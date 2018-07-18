Commuting to work: car, train or bus?

By Andy May
The United States Department of Transportation tells us in their online report “Public Transportation’s Role in responding to Climate Change” that we should use public transportation to reduce our greenhouse emissions. This claim is also made inTime’s “Global Warming Survival Guide.” Even the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommended public transportation, in 2017, as “one of the best ways to reduce greenhouse emissions.” Public transportation does reduce congestion during peak traffic hours, but data from the National Transit Database suggests that cars are cheaper and use less fuel per passenger-mile traveled, so this claim is suspicious. Let’s examine it.
An APTA (American Public Transportation Association) report says:
“A single person, commuting alone by car, who switches a 20-mile round trip commute to existing public transportation, can reduce his or her annual CO2 emissions by 4,800 pounds per year, equal to a 10% reduction in all greenhouse gases produced by a typical two-adult, two-car household. By eliminating one car and taking public transportation instead of driving, a savings of up to 30% of carbon dioxide emissions can be realized.”
Even the Federal Transit Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, says something similar:
“If just one driver per household switched to taking public transportation for a daily commute of 10 miles each way, this would save 4,627 pounds of carbon dioxide per household per year—equivalent to an 8.1% reduction in the annual carbon footprint of a typical American household.”
These quotes are so misleading, I’m tempted to call them criminal. Pay particular attention to the wording, especially “single person” switching to “existing public transportation” or “eliminating one car.” Wow! They framed that precisely, didn’t they? It’s a classic strawman fallacy.
Let’s examine the thesis in a more honest, straightforward and clear way. The goal is to transport people from home to work and back again. Is public transportation (bus or train) cheaper and does it use less fuel than driving in a personal car? We can save emissions (both greenhouse gas and true pollutants) by switching to natural gas or by using less fuel. A few transit buses use natural gas, but most use diesel, most light rail systems use electricity. Electricity is not very efficient, since only 32% of the primary energy used to produce it is delivered to the customer as electricity according to the EIA. Further, 30% of the electricity in the U.S. comes from coal, the dirtiest fuel according to the EIA. So, we will focus on the quantity of fuel used by cars, buses and light rail and the cost of each per passenger-mile.
Full disclosure, although I’m currently retired, I commuted to work by bus from 2008 until I retired in 2016. The decision to take the bus was not because of cost, although that helped. My company would either pay for the bus pass or parking and since the park-and-ride was a six-mile commute from my house and parking there was free, the bus was clearly cheaper for me personally. But, the main reason was to avoid almost two hours of driving every day.
Jeff Foxworthy, the redneck comedian, once said (paraphrasing): If you’re going 80 mph on the highway and every other car on the road is passing you, you’re in Houston on the Hardy Toll Road. The joke is a little old, today you could be on any of the Houston Toll Roads and the joke would still be true. Riding the bus was a relief, it was quality time to read or nap on the way to work and decompress on the way home. I enjoyed the bus ride and saved money at the same time.
But what about the cost to the community and the economy? The web site “Portland Facts” provides us with the data used to construct Table 1, which shows the total cost of commuting by personal car, light rail train and bus in 2007, in 2016 dollars:
Table 1. The passenger-mile cost of commuting by car, transit bus and automobile in 2007, in 2016 dollars. Source: Portland facts, AAA and the National Transit database (NTD).
Table 2 uses more recent data from the National Transit Database to show the same costs in 2016. Over the 9 years between the tables, the Toyota Corolla fuel use and cost per passenger-mile has stayed the same, light rail is now cheaper, but uses more fuel per passenger-mile (31.6 MPG versus 35.9 MPG) and the transit bus is more expensive but uses less fuel per passenger-mile (38 MPG versus 30 MPG in 2007). Both tables are in 2016 dollars, none of the costs are corrected for the difference in fuel prices. For those interested, the dollars in 2007 are 86% cheaper than the dollars today, that is the 2007 costs are multiplied by 1.14 to get to 2016 dollars.
