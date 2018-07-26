Ben Santer: Climate Change Responsible for Hotter and Colder Weather

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A new study by Ben Santer which claims that climate change is strengthening the heartbeat of the world’s climate, making winters colder and summers warmer.
Climate change strengthens Earth’s ‘heartbeat’ – and that’s bad news
By Chelsea Gohd, Space.com Staff Writer
Climate change is much more than rising temperatures and melting ice. In a new study, scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and five other organizations show that human action significantly affects the seasonal temperature cycle in the troposphere, or lowest layer of Earth’s atmosphere — the layer that we live in where weather occurs.
In this new study, scientists examined seasonal temperature cycles in the troposphere and observed the profound impact humans are having on the atmosphere and our seasons. Most notably, the researchers found that because of carbon dioxide emissions, Earth’s seasonal “heartbeat,” or the contrast between hot summers and cold winters, is becoming stronger.
“Our results suggest that attribution studies with the changing seasonal cycle provide powerful and novel evidence for a significant human effect on Earth’s climate,” Benjamin Santer, LLNL climate scientist and lead author on the new work, said in a statement.
Read more: http://www.foxnews.com/science/2018/07/25/climate-change-strengthens-earths-heartbeat-and-thats-bad-news.html
The abstract of the study;
Human influence on the seasonal cycle of tropospheric temperature
Benjamin D. Santer, Stephen Po-Chedley, Mark D. Zelinka, Ivana Cvijanovic, Céline Bonfils, Paul J. Durack, Qiang Fu2, Jeffrey Kiehl, Carl Mears, Jeffrey Painter, Giuliana Pallotta, Susan Solomon, Frank J. Wentz, Cheng-Zhi Zou
We provide scientific evidence that a human-caused signal in the seasonal cycle of tropospheric temperature has emerged from the background noise of natural variability. Satellite data and the anthropogenic “fingerprint” predicted by climate models show common large-scale changes in geographical patterns of seasonal cycle amplitude. These common features include increases in amplitude at mid-latitudes in both hemispheres, amplitude decreases at high latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere, and small changes in the tropics. Simple physical mechanisms explain these features. The model fingerprint of seasonal cycle changes is identifiable with high statistical confidence in five out of six satellite temperature datasets. Our results suggest that attribution studies with the changing seasonal cycle provide powerful evidence for a significant human effect on Earth’s climate.
Read more: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/361/6399/eaas8806
Ben Santer is one of the more colourful climategate characters. He rose to fame after his email threat to beat the cr*p out of Pat Michaels was uncovered in the Climategate archive.
But there are plenty of other entertaining Santer emails. My personal favourite Santer climategate email is 1231257056.txt, in which he expresses outrage at having to release data and method to “scientific competitors”.
1. In my considered opinion, a very dangerous precedent is set if any derived quantity that we have calculated from primary data is subject to FOIA requests. At LLNL’s Program for Climate Model Diagnosis and Intercomparison (PCMDI), we have devoted years of effort to the calculation of derived quantities from climate model output. These derived quantities include synthetic MSU temperatures, ocean heat content changes, and so-called “cloud simulator” products suitable for comparison with actual satellite-based estimates of cloud type, altitude, and frequency. The intellectual investment in such calculations is substantial.
2. Mr. Smith asserts that “there is no valid intellectual property justification for withholding this data”. I believe this argument is incorrect. The synthetic MSU temperatures used in our IJoC paper – and the other examples of derived datasets mentioned above – are integral components of both PCMDI’s ongoing research, and of proposals we have submitted to funding agencies (DOE, NOAA, and NASA). Can any competitor simply request such datasets via the U.S. FOIA, before we have completed full scientific analysis of these datasets?
Source: Wikileaks
The latest Santer effort is interesting in the context of other climate predictions. Remember back when climate alarmists were predicting warmer winters and shorter snow seasons? The most impressive effort of the “warmer winter” cycle of predictions, in my opinion, is Dr. Trenberth’s prediction of warmer, shorter winters AND more snow in midwinter.
Does global warming mean more or less snow?
Kevin Trenberth
January 30, 2015 9.43pm AEDT
Going forward, in mid winter, climate change means that snowfalls will increase because the atmosphere can hold 4% more moisture for every 1°F increase in temperature. So as long as it does not warm above freezing, the result is a greater dump of snow.
