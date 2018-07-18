Honolulu Mayor Issues Directive to Prevent Sea Level Rise… Because Ignorance

Guest ridicule by David Middleton
From “The Stupid, It Burns” files…
Mayor issues directive on climate change
The Commission says the city should plan for 3-feet of sea level rise by the mid (mid-what?)
By: Nikki Schenfeld
Posted: Jul 16, 2018
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City of Honolulu’s Climate Change Commission presented the “Sea Level Rise Guidance and Climate Change Brief” to Mayor Kirk Caldwell on July 16, prompting him to sign a directive requiring all departments and agencies under his jurisdiction, to take action to prevent sea level rise.
The Commission says the city should plan for 3-feet of sea level rise by the mid-century and if action isn’t taken now, nearly 4,000 structures on Oahu would be flooded, and nearly 18 miles of coastal roads would become impassable.
“The sea is rising, we see it all around our island, everyday everyone in this room, when you go to the beach everyone sees the erosion,” Mayor Caldwell said.
“If you take no action and we live with the consequences, then what happens to Waikiki?” he added. “Our largest industry $15 billion in revenue—what happens? If we don’t take action now we’ll have worse consequences later.”
“The Commission says the city should plan for 3-feet of sea level rise by the mid-century”… I guess, in all fairness, they didn’t say which century…
1.48 mm/yr = 0.058 in/yr —> 3 ft in 618 years. 2636 is mid-century-ish… Mid 27th century.
Yep. Pretty funny.
Yes – Skeptical Science repeatly warns of the 3 foot sea level rise by the end of the century – their projections should be taken seriously – since they only allow scientific studys which have been peer reviewed on their site.
sarc
And 80 years in the future.
The mayor should petition the federal gov’t to provide 5gal Homer Buckets (from Home Depot) to the various agencies and the people of Honolulu to start bailing now and avoid the impending disaster.
Alternatively, a far less expensive and time consuming effort would be the use of the data modifications the climate agencies have mastered to make the past cooler, and apply these methods to make the sea lower.
Perhaps they already have which is why temperatures are rising faster than evah and sea level rise is increasing faster than evah
Same AlGorythm
Thei’re sitting on the ring of fire.
http://www.scotese.com/images/014.jpg
Their ancestors knew to cope with.
In 21.ctry the Mayor has problems. So there’s a lack of leadership qualities.
Uh, isn’t Hawaii near the middle of the Pacific? The ring of fire goes around the edge of the Pacific.
Speaking of Hawaii. They just had a 5.3 quake 90 minutes ago which registered as a 9 on the shakemap. There is only one level higher than that. …https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/#%7B%22autoUpdate%22%3A%5B%22autoUpdate%22%5D%2C%22basemap%22%3A%22satellite%22%2C%22feed%22%3A%221day_m25%22%2C%22listFormat%22%3A%22default%22%2C%22mapposition%22%3A%5B%5B-83.02621885344846%2C-34.80468749999999%5D%2C%5B83.02621885344846%2C436.9921875%5D%5D%2C%22overlays%22%3A%5B%22plates%22%5D%2C%22restrictListToMap%22%3A%5B%22restrictListToMap%22%5D%2C%22search%22%3Anull%2C%22sort%22%3A%22newest%22%2C%22timezone%22%3A%22utc%22%2C%22viewModes%22%3A%5B%22list%22%2C%22map%22%5D%2C%22event%22%3A%22hv70440367%22%7D
It just showed 2.7, which is about like a heavy truck going by your house.
I think the real problem is identified by Dorian below.
They have been having 500-700 shakes a day, Mag 1.5 or greater for weeks now. I can’t imagine it is at all comfortable to have the ground constantly moving.
Why doesn’t he issue a directive to stop volcanos erupting.
Volcano spews CO2 and water … unacceptable!
There’s no stupid about it, it’s a money grab, plain and simple. Give us money so we can fight the chimera.
The opportunism! It burns!
I suppose this mayor will some time soon blame climate change for the perils of Fissure 8.
One mayor, has already lost one of his homes to the lava flow; I think these mayors need to really focus on more immediate real threats like Fissure 8. As for Honolulu, if the Big Island gets washed out with lava, they will have a huge economic problem of relocating tens of thousands of people.
There’s a bigger chance that Fissure 8, if it keeps pouring lava at its present rate, will blanket every square meter of land all the way up to Hilo, than the islands facing 3 ft of water rising. Notice how blockages are starting to develop in its channels and is changing course of the lava. One serious blockage on the main channel (if you look at the photos the channel walls are starting to get awfully thin in places) and that lava will head north, straight to Hilo.
In fact, thanks to Fissure 8, it has made the island even bigger, there’s no sign there that the island looks anything like sinking! If anything, these islands are growing and raising out of the sea, not going under it.
By mid-century (that is, 2050), my money is on Fissure 8 in re-educating Hawai’i’s politicians about the real causes of not just climate change, but also land-use change. Fissure 8 to do more damage to Hawai’i than any climate nonsense for years to come!
Lava from the Kilauea volcano has added nearly 700 acres to Hawaii’s Big Island
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kilauea-volcano-hawaii-lava-reforming-big-island-coastline/
I would suggest appeasing the volcano gods to make more lava in the fight against sea level rise.
In related news, the City of Honolulu’s Volcano Action Committee, has presented the, “Lava Rise and Volcano Action Directive” to Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Mayor Caldwell has ordered all city employees to take immediate steps to prevent volcanoes and the subsequent rise of molten lava. The Mayor said, “I don’t think many tourists will be on Waikiki Beach if Diamond Head is an active volcano and there are pools of magma all over the place. Everyone must do their best to prevent the loss of those tourist dollars.”
The one thing for sure that is rising in Honolulu is home prices. Zillow predicts a 9.4% increase in the next 12 months. As always, the marketplace is a better indicator of the future than the baseless predictions of politicians.
His Honor needs to start with all that lava first.
They can’t all go climate refugees.
They should leave a receptionist to receive tourists.
Is his first name Canute or is Knute?
“The sea is rising, we see it all around our island, everyday everyone in this room, when you go to the beach everyone sees the erosion,” Mayor Caldwell said.
Even if he could stop sea level rise, that wouldn’t stop coastal erosion.
This statement shows a complete absence of knowledge about how the world works.
I’ll reconsider my travel plans there if they have such misplaced priorities and science understanding.
Okay is this an invite for some great real estate opportunities or will the climate scare evangelist carpetbaggers get it first?
Wups. Guam just had a 4.7 earthquake. Do you reckon this is the beginning of the sinking of the island into the Pacific? If so, how much of a difference in sea level do you reckon will result from the water displacement?
Looks like Hizzoner mistook 3″ for 3′. May be a personal problem.
“…we see it, all around…” Except in the actual, you know, “data”.
This must be one of the most powerful (or delusional) city councils on the planet. Perhaps they could also ban world conflict, hunger, cancer, infomercials, summer road work, robo-calls, diet fads, alcohol taxes, underwear that ride up, scalpers, reality TV, hummers, ex governors who drive hummers, climate models…. the list of what they could do to make the world a better place is endless.
They should mandate lift kits on all new vehicles. The standard should go up by 1″ per year. That way people have a chance to operate their vehicle for 10 or sop years and they don’t need to rebuild the roads.
Go Honolulu show them what you’ve got!