During the primary debates last night, Democratic candidates said some pretty crazy stuff. Andrew Yang won the award for the best crazy talking point, in my opinion.
He was talking about how we are too late to do anything about climate change:
Yang, referring to the U.S. share of global carbon dioxide emissions, said:
“The important number in this is 15 percent of global emissions…”
“We like to act as if we’re 100 percent. Even if we were to curb our emissions dramatically, the Earth is going to get warmer. The last four years have been the four warmest years in history. We are too late. We are 10 years too late.”
So, we are too late. Chill. But then came this laughable bombshell:
“We need to do everything we can to start moving the climate in the right direction…”
“….but we also need to start moving our people to higher ground—and the best way to do that is to put economic resources into your hands so you can protect yourself and your families.”
Riiight. Yang, who’s a tech guru, apparently has no idea how fast sea level is rising, like maybe we can’t outrun it or something. For example, Honolulu is just 1.49 mm per year.
New York city, almost twice twice that, but a mere 2.84mm per year
Globally, 3.28 mm per year, still nothing to worry about:
But Yang’s advice probably comes from reading too much climate porn, like this:
My post from 2010, still valid today:
Freaking out about NYC sea level rise is easy to do when you don’t pay attention to history
22 thoughts on “Quote of the Week: Yang’s off-the-rails climate evacuation alarm”
Yet, even though it’s too late and we need to abandon the coasts, he STILL says he wants to regulate – sorry ‘mitigate’ – the climate.
Her should go and talk to the Dutch.
MJE VK5ELL
No Yen for Yang …. 😉
Let’s spend our last 15 years in abject poverty.
Well, it’s a freak show. Turns out Tulsi Gabbard is a member of some weird cult with a man called Chris Butler as leader. Gabbard s father ran the cult school in Samoa. The Gabbard family are amongst the group’s most devoted followers. Anti-homosexuality seems to be a guiding principle.
And the satellite measurement is probably an artifact. Tide gauges show ~1.8 mm or so.
Yes and tide gauges have shown this same 1.7/1.8 rate for a hundred years or more.
Beats me why anyone quotes the satellite measurement without mentioning the other, I wish they’d stop, it’s meaningless and creates the illusion of acceleration.
Only in my wildest dreams could I hope that these people absolutely destroy coastal property values. I’m there, but then again I would have to have liars like this as neighbors, presumably.
Andrew Yang actually did very well. And he would be right except for one tiny little detail.
He got centimeters and meters confused and mixed up. It is a simple mistake, anybody could make it. We should not be too harsh. After all, what is a few orders of magnitude between friends?
After all it is just the difference between 28 cm per century, and 28 meters in the next 100 years.
That is all.
Yes, I was thinking that he thought 0.15 m = 1.5 meters or worse…
That’s far more sensible than the rest of the field. His point is that economic growth is the best mitigation to any problems. He’s right about that.
Andno, that’s not an endorsement. His UBI is a disaster.
Even if we accept the argument that the temperature will increase to catastrophic levels, adaptation is still way cheaper than prevention. Maybe some of the Democrats are starting to come around.
When most Democrats talk about getting “economic” resources into the hands of people, they mean by having government tax it away from those who earned it in order to use it to buy votes.
We have the same climate loons here in New Zealand.
We have the Green Party yelling about a climate emergency and the leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges stated that there is no climate emergency .
The next day our news paper published by Stuff ran a cartoon showing Simon Bridges on the top of the Beehive our Parliament building nine stories up with the sea lapping at his waist with a placard stating No Climate Emergency .
Our sea level rise in New Zealand is 1.5 mm per year so it would take at least 45 thousand years to reach that level assuming that the roof of the Beehive is 67 meters above sea level .
These politicians don’t seem to look at the actual data, if they do they don’t understand the data/observations…
Thanks for posting that Anthony, I was wondering if any WUWTers were watching, as I was.
They look at data…polling data.
This is my standard “sig” line for my email:
Sea Level Rise Since 1865: 0.0 cm.
Look at the photos!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Denison
Too late you say?
Ah well, might as well enjoy it while we can then.
And North America is net carbon dioxide negative, as evidenced by the Japanese monitoring satellite.
I am refusing to make any predictions for the November 2020 Presidential election.
However if the Democrats select some of the crazy Left like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or this bloke one Conservative Australian commentator has opined that Trump will go through the Democrats like the German Panzers through Northern France.
Sounds like he got a few things right, such as the futility of any US action and that economic prosperity is the best course of action.
Obviously, Yang has bought in to the climate alarmist party line that the projected global warming—about 2 degrees C (about 4 deg-F) over the next 100 years, assuming a projected trend line—will be the end of human civilization as we know it.
Well, based on scientifically-measured mean average annual temperature differences between the Earth’s poles and its equator, a 2 degrees Celsius average warming of Earth’s atmosphere and land surfaces would be equivalent to moving about 260 miles south in the northern hemisphere (and about 175 miles north in the southern hemisphere), or about 1000 feet lower in elevation in either hemisphere, based on the standard atmospheric adiabatic lapse rate).
So, does the climate, types of shelter, farming of crops and animals, difficulty of obtaining water and power, and overall quality of life change so much over such short distances (~200 miles north/south), or 1000 feet in elevation? I think not . . . and this is among the best possible examples of how a 2 deg C global temperature swing might actually affect life on Earth.
The only thing that is “too late” is candidate’s Yang’s capability to withdraw his displays of stupidity, both on climate and attempting to buy votes for $1000 a month using taxpayer funds.