By way of comparison, gasoline was about $2.40 in 2016 and $2.90 in 2007, but this difference is not considered in the tables. The miles-per-gallon values are computed by converting the volume of fuel used by buses and trains to BTU equivalents and then converting the BTUs to gallons of regular unleaded with 10% ethanol (E10 gasoline). The buses and trains use a variety of fuels, compressed natural gas, electricity, diesel and gasoline depending upon the city, but these can all be converted to BTUs of energy.
Natural gas, diesel and gasoline are primary sources of energy and their BTU equivalents are taken from this table in Wikipedia. Electricity is a secondary source of energy, the energy is created using coal, natural gas, nuclear or some other primary source and then transmitted to the end user for use. Creating electricity and transporting it involves a lot of losses and, on average, only 32% of the primary energy is delivered to the end user as electricity according to the EIA (see here for a discussion). For this reason, we used 10,666 BTUs per kWh to convert the electricity used by some light rail trains to gallons of gasoline equivalent, rather than the 3,413 given in the Wikipedia table. This is so the comparison of electricity to diesel, etc. is valid. Using this conversion factor, we are comparing the primary energy used to create the electricity to the primary energy used in diesel, natural gas or gasoline powered trains and buses, i.e. primary energy to primary energy.
Table 2. The passenger-mile cost of commuting by car, transit bus and automobile in 2016. Source: AAA and the National Transit database (NTD).
The automobile costs are from AAA brochures Your Driving Costs for 2007 and 2016. The values for light rail and transit bus costs are averages for the top ten systems in the National Transit Database (NTD), by size, in the U.S. The top 10 transit bus systems are listed in Table 3, the data shown is 2016 data. The spreadsheets used to make the tables in this post can be downloaded using the link at the end of the post.
Table 3. Some of the critical data from the National Transit Database for the top 10 transit bus systems in the U.S. Source NTD.
The top 10 light rail systems are listed in Table 4 along with some statistics. All the light rail systems listed are powered by electricity. Light rail lost riders between 2007 and 2016, but it did become cheaper.
Table 4. Some of the critical data from the National Transit Database for the top 10 light rail systems in the U.S. in 2016. Source NTD.
Table 5 shows the same data for the top 10 transit bus systems. Most of the transit buses are powered with diesel, but some are powered by natural gas, gasoline or electricity. Unlike light rail, transit buses have become much more fuel efficient and they have not lost riders.
Table 5. Some of the critical data from the National Transit Database for the top 10 transit bus systems in the U.S. in 2016. Source NTD.
The average number of passengers transported in a car trip is 1.59, as shown in Figure 1, this translates to about 40% of the passenger capacity of a Toyota Corolla. The Toyota gets about 36 MPG, so the per-passenger miles-per-gallon is about 57 MPG of regular unleaded E10 (Ethanol 10%) gasoline, as shown in Table 1.
Figure 1. Average occupancy of various passenger vehicles. Source: (Davis, Diegel and Boundy 2010). See page 8-10.
The NTD database supplies us with the amount of fuel used in the various light rail systems and transit bus systems. In Table 4 we see that the average light rail system gets 31.6 miles per gallon per passenger mile in 2016, this is 45% less than the miles per gallon obtained from a Toyota Corolla. The number of passengers per train is determined from dividing the passenger-miles from the NTD database by the vehicle revenue miles. By comparing this to the seating capacity in the train we see that, on average, these trains run at only 13% capacity. This is the reason for the poor mileage per passenger-mile.
In Table 5 we see the same figures for the top 10 transit bus systems in the U.S. Transit buses get even fewer passenger-miles-per-gallon than light rail systems in 2007, but much more in 2016. However, transit buses still only get 66% of the passenger miles-per-gallon of a Toyota Corolla. Again, the reason is low seat utilization.
Discussion and Conclusions
There is no question that transit buses and light rail systems reduce highway congestion. Just two passengers on a bus or train remove a car from the roads on average. Transit buses and light rail are most heavily utilized during rush hour, so when traffic is heaviest, they remove the most cars from the road. This is a big plus. Transit buses utilize existing roads, but light rail systems require the building of exclusive, new infrastructure. The data in Tables 1 and 2 clearly show that the problem with light rail is the large capital expenditure required, relative to cars and buses.