In contrast, at the beginning and end of winter, it warms enough that it is more likely to rain, so the total winter snowfall does not increase. Observations of snow cover for the northern hemisphere indeed show slight increases in mid-winter (December-February) but huge losses in the spring (see snow cover figure above.) This is all part of a trend to much heavier precipitation in the United States (see figure below), especially in the northeast.
Read more: https://theconversation.com/does-global-warming-mean-more-or-less-snow-36936
Former NASA GISS director James Hansen went the other way with his scientific crystal ball, he produced a 2016 prediction of an imminent sharp drop in both Summer and Winter temperatures, followed by runaway warming.
… Global temperature becomes an unreliable diagnostic of planetary condition as the ice melt rate increases. Global energy imbalance (Fig. 15b) is a more meaningful measure of planetary status as well as an estimate of the climate forcing change required to stabilize climate. Our calculated present energy imbalance of ∼ 0.8 W m−2 (Fig. 15b) is larger than the observed 0.58 ± 0.15 W m−2 during 2005–2010 (Hansen et al., 2011). The discrepancy is likely accounted for by excessive ocean heat uptake at low latitudes in our model, a problem related to the model’s slow surface response time (Fig. 4) that may be caused by excessive small-scale ocean mixing.
Large scale regional cooling occurs in the North Atlantic and Southern oceans by mid-century (Fig. 16) for 10-year doubling of freshwater injection. A 20-year doubling places similar cooling near the end of this century, 40 years ear- lier than in our prior simulations (Fig. 7), as the factor of 4 increase in current freshwater from Antarctica is a 40-year advance.
Cumulative North Atlantic freshwater forcing in sverdrup years (Sv years) is 0.2 Sv years in 2014, 2.4 Sv years in 2050, and 3.4Sv years (its maximum) prior to 2060 (Fig. S14). The critical issue is whether human-spurred ice sheet mass loss can be approximated as an exponential process during the next few decades. Such nonlinear behavior depends upon amplifying feedbacks, which, indeed, our climate simulations reveal in the Southern Ocean. …
Read more: http://www.atmos-chem-phys.net/16/3761/2016/acp-16-3761-2016.pdf
Lucky climate science is settled, otherwise all these apparently conflicting climate predictions might cause real confusion.
Yep, a changing climate sure makes things different even when they are the same.
It’s deja vu all over again! Climate science is changing just like the weather!
This is a great theory, but it founders on the rocks of history. The term climate change was invented exactly because summers weren’t getting warmer (for 20 years). So it’s a bit rich to say the latest unvalidated computer program claims they will get warmer.
As far as winters getting colder; well, I remember the early days of these computer programs and they were so bad that they were all over the place. Hence the claim that if it was hotter, that was global warming and if it was colder, that was global warming too. Non-predictions like these give climate ‘scientists’ a bad name.
They wait to see what the weather does, then they predict it. Rinse and repeat.
NOAA and NASA need to be purged and reorganized with actual scientists. I can’t believe the taxpayers are funding this garbage.
It’s models all the way down. link
Not a single physically valid error bar in the entire paper. It’s narrativism, not science.
You are correct, and far too forgiving.
So … that “The End Of Snow” thing – not so much? Good to know.
Are ANY of the points made in the paper supported by serious peer review? ie, what were the review questions asked and the responses to those questions? Until we get the answers to those questions we have to assume the quality of the paper is only as good as the chief author’s reputation – and that is not very good.
So winters get colder and summers hotter. Overall, no change, perhaps? Thats a switch from earlier model results saying that nights get warmer but not days. It seems that “climate science” surely is not settled. It offers something for everybody.
Hmm. And Hmm again, and again……
I understand the theory of CAGW ( Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming)-
Adding human sourced greenhouse gases to the atmosphere will warm the atmosphere,potentially disastrously.
However what exactly is the theory of Dangerous Anthropogenic Climate Change?
What are the indicia and consequences of such a theory?
Burning fossil fuels will cause “ climate disruption”?
How does one validate or invalidate such a theory?
If you want to drive a liberal Eco-Freak crazy, just ask them when the climate was NOT changing !!
My comment to CAGW protagonists is I’m glad that climate changes otherwise I would live under some miles of ice.
