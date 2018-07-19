Worrying: ‘Child of Krakatau’ volcano stirs to life in the Pacific

From the “this can’t be good” department and AFP:
An Indonesian volcano known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa erupted on Thursday, spewing a plume of ash high into the sky as molten lava streamed down from its summit.
No one lives on Krakatau, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, but the peak is a popular tourist spot.
Indonesia’s geological agency has not raised the alert level for the mountain. However, there is a one kilometre no-go zone around its summit.
When Krakatoa erupted in the 19th century, a jet of ash, stones and smoke shot more than 20 kilometres (12 miles) into the sky, plunging the region into darkness, and sparking a huge tsunami that was felt around the world.
The disaster killed more than 36,000 people.
Indonesia is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.
Wonder how this can be tied to climate change? I’m sure we will find out shortly.
A big volcano can cool things off a lot. It’s called volcanic winter. We have recent data, which is bad enough, but there is evidence that prehistoric eruptions killed a large segment of life on Earth.
Its gotta be due to the collapse of the Antarctic ice sheets causing the Pacific plate to tilt and allow this volcano to vent…..
“yeah …that’s the ticket!”
I’m more worried about it becoming unhooked….it could float into some big seaport or city
If it came Unhooked, It could Flip Over (reaching the Volcanic Tipping Point) and boil the oceans away
It’s worse then we thought, why the whole plate going to capsize!
michael
Its worse than that. The increasing CO2 is worming its way into the open holes in the volcano and then causing even greater eruptions. Don’t ya know; CO2 is so baddddddddddddd it even causes volcanos to be worse. Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad Co2 Badddddddddddddddddd
More than likely yet another “Cause for the Pause”
My models show if we were at 350ppm this wouldn’t be happening.
Well, if it’s erupting, maybe the pressure won’t build up as drastically as when the volcano is silent.
I’ll take “Things Not To Get Within 100 Miles Of” for $400, Alex.
A bunch of Volcanoes are spewing worldwide..
Here is one..
A powerful eruption at Vanuatu’s Ambae (Aoba) volcano at 03:30 UTC on July 16, 2018 has ejected ash up to 9.1 km (33 000 feet) above sea level.
Off the back of the 6.4M Vanuatu earthquake, July 13th, comes a strong eruption from this potentially deadly volcano.
Ambae’s April 5th 2018 eruption, entirely under-reported by the mainstream media, emitted the most sulfur dioxide of any eruption since Calbuco, Chile in 2015.
https://electroverse.net/ambae-aoba-volcano-spews-ash-9-1-km-30-000-feet-vanuatu/
Here is a worldwide map.
https://earthquakes.volcanodiscovery.com/
Climate-wise, Calbuco was a non-event
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/10/06/recent-lunar-eclipse-reveals-a-sign-of-global-cooling-in-the-atmosphere/
or
http://spaceweather.com/archive.php?view=1&day=08&month=10&year=2015
and I’d expect Ambae to be even less of a climate event.
I.e., not detectable.
However, Susan Solomon and other IPCC types are convinced that these volcanic blips are the Cause of the Pause, but they deny that the much, much larger events like Pinatubo are responsible for much of the earlier warming (in the 1990s, causing relative warming by cooling previous years).
Amazing how they always have it both ways – volcanoes DO cause cooling when they can’t explain a lack of warming away in the face of rising CO2, but DON’T cause cooling when their eruption precedes a warming period that provides them with the veneer of supposedly “CO2 induced” warming.
Amazing indeed – especially when the DON’T volcanoes are 20x larger than the DO volcanoes!
I’ve always been amused by the attempts of the warmers to explain away the obvious with creative hypotheses.
The “Anak’ Krakatau, like any petulant “anak”, acts up frequently. I lived near it for most of the 1990’s. Every time I had a trip lined up to go visit the site it would spew some lava bombs and it would be closed to boats for awhile.
When the big one blew, the shockwave made a full lap around the globe.
“the shockwave made a full lap around the globe”
I’ve read the shockwave went around the globe as many as 4 times, as apparently measured by various barometers around the world.
In Scottish Gaelic the word for child is “aonach” –
pronounced “anak”. Coincidence?