In 2007, the light rail systems discussed in this post cost 185 million dollars more than the transit bus systems. The light rail systems, in terms of capital costs, which are the tracks, depots, maintenance buildings and facilities, and trains basically, cost $0.98 per passenger-mile in 2007. By way of contrast, the transit bus systems only cost $0.18 per passenger-mile and the Toyota only cost $0.27. The transit bus systems only purchase the buses, land and buildings for the park-and-rides, they use existing roads. The light rail systems get 20% more miles-per-gallon per passenger-mile in 2007, but passenger cars do better on fuel than both public transportation systems. Transit bus fuel economy improved by 2016 and in that year, buses were more efficient that light rail. Further, the light rail systems run with fewer occupied seats, they are not as flexible in scheduling as transit buses. The data shows that the transit buses provide more flexibility, lower start up costs, and lower net traffic congestion than rail.
Transit buses typically have more stops, in more places than trains. Thus, passengers travel fewer miles to get to a bus stop than to a train stop. In some cases, passengers can walk or bike to a bus stop, but very few people live close enough to a train station to get there by walking or bicycle.
It is obvious from the NTD and AAA data, that personal passenger cars are the cheapest and most environmentally friendly way to transport people to work. They use less fuel per passenger-mile and the costs are much lower than for transit buses and rail. But, cars cause more congestion than public transit. The NTD data shows clearly, that transit buses are a cheaper and more convenient (to the passenger) way to transport large numbers of workers during rush hour. Light rail might be useful in some circumstances, for example transporting passengers from one large population center to a downtown work area, but since American cities tend to be very spread out, it seems more likely that transit buses are the best option for most cities. The reason to use public transportation is to reduce congestion, not to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or air pollution.
The 2007 and 2016 NTD databases and some derivative datasets used to make the tables and illustrations in this post can be downloaded here.
Work Cited
Davis, Stacy, Susan Diegel, and Robert Boundy. 2010. “Transportation Energy Data Book: Edition 29.” Oak Ridge National Laboratory. https://info.ornl.gov/sites/publications/files/pub24318.pdf.
My “theory” is that bicyclists who commute to work are the worst. Bicyclists clog up traffic and keep dozens, if not hundreds, of motor vehicles on the streets, during rush hour, spewing more deadly CO2 into the air than would have happened if the damned bicyclists just stayed on the designated bike paths and off the roads. /Rant mode off.
It’s difficult know how to respond to such an absurd comment, but I’ll try.
1. Designated cycle paths are not always present on any given stretch of road. And in my country they’re not obligatory, i.e. even if present a cyclist is not obliged to use it.
2. Bicycle plus rider takes up a lot less space than a car.
3. Stuck in traffic? Turn your engine off . Modern cars do this automatically anyway.
4. There are many places where even in the total absence of cycle paths, the many cyclists on the road are accommodated without issue. Take a trip around the European Alps for example. It’s a culture thing.
I cycle to work, and started commuting thus aged 11. I’m now nearly 60, and slimmer and fitter than most of my colleagues half my age. Yes I own a car, and at times we’ve had two. I always try to be courteous to other road users, of whatever sort an whatever mode I’m in, and give greatest consideration to trucks and buses. We bought our current home so that we wouldn’t have to drive to work, as we see it as wasted time and money.
After a very successful car rental this summer, I’m even considering plonking some cash on new-ish Jeep SUV, so I’m no religious anti-car tw*t.
Cycling itself isn’t a problem, just as car driving isn’t.
Problems most often occur in invidual attitudes and behaviour.
Taking up less space than a car is not the issue, and isn’t that significant when you consider the buffer you have to give bicyclists.
The issue is taking up a lane of traffic and moving way, way slower than a car would.
When I ride my bike to work I’m mostly on trails and side streets. I usually don’t see many cars and hardly any other bikers.
I would encourage drivers to look both ways when turning and to look out for pedestrians, bikers and motorcyclists but most of all, don’t text and drive.
Hey, bikes are fine for commuting, as long as it doesn’t rain, get hot or cold, you need to take a client to lunch or your kids to school, or carry some unwieldy piece of kit home from Ikea or even groceries for the week.
The answer is intuitively obvious: build elevated bikeways. Bikes and riders weigh almost nothing compared to a 4000 pound SUV, so these elevated bikeways would be cheap to build. Bikers could truck around with trailers for their kids and groceries. One could revive five-rider “commuter” bikes, like they used to pace bike races before cars arrived.
