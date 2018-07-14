Open Thread Saturday

I have a bit of a computer crisis at my business today, so I’m not going to be able to add much in the way of new content today. Guest authors are welcome to publish.
Feel free to discuss anything within the usual purview of this website.
Anthony
Dr. Judith Curry wrote on her blog July 8, 2018
” Formal uncertainty quantification of computer models is less relevant to science than an assessment of whether the model helps us learn about how the system works.”
I responded with the text below.
I believe that the above statement is patently false. The model is a collection of code that represents what the coder and his team have decided is relevant for describing a system. If the underlying science is not there as per climate change science as you have admitted yourself when you looked for it and couldnt find it, how do you expect that the simulation of the computer code will find the science? Only when the code is run during a simulation do we get any results. For those results to have any realistic meaning, requires that the underlying science to have been accurately coded and have been accurately represented in the code. This is especially true when we know that all the models have been biased to show more warming with each additional CO2. Expecting a human to learn something from a climate model computer simulation requires the belief that the model knows how the climate system works. An individual simulation result may accidently portray some realistic result but that is only because of the law of large numbers whereby a team of monkeys given enough time could recreate Shakespeare. We know that it is impossible for the computer simulations to accurately portray the actual earth system for many reasons with spatial resolution being only 1 of the many reasons. EX: smallest spatial resolution is 1.5 km.
In view of the above, any conclusion that a human could draw from a computer climate simulation is just as likely to be false as to be true. So it is no better than throwing darts at a dartboard.
Exactly. It only produces the outcome the way you programmed how to calculate it. When you don’t know all relevant inputs nor all consequences and dependencies, the outcome will be just that. Incomplete and meaningless.
Comparing results against reality/experiment is the only way to see if you’re anywhere near understanding. So far, climate models have proven to be unreliable. The science is in its infancy, certainly not settled.
You and Curry are talking right past each other.
Curry says: “an assessment of whether the model helps us learn about how the system works.”
She is pointing up the use of a model as a learning tool. For instance, we observe some phenomena. Next we try to model it. *IF* the model accurately represents said phenomena, then we can attach some numbers and equations to the phenomena. When we start from nothing, this is progress.
You said: “For those results to have any realistic meaning, requires that the underlying science to have been accurately coded and have been accurately represented in the code.”
Your requirement first, is that the system is fully understood in the first place.
This is great for engineers building bridges and using bridge models, but is hardly the case here with Shakespearean climate monkeys with computers.
No comments about climate models would be complete without noting the modelers penchant for running the model and claiming the output is “data”. They then insist that the “data” *is* reality, not just reflects reality. With that justification in hand, they will use the “data” as input to another model to generate their next great revelation.
Far, far, far from Curries idea of the correct use of a model.
“For instance, we observe some phenomena. Next we try to model it. *IF* the model accurately represents said phenomena, then we can attach some numbers and equations to the phenomena. When we start from nothing, this is progress.”
That is fine as far as it goes. STOP, If you then put some more code into the model to turn it into a GCM like the climate modelers have, you enter the world of fantasy. You admit that they started believing that the data output was as good as real data which makes things 10 times worse.
If Dr. Curry had meant that you can learn something from simple models if they match real world data,as you have suggested, then I would agree. But she didnt say that. GCM’s are long past the point where you can learn anything from them, because the underlying science is not there. If the debate is whether you can learn anything from GCM’s or not, then I say that debate is over and Dr. Curry should not have brought that possibility up. If you say that debate is not over, then my original response to her is still valid. Only in your simple beginning simulations can you learn anything from computer models. They are so advanced now that any conclusion from them is suspect ( witness their extremely poor record of predicting anything) . The reason is; that the farther advance you make in the code that has a big hole in it in the 1st place, the closer and closer you get to Alice in Wonderland. This is because the big hole always prevents you from modelling accurately. The errors propagate in each step and the the farther you go into the future the larger the accuracy and precision errors are. The same analogy with the growth of the code itself. A kludge built upon a kludge patched with a kludge is STILL a kludge.
WHAT??!!!
You did not like my “Shakespearean climate monkeys with computers”?
I thought it was a wonderful turn of a phrase and perfectly captures the essence of the situation.
Exactly! If the model does not track reality (like Hansen’s forecast 30 years ago), then one has learned that the model has little or no skill in forecasting. A simple linear extrapolation, with no assumptions about CO2 emission rates or exogenous inputs, performed better than the complex model, demonstrating that the model was not realistic. Knowing what doesn’t work is important.
PhD Ms. Curry wrote a hard to read draft paper
I assume for fellow PhDs,
proving the old adage that PhD really means
Piled high and Deep.
She attempted to analyze the uncertainty in climate models
… that don’t work — they predict double to triple the warming
that has happened, and predict Antarctica warming
that has not happened.