“A new study by Ben Santer which claims that climate change is strengthening the heartbeat of the world’s climate, making winters colder and summers warmer.”
And “normal” weather becomes more….ummm….normaler ?
What did good old Ben base his study on? we just went though almost 2 decades of no warming at all
here we go>>>” in five out of six satellite temperature datasets. In these five datasets, S/N ratios for the 38-year satellite record “…
…so half of the temp data set was no temp change at all
“double secret normaler”
They can’t even define natural variability…have no clue what it should be
Ben Santer says, “Earth’s seasonal “heartbeat,” or the contrast between hot summers and cold winters, is becoming stronger.”
We’ve got some bad news, Ben…
The CAGW ho@x is about to face a catastrophic heart attack with cooler summers and colder winters when the PDO, AMO and NAO are all in their respective 30-year cool cycles from around 2021, and when the sun enters its weakest solar cycle since 1790 from 2021…
I can’t wait to see the excuses CAGW advocates come up with to explain falling global temps trends, with the disparity between CMIP5 global average warming model projections vs. reality exceeding 3~5 standard deviations..
CMIP5 average model projections projected a +1.2C global temp anomaly by now, when reality (UAH 6.0) shows just a +0.21C anomaly.
It’s not helping “The Cause”, that the current El Nino cycle is turning out to be a complete dud, which may be followed by a cold La Nina from around 2020.
And the beat goes on…
I think El Nino not to likely ,not that it really matters in the big picture.
Salvatore-san:
Natural Super El Nino/strong El Nino events are major ploys CAGW advocates use to push the CAGW narrative, which they propagandize 24/7 when they occur, and then go silent when global cooling occurs during La Nina events…
You’re correct that these natural events should not drive the science, but since when has CAGW been about science???
100% false. You can’t have it both ways. They never stop.
Is it any wonder the public have totally lost any remote interest they once may have had in the endlessly wrong shabby overcoat, wild-haired, climate rapture street corner preachers.
Eric,
Despite what you claim the study does not state that climate change will make “winters colder and summers warmer.” Even Fox News is able to correctly summarise the paper as saying that “summers are warming more rapidly than the other seasons” so in other words both winters and summers are getting warmer but the rate of increase in summer is larger.
Except there is no evidence the summers are getting warmer. Even RSS data disputes this claim when you leave out the noisy years.
RSS
April-August 1980-81 14.5 C (58.1F) .03C
April-August 1990….. 14.6 C (58.1F) .05C
April-August 1995-96 14.6 C (58.2F) .10C
April-August 2001-02 14.8 C (58.6F) .31C
April-August 2007….. 14.7 C (58.5F) .24C
April-August 2014….. 14.8 C (58.6F) .30C
April-June…..2018….. 14.8 C (58.6F) .27C
Maybe what he really means is El Nino summer years are getting warmer. Doesn’t exactly fit the idea that humans are responsible.
Richard,
I have no idea what you think those RSS numbers are showing. But they would appear to
suggest that 1980 the average summer temperature was 14.5C and in 2018 the average temperature so far is 14.8 giving a rise of 0.3C so it would appear to show that summers are getting warmer.
Percy, you need to look closer. There’s been no real change this century. That would indicate the warming that happened last century had a cause that has since ended.
Add to that the fact we know the climate cooled from 1940-1980 and it’s very reasonable to conclude the summers haven’t warmed in almost 80 years.
“so in other words both winters and summers are getting warmer but the rate of increase in summer is larger”
how quickly they forget……we just went though almost 2 decades of no warming at all
Climate change of this nature will have little to with CO2.
What can cause this type of climate change is semi-permanent area’s of high pressure sitting over northern land masses. Because while during the summer this type of patterning will become “heat domes”. Once we move into the winter they soon turn into freezers.
Taken in context, it seems to me that “climate change” could, at any point in time, have one of the four possible gradient combinations:
1) Making winters colder and summers hotter,
2) Making winters hotter and summers hotter,
3) Making winters hotter and summers colder, or
4) Making winters colder and summers colder.
Should I therefore be alarmed that one of the 25% equal-probability* states has happened? Even if it is true?
* Based on climate history reconstructions over the last 1 billion years.
