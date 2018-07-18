Honolulu Mayor Issues Directive to Prevent Sea Level Rise… Because Ignorance

Guest ridicule by David Middleton

From “The Stupid, It Burns” files…

Mayor issues directive on climate change

By: Nikki Schenfeld

Posted: Jul 16, 2018

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City of Honolulu’s Climate Change Commission presented the “Sea Level Rise Guidance and Climate Change Brief” to Mayor Kirk Caldwell on July 16, prompting him to sign a directive requiring all departments and agencies under his jurisdiction, to take action to prevent sea level rise.

The Commission says the city should plan for 3-feet of sea level rise by the mid-century and if action isn’t taken now, nearly 4,000 structures on Oahu would be flooded, and nearly 18 miles of coastal roads would become impassable.

“The sea is rising, we see it all around our island, everyday everyone in this room, when you go to the beach everyone sees the erosion,” Mayor Caldwell said.

“If you take no action and we live with the consequences, then what happens to Waikiki?” he added. “Our largest industry $15 billion in revenue—what happens? If we don’t take action now we’ll have worse consequences later.”

[…]

KHON2