Apparently so “…From Proto-North Sarawak *anak, from Proto-Malayo-Polynesian *anak, from Proto-Austronesian *aNak.
Noun
anak
child (a female or male child, a daughter or son)…”.
I always thought Scottish kids were called “Jimmeh”
Has anyone looked at the stats of active eruptions around the world across time? It might not be a random walk.
I got interested in that during the last big eruption in Iceland. There was a correlation with larger eruptions and gsm’s/Gleissberg cycles. I mentioned this on an Icelandic site which had extensive coverage of that long lasting eruption, and several bloggers stated that they were aware of the connection.
Some speculate that silica rich volcanoes go off during solar min due to increased cosmic rays. Cosmic ray levels are currently very high. Also of note is the neutron count during a major eruption.
If cosmic rays were intense enough to measurably warm magma, then we’d be all be dead already.
I guess the issue would be more along the lines of the influence of cosmic rays (if any) on the dissolved gases in the magma chamber that were already near a critical pressure.
The increase in volcanic activity is likely a delayed response to the increased extruded liquid CH4 from the core of the planet. As noted below, observations support the assertion that there is liquid CH4 in the liquid core of the planet.
The liquid CH4 is extruded from the liquid core when it solidifies. The liquid core of the planet started to solidify roughly a billion years ago. The liquid CH4 that is extruded from the core of the planet is the force that drives tectonic plate movement and provides the hydrogen that explains why 70% of the earth is covered in water.
There was been an unexplained 200% increase in mid-ocean seismic activity period B for the entire planet as compared to period A. The changes in mid-ocean seismic activity highly correlated with the temperature changes in the period.
Prior to the observation that the mid-ocean earthquakes increased by 200%, the standard belief was that it is not physically possible for the frequency of earthquakes to increase by 200% for a long-term period.
It was believed that earthquake occurrence was/should be statistical (random, chaos).
Based on the fact there are no geological smechanisms that could suddenly change to increase heating in the earth.
And even if there was a mechanism to increase heating in the earth: the heating would be regional, not for the whole earth.
And lastly even if there was a means to increase heating of the earth, heating changes to the earth due to the mass of the earth, would be very, very slow and changes would occur over long periods of time, not a ramp up of two years.
The earth’s mid-seismic activity has abruptly dropped back down to the lower activity in period B.
Period A: 1979 to 1995
Period B :1996 to 2016 (More than 200% increase in mid-ocean seismic activity)
The observed changes in mid-ocean seismic activity are orders of magnitude too large and too fast for all of the current geological mechanisms to explain.
The assumed energy input for the mantel and core (radioactivity, material phase change, reactions) cannot physically change in that time scale/entire planet and even if they did change could not appreciably change temperatures to affect mid-ocean seismic activity for the entire planet.
It is physical impossible for the current standard geological model (and its assumptions) to explain the sudden and astonishingly large increase and decrease in mid-ocean seismic activity.
As noted in the paper below, increase in mid-ocean seismic activity closely correlates with ocean temperature changes for the entire period.
https://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/have-global-temperatures-reached-a-tipping-point-2573-458X-1000149.pdf
I dare say Piers Corbyn will look on increasing vulcanicity as entirely predictable.
And for once he’d be right.
Oh man Guam better shore up. If this thing blows the resulting tsunami might just flip it over like a pancake!
Let us hope that no / not too many lives will be lost when it is getting really hot there. May be a prayer will help, or at least give some consolation.
One or two or three, more than usual ….
+ long, possibly minor Grand (contradiction in terms) solar minimum
Are the two big bully boys J & S hassle the solar system again, as they may have often done before /sarc
Good thing global warming is making strong eruptions less frequent. [sarc]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7ZHnXBT39c
All I learned about Krakatoa as a kid was right here…good times!
Is that a young Vic Fontain?!
Anyone remember the old 1969 disaster movie “Krakatoa, East of Java”? All good except for the small point that Krakatoa (as it was then called) is west of Java.
This not the same volcano in the same situation. Not by any measure.
Back on topic… I wonder if any ocean acidification and temp measurement stations are next to it?
Earth’s magnetic poles are reversing. Iron in the magma is being pulled in new corculation patterns.