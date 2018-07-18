Increasing aerosols may have induced cooling in China

David L. Hagen writes about a new study:
Increasing aerosols, decreasing insolation, decreasing temperature, and decreasing precipitable water over 18 years in China.
“Evaluation of Atmospheric Precipitable Water Characteristics and Trends in Mainland China from 1995 to 2012″ Wang 2017
. . .”Moreover, the increasing aerosol loading because of frequent human activities has resulted in decreasing solar radiation in the past few decades (Cheng et al. 2005; Norris and Wild 2009; Tie and Cao 2009; Tang et al. 2011). The decreasing solar radiation could be the potential reason for the downward temperature trends at most stations in mainland China, which is consistent with previous studies that revealed a warming hiatus since the late 1990s (Li et al. 2015; Xian and Fu 2017; Xie et al. 2017). According to Clausius–Clapeyron equation, the downward temperature trends result in decreasing saturation vapor pressure, which gives rise to decreasing atmospheric water-holding capacity. Consequently, APW shows downward trends in four regions of mainland China in the recent 18-yr period analyzed.”
The paper is open access:
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/JCLI-D-16-0433.1
Okay so China has been contributing to global warming while driving regional cooling. It will continue to do so until it starts to do otherwise in 2030. This is while developed countries pay now for past sins of emissions while importing more and more goods from the licensed sinner(s). We need another Obama or Clinton to explain all of this while catching up on sinner payments to the current sinners and imposing the sinner carbon tax “out of the abundance of caution” and to “never let a good crisis go to waste.”
Or as VAn Jones simply put it, “You take the money from the people causing the problem and give it to the people solving the problem.”
Except they’re doing it the other way around.
So aerosols cause cooling… hmmmm. In the 1970’s, scientists were proclaiming the coming ice age, because sulates+aerosols would reflect away sunlight and cool the earth (acid rain from sulfates was also nasty). So the EPA (created under Nixon) imposed emission controls. Sulfate emissions dropped. Reflection away of sunlight, and associated cooling decreased. Global temperatures went up… hmmmm.
Since when “may have” is any king of science ???
Isn’t African/Saharan dust an aerosol?
We’re blanketed in it right now….even the sky is hazy
….and it’s hot and muggy as it can get
More likely … it really is cooling.