Going a step further, single passenger bikes are an aerodynamic efficiency nightmare. Instead, how about 20 passenger rowed busses – a low slung chassis, fairing on the front and they might hit 60mph with enthusiastic commuters.
The answers are awaiting if we just imagine… 🙂
That may be the worst logic I’ve ever read. If all the cyclists were in cars instead of on bikes, there would be monumentally more traffic congestion.
David, that is just nonsense. For example average traffic speeds in London are currently about 8 miles per hour. Cyclists are faster than that and can slip between cars and so actually if anything it is the cars holding up the cyclists rather than the opposite. There is no evidence that cyclists clog up traffic and all studies show that getting more people cycling improves traffic congestion.
While bicyclists are very annoying and London traffic has no relevance anywhere in Texas… I would think the sarcastic nature of my comment would have been obvious…
as a cyclist I”m quite bored of all this stupid comments and accusations for free to the point that sarcasm is not anymore acceptable. They insult us even when we die on the road, so please next time avoid this kind of behaviour and be an intelligent person. I’m sure if you were a cyclist you would have more blood pumping in your brain and you would avoid this useless sarcasm.
If had $1 for every time I’ve nearly run over a bicyclist who just ran a red light, stop sign or cur me off, I’d be Bill Gates.
If I had $1 for every time I’ve wanted to run over a bicyclist who was violating just about every traffic law and clogging up traffic during rush hour, I’d be Jeff Bezos.
Also, bike death rates are far above cars. http://www.debunkingportland.com/bicycles_kill_people.html
Here is a study that shows transit commuters take twice as long to get to work: http://www.debunkingportland.com/commutetime.html
Only twice as long? It used to be four times as long when I took the bus here.
Buses could be great if you have a bus stop outside your door and another bus stop outside where you work, and the bus goes directly from one to the other. But in most cases, you end up having to walk to a bus stop, wait for the bus, take that bus to a bus terminal, wait for another bus, then take that bus to where you’re going. Which not only takes much longer but ends up traveling far more miles on the road.
I guess it will take a lot more death stats of bicycle commuters before it sinks in that the advice and advocacy was wrong. By comparison it took gross life expectancy data findings to dawn on some researchers that opioids were a danger before the alarm bells went off.
What death stats? The latest research shows that cycling to work reduces your chances of dying from all causes by 41%! See https://www.bmj.com/content/357/bmj.j1456
So in reality the best form of commuting is cycling – it is better for you, the environment, reduce traffic congestion and saves you money. It might not be practical if you leave too far away but otherwise you are better off cycling than not. And urban planners should start properly designing cities for humans rather than cars.
So humans don’t own cars?
We need to redesign cities for the 1% of self indulgent cyclists rather than continue to design them for the convenience of the other 99%?
Mark – there is no downside to getting more people cycling. It will save lives, reduce health care costs dramatically improve air quality etc. And while humans do own cars a lot of people don’t (children, the poor, elderly etc). and making cities friendly for everyone is much better than focusingly solely on a single mode of transport.
when a ONE way trip into “the city” is 28 miles you can bet I’ll use my own car.
When in Europe, I use public transportation. In the US I don’t – there is no usable public transportation. I would use a bus if the intervals were under 10 minutes – then it is at my service. With 30 minutes intervals I am a slave of the “public transportation”.
Similarly, a crazy California “high speed train” is being grown in vacuum. Why should I take a train from San Francisco to Los Angeles only to be forced to rent a car at the destination? Are there any reliable predictions of a number of passengers, or of ticket prices?
Bingo George; it depends on where you live.
I doubt “Public Transportation’s Role in responding to Climate Change” report really took that into account. Have they even seen how passengers are crammed onto trains in Japan?
Besides, public transport is one of the best ways to transmit viruses because some people/cultures don’t wash their hands. Although I’m not a germophobe, I’d prefer to avoid getting crammed into a stinky box that under a black light (or not) looks like a Jackson Pollock painting.