Santer warmer summers colder winters – hey what are you going to say when temperatures have stopped going up for about as long as the warming scare itself? And Hansen’s ‘global temperatures are not a useful metric’ is a response to the same stalled temperatures. They see the frightening cooling oceans. They realize that they have shot most of their bolts adjusting the data and now they have to show that temperature rise isn’t necessary to show …err… global warming.
“Climate Change Responsible for Hotter and Colder Weather”
Whatever happens next is always climate change responsible for A,B,C,D? It doesn’t matter if A,B,C or D goes up, goes down or stays the same. There is no science involved here at all other that blaming everything that happens on a religion that doesn’t distinguish anything from natural climate.
When a succession of milder winters and cooler summers happen in future, this will still be blamed on climate change.
No, climate change is not responsible for this because between the 1970’s and 2000’s while global temperatures were significantly warming (normally expected). The summers were getting warmer mainly due to minimum temperatures being less cool and especially winters milder because of minimum temperatures being significantly less cold. This century the pattern has changed more and more cooler summers and colder winters have occurred between the occasional hot summers and more usual milder winters.
What has changed? Increasing CO2? No, this has been occurring for decades before. Lower solar activity changes the jet stream into more meridional longer duration pattern, increased global cloud levels and reduced solar insolation to the surface. This resulted in more energy loss to space and the pause/hiatus that happened for much of this century.
Increasing blocking patterns have occurred with meridional jet stream that causes stubborn high pressure omega blocks that keeps weather patterns around the world stuck for longer periods. That means cooler/wetter regions persist for longer and hotter/drier regions persist for longer. Blocking patterns normally lead to lower minimums in summer and lower minimums in winter, depending on whether land or ocean source. The ocean source is usually more favourable with a zonal jet stream.
Previously between the 1970’s and 2000’s the jet stream was increasingly becoming zonal making worlds weather less severe. Now after these blocks start appearing more frequent again, they are blamed on climate change when there are a result of an opposite change to what was originally blamed on for most of last century.
According to p. 9 of the DOE Public Access Plan (available on the internet):
“DMPs [Data Managtement Plans] should provide a plan for making all research data displayed in publications resulting from the proposed research open, machine-readable, and digitally accessible to the public at the time of publication. This includes data that are displayed in charts, figures, images, etc. In addition, the underlying digital research data used to generate the displayed data should be made as accessible as possible to the public in accordance with the principles stated above. The published article should indicate how these data can be accessed. Individual research offices will encourage researchers to deposit data in existing community or institutional repositories or to submit these data to the article publisher as supplemental information.”
I could not find the regulation just now, but when I was last intimately familiar with LLNL policies, I remember being told that on a request from a public or business entity, LLNL must provide data (and even computer code) unless a national security, privacy or private business proprietary exception could be claimed. This was particularly onerous when the request was for computer code because it required some documentation of the code to be provided, which often was not intended for public or non-expert use.
As an environmental consultant for over a decade, I wrote hundreds of reports for clients. I have also read hundreds of scientific papers and have better than average reading comprehension. But I can’t even get through the abstract of this twisted word pretzel. It’s borderline incomprehensible. I know that if you’re not a climatologist, you’re not qualified (or smart enough) to understand their sophisticated brand of science, but if I had written anything as obfuscating and confusing as this paper, I would have been fired.
Brings to mind the old saying: “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with Bullshit.”
“Climate” nor “Climate Change” have heartbeats. They are illusions.
Santer will never outlive this lousy jibe at Pat Michaels
Everybody help me remember, please.
There was a huge issue with one of the IPCC reports, SAR (second, 1995) if I recall.
The intro to the “Scientific Basis” Chapter 8, contained
“None of the studies cited above has shown clear evidence that we can attribute the observed [climate] changes to the specific cause of increases in greenhouse gases.”
and
“When will an anthropogenic effect on climate be identified? It is not surprising that the best answer to this question is, `We do not know. “‘
The text was duly peer-reviewed and agreed upon. Then at the last minute Santer deleted the above lines and inserted the text below:
“The body of statistical evidence in chapter 8, when examined in the context of our physical understanding of the climate system, now points to a discernible human influence on the global climate.”
This, of course, changed everything and turned things right on their head.
So it seems Santer has been banging on about the “human fingerprint” for quite some time.