a very bad scientist and only marginally better activist, is just about over.
The only ones in a state of panic of course, are the Warmunists, as they see their cherished, anti-human, pseudoscience-laden ideology continue to fall apart at the seams.
You’re right. If we don’t panic, then people will wake up and realize that it was all a castle build in the clouds and just as ephemeral …
“The problem is the moral and ethical rot that now lies at the very center of the republican establishment, the lack of good faith and the total sellout to special interests and plutocrats.”
No, the problem is your climate change scare stories are not making an impression on the American people anymore. You have yelled “Wolf” too many times, when there was no wolf, and now you are yelling wolf again and expecting people to come running. CAGW is just about last on the list of priorities for Americans and it’s not because they are blind to reality, it’s because they are on to your false alarms.
You are going to be very dissappointed with the reaction of the American people. And hopefully, in the future, you will be shamed for this CAGW scam you and others have tried to perpetrate on the world.
What does Pluto have to do with it Mikey? Leave poor Pluto and its plutocrats out of it. The poor, marginalized planets always suffer the most.
So what this means is that Mann has a scheme in mind to cash in on subsidies I suppose.
Is there anyone who isn’t hopelessly conflicted or completely irrational who still cares one bit about what Michael Mann wants or thinks?
Michael Mann Wants to Give Capitalism a Chance to Solve Climate Change
[solve – sälv – verb – find an answer to, explanation for, or means of dealing with a problem.]
There is nothing to be solved. CO2 is Not a Problem.
We used to joke that the government could put a tax on breathing, as they are so desperate for more tax revenue.
In a talk by Dr Ivar Giaevar (genuine Nobel prizewinner for physics) he gave an estimate of the amount of CO2 emitted by humans in a day at 800g CO2 where the daily energy used in living was 2000 Kcals.
An adult male is more likely to need 2500 Kcals per day equivalent to 1 kg per day of CO2.
I am assuming that the carbon tax proposed is actually for CO2 at the Canadian proposed level of $50 per tonne from 2022, this gives a potential tax of $18.25 per person per year just for breathing.
(In the UK with a population of 70m it would give a total tax of approximately (in Canadian dollars) of $1bn per year.)
Dr Giaevar gave an estimate that breathing produced about 4% of a person’s total CO2 emmissions, so if the tax is applied evenly it could be as much as $456 per person per year.
Question: How can one produce steel without using carbon?
Capitalism and Democracy still has [have?] an opportunity to prove itself worthy.
Let me give a one-word solution that most won’t understand and that a few others will lambaste:
. . . SunCell ™ . . . .
Have just read most of the comments on the salon link on this. A bevy of headless chickens methinks.
Perhaps we should ask these people to explain the following:
1) Why, at sea level does your kettle boil at a boringly constant 100C no matter how you turn the heat up?
2) Why is the temperature of all our oceans consistently around or below 30C apart from some isolated areas where there are specific conditions. OK you may argue about that but generally 30C is at the top end of the measurements say at +/- 1.5% on the kelvin scale.
3) Is it coincidence that at 30C the vapour pressure of water equals the saturated Partial Pressure , at sea level.
4) Is 3) above significant? If so why?
“a Chance to Solve Climate Change” = Send more money.