There is an unaccounted for cost associated with public transportation: Travel Time
A city transit bus averages 15 mph with its constant starts and stops. My commute (one way) if taken by bus would take would take 1 h 40 mins. Driving a personal auto (on congested freeways) completes the commute in 40 mins or less.
Given the nominal work schedule of 250 working days per year (500 commutes) this would equate to 1000 more hrs/yr sitting in a public transit bus with torn seats covered with chewing gum reeking of urine, vomit and only the lord knows what else.
hmm…. tough choice to make.
Rocketscientist, True. My bus was an Express bus and it went straight downtown on the HOV lane in 25 min. If there had been a lot of stops, I wouldn’t have used it.
I’ve been a part time Houston resident since March 2016. We keep an apartment in the Uptown area and my office is downtown at Allen Center. It’s about 10 miles each way. When I drive, I take Woodway to Memorial to downtown. Between 0500 and 0600, it’s 45 mph most of the way. In the evening, it’s a little slower, but not bad.
Since my weekly commute from Dallas has put 50,000 miles on my Jeep, I try to take the Metro bus at least half the time. It’s not bad. It only adds 35-45 minutes to my commute. But, I wouldn’t even consider it, if not for the fact that home is 253 miles from the office. Although, riding on the bus enabled me to post this comment rather than cussing at the idiot bicyclists clogging up traffic during rush hour… 😎
BIG LIES to force limited mobility toward a psychopathic, technocratic serfdom.
In my working career, I never had a job where public transportation was even a remote practical possibility. It would have disrupted my career and my wife’s career to arrange our affairs so both of us could use public transportation to get to work.
The folks who think everyone should use public transportation are missing a whole bunch of variables.
CommieBob – the folks who think people should use public transport are well aware of the issues. It clearly depends on where you live. In the US, Australia and other places there has been 50 years of car-dominated thinking meaning that public transport has been neglected, unfunded and or actively destroyed to the point where it is impossible for most people to use it. In Europe on the other hand it has been supported and cities have been designed with properly functioning public transport making it cheap and easy to use. Driving in Paris or London is a nightmare compared to catching the metro or tube.
And for those who respond that we should just expand public transportation so that it is available to all, at what cost?
Mark – public transport is only cost effective in places where there are high population densities. It is extremely unlikely to ever be practical or cost effective in cities where there is a large amount of urban sprawl. Cities need to be planned so that public transport is cheap and practical.
We’ll keep that in mind next time we build a new city from scratch.
Outside of commuting times the busses where I live are usually driving around empty.
It is only “criminal” when the jury says so.
A good attorney will always warn their client that the jury might be full of deplorables, and you might want to take the plea bargain.
In this analysis, if the average occupancy of the mass transit options was made higher, which presumably would happen if everyone got with the advocated transit program, then they would be more competitive in these tables, correct? That is what the transit experts are advocating.
If the average person ate more fruit and vegetables they would be healthier. But, we have freedom to choose. Transit experts are not dictators, we choose for ourselves. As a result, light rail loses, buses? Maybe.
My biggest gripe about public transportation is the time it takes. We’ve had several employees who took a bus or train when they started working for us because they could not afford a car. It often took more than an hour door to door and still more if there were transfers. Generally within a year or two, these employees earn enough to purchase a POV and nearly all have done so. Their commutes drop to ~20 minutes each way. In a day and age where many feel all workers deserve at least $15/hour wages, just the added commute time using public transportation is costing employees $20 per day or more than $400 per month.
Rapid transit works if one both lives and works within walking distance of a stop or a terminus and no transfers are required. The cost is about even for me to bus or drive to work, but I either have to get a ride to the stop on either end or walk two miles (total) each trip.
On the other hand, it’s pretty common for those who live really far out to park one car at the commuter train station so that they can drive both ends. I suppose that that is less polluting in the long run.
If the majority of us average folk started using public transit as our main source of transportation, that would result in way less traffic and way more parking spots. Under this scenario, does anybody think the rich, powerful, and/or ‘important’ people would also use public transit or do you think they’d enjoy the wide open streets and vast spaces to park? My money is on the latter…
Same for high density urban living. If they moved the majority of us average folk into cities, you can bet dollars to doughnuts that they’ll be living out in the wide-open country side enjoying nature with very few pesky average folk to get in their important ways.