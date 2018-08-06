Laughable weather station maintenance causes highest ever temperature record in Spain

h/t to Dr. Ryan Maue
In Spain, Paco Eslava García has been following my lead on the poor quality of weather stations that produce record-high temperatures. I recently pointed out how the tentative all time high temperature in Africa could very well be due being at an airport. I also pointed out that high temperature records in the Los Angeles area could be a product of poor siting. Such as this station on the roof of the Santa Ana fire station:
My study at AGU looked at how hundreds of such poorly sited stations are increasing the temperature trend of the United States.
But what Paco has found in Spain is truly laughable.
Here’s his Tweet showing why:
Translation:
This is the meteorological station, which has the highest temperature record in Spain, is located in the municipal district of Montoro… maybe a little maintenance would not hurt!
What Paco is speaking of is the Stevenson Screen. The box with slats to allow airflow. That’s where the thermometer is located. It’s supposed to be white, to minimize the solar heating effect. But as you can see, it’s not white at all, it’s brown due to lack of paint, which seems to have worn off:
It also appears that the front door of the screen may be missing. The vegetation is too high near it, blocking wind, and there’s a large concrete structure nearby.
Paco adds this photo, where you can see the station in the distance just under the word “Vega”:
Here’s the rub as to why this station is a problem.The 2017 heat wave that brought a new all-time high temperature record.
Spain records hottest day at 47.3C (117F)
I wonder if the State Meteorological Service of Spain (AEMET) bothered to go look at the weather station at Montoro before they verified that all-time high record. Probably not. That’s an embarrassing failure of science either way.
Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that this station is part of GHCN, so it doesn’t make it into temperature trends. But it does make it into climatic citations for all-time-records, and plenty of headlines. That’s still unacceptable.
Surface albedo matters when it comes to high temperatures, and a Stevenson screen that has lost it’s paint and exposes darkened wood absorbs more incoming solar radiation during the day, making the interior warmer than it should be.
But hey, let’s just call it “climate change” and nod to the consensus, as AEMET apparently did.
A friend of Paco, Juan Antonio Salado has found some other issues. He writes (translated):
Here you can see three central AEMet stations. The first manual, the second with two wind towers in the front of the building and between the Grove and the last, the automatic which is officially used on the terrace.
For example, here’s another Stevenson Screen with a dark roof.
Another freind, Zdenek Nejedly writes of another poorly sited station (also with a dark roof and chipping paint) that set the previous record:
Be cautious about Tmax on some Spain stations in next days. I have doubts about Montoro (p.1) st. Every day is 1-2 °C warmer than other hottest st. in Spain P.2 Murcia Alfonso X measured 47,2 in 1995, BUT…
Measuring temperature in the street, on rooftops, and using poorly maintained equipment is just irresponsible, and isn’t what you’d expect of science. One wonders if AEMET is just lazy, incompetent, or both?
I may be very naive but if there are standards for weather stations why are they not followed and if they fail to conform why are their readings used at all? Back in 70’s I use to pass in-flight weather reports via HF radio as I navigated across the pond. I took great care because that was before the large number of satellites were in place so military planes we a big source of weather data. We took it very serious.
The standards aren’t followed because those responsible for following them aren’t held accountable for the lack of maintenance. The readings are used by different people who trust those responsible for maintenance are doing their jobs. It’s a misplaced trust, but even when alerted to the problem, those in charge don’t do anything until publicly embarrassed (even then its usually a cover-up action). It’s a scandal Anthony has publicized many times. The mainstream media ignore it because it throws huge doubt on their alarmist agenda.
Reminds me of another poster who has been assuring us that it doesn’t matter if the calibration data is missing, because these guys are professionals and would never neglect maintenance and proper calibration.
A reading of 140 F some decades ago (which would have been THE world’s record), reported from Delta, Mexico, had to be disqualified because ofa similar question of overexposure to roof radiation!
My personal weather station is sited better than these. https://photos.app.goo.gl/nhmS4fii1MbWcwWf9
Why does it look like it is in a bird bath?
Just kidding. Thanks for the view, Steve.
I should do one. We live in a rural setting about 5 miles north of a small airport (KLEN, Ellensburg, WA), so I could site one according to regulations.
The worst sited one I ever saw in Spain was at Seville airport – sited on tarmac in front of the terminal, bathing in the sun and reflected sun. Also, possibly subject to the occasional jet blast.
The fake heat in Spain is hard to beat, but stays mainly on the paper sheet.
fake heat in Spain is hard to beat = Fake News.
Every year there will be some temperature records set. Has anyone done the math to figure out how many that would normally be?
For a new station, every maximum and minimum will be a record. There’s a 100% chance of setting records.
For a station that has been in place for 150 years, the chances of setting records is greatly reduced, but not zero. It depends on the system’s signal to noise ratio.
I would hope a good number of these data collection sites would be rejected, but then where would the media get the false alarms from?
There might even be no warming if we factor only land stations active since at least 1918. Hachojima (Tokyo Station), Syowa (Antarctica Station) the USHCN stations show no warming trend in past 100 years. https://realclimatescience.com/2018/08/plummeting-august-6th-temperatures-in-the-us/
This, in the 21st Century!
How can temperature records from 50 years ago be trusted to a fraction of a degree when no one actually gave a monkeys about global temperatures?
No one knew about UHI and mercury thermometers were used. A tall guy wouldn’t get the same reading as a short guy.
And what scientist wanted to go out in the snow and rain when they had a tea boy to do the job? He probably ran round the corner to shelter, had a smoke and took the figures from the previous day.
“But it does make it into climatic citations for all-time-records”
Makes me think of Alley blithely declaring that more high temperature records is proof that CO2 is causing dangerous warming.
But deniers simply deny because they believe the weather has changed before. Deniers do not know how to anaylyze…
hahahahahah. I think we know who the deniers are – the people allowing land stations to have as much UHI effect as possible with the belief C02 affect UHI.
And I absolutely believe that the ASOS stations in the US have issues. I follow the temperatures very carefully multiple times a day from the stations in my NWS region. I make note of the high and low temperature of these stations every day. And it is super obvious when the stations start to record anomalous readings, and when it happens they are always too hot. I am reminded about the bad ASOS at Reagan National which was replaced a few years ago after running too hot for years. And the data, including “record” high temperatures were never adjusted. And they become part of the global database that we use to track earth’s climate? And when you start to think about this issue globally, then wow. There was a peer reviewed science article published within the last year (can’t find it right now–maybe I found it here?) calling for a global network of 1000 weather stations, that would all be well sited and maintained, to track global temperature. What was funny about the article was how in the introduction they bent over backwards to claim that their proposal isn’t meant to mean in any way that the existing weather station network has problems.
Anthony,
“…high temperature in Africa could very well be due TO being at an airport.”
I recall some time ago a when glass clad sky scraper was put up in London and there were times when you could fry an egg in a surrounding street and some wing mirrors started melting on parked cars. – Never heard how they fixed that problem.
Can’t wait to hear Stokes excuses about this one!
The center of the extreme heat halfway between Madrid and Lisbon (July 2017 map) is an area called ‘Extremadura’. There’s more than a hint in the name.
over 30 people died today where i live.
from the poorly measured temperature.