The “models” are nothing more than
failed prototypes.
To perform an uncertainty analysis,
is to give them respect they don’t deserve!
Here’s my “certainty analysis”
— I’m CERTAIN the climate models are WRONG !
If all PhD skeptics communicated so poorly,
like Ms. Curry in her draft article,
then our cause, fighting CO2 junk science,
would be hopeless.
Your post, Mr. Tomalty, is correct,
and easy to understand,
except for one issue, IMHO:
There IS something to be learned
from the computer models***:
– The theory that CO2 controls the average temperature
with an ECS of about +3 degrees C., is WRONG.
Amazing that the people who use the models
never learned that … or don’t want to !
.
.
*** Excluding the Russian model
that makes decent predictions,
although it must be in collusion with Trump
because it does not
predict lots of global warming !
Warming of the troposphere by CO2 forcing is not directly coded in the models, it comes from the radiative transfer equations, fluid dynamics (N-S equations) and the long-wave IR absorption spectra of the GHGs, including water.
And then they apply various increasing non-condensing GHG concentrations (CO2 mostly) as an independent input parameter (based on the anthropogenic emissions scenarios).
Where the climate crimes are knowingly committed by the modellers are the tuning of various water/precipitation/water vapor phase changes to achieve a 2X-3X water vapor +amplification feedback. This gets them from the 1.2 K ECS by CO2 alone to 2.4 K to 3.6 K they want to see. The parameters they tune are so poorly constrained by observation that degeneracy in the parameters sets allows the modellers to achieve an expected ECS. The water vapor feedbacks (as albedo increasing cloud cover) are likely closer to zero or negative.
The major problem the GCMs have as a result of what the moddllers implement is the unique prediction of a mid-upper tropopheric hotspot (5-9 kilometers up) in the tropical latitudes. This is a unique prediction to the GCMs implementation of CO2 forcing. No other forcings, such as changing sulfate/volcanic aerosols, ozone changes, or solar irradiance variations produces the hotspot in the models. Thus the tropospheric hotspot prediction forms a unique fingerprint of the CO2 forcing theory.
And after 30 years of trying and much hand-waving from the alarmist rent-seeking modellers, the tropospheric hotspot is not observed. In fact it is the opposite. Observation best supports a changing aerosols/ozone scenario to explain the secular warming trend of the late 20th century.
The theory of strong CO2 climate forcing has failed.
“Formal uncertainty quantification of computer models is less relevant to science than an assessment of whether the model helps us learn about how the system works.”
I would say that Dr Curry is bang on. That is assuming that she is talking about the system being observed – not the model system
What ever happened to the Red team Blue team evaluation of AGW?
There was important work to be done.
1) The War On Coal. Note that this was more than just coal. Remember the oil drilling moratorium, which was ruled illegal? And the banning of natural gas fraking an all lands under government control. This was a war on the US., not just coal.
2) The WOTUS rule. The Waters Of The US, where EPA attempted to grab legal jurisdiction over all lakes, rivers, streams and mud puddles in the US.
The Red team – Blue team exercise might have been nice, but ultimately was unimportant. The key issue here is the Endangerment Finding, that CO2 is dangerous and needs regulation.
But the Endangerment Finding is a *legal* construct, not a scientific one. Also, the Endangerment Finding is a legal *Fortress*, meant to be as impregnable as the bureaucrats and lawyers could make it. The Finding took years over the course of two terms of the Obama administration to construct. It will take years to rip it down. The avenue for attack will be via regulations, rulings, and the courts. As these things go, the scientific basis will have little, if anything to do with it.
Your tax dollars at work.
Blue team refuses to cooperate/participate.
I would appreciate suggestions for quick comeback questions/responses to brainwashed non-technical folks that claim we are doomed by CO2 and that oil, gas and coal is bad while “electricity” and renewables will prevent climate change, AGW, SLR etc.
One I have read here before is “What do you think the proper level of CO2 should be in the atmosphere?” I used that on a petition peddler the other day and he backpeddled quickly and walked away after I hit him with “Do you know why greenhouses are often operated at 1200 ppm CO2?” Other suggestions would be appreciated. Maybe I’ll make a top ten list.
Cheers.
I sometimes get the feeling that global warmists want to rid the atmosphere of all CO2. The current level of 400PPM seems to be a very desirable one. None of these
warmists seems to have a Plan B if emissions become stabilized such that CO2 levels start falling. What would be their response to this new “dangerously low levels of life sustaining CO2” crisis ?
I frequently ask the Faithful what period of time represented the optimum climate we ought to strive for? The Medieval Warm Period prior to industrialization and use of fossil fuels? You know, when Greenland was green and suitable for farming and grazing? Or the cooler climate of the “Little Ice Age” which followed… the one associated with famine and hunger… the period we are still emerging from? Or do we want to go back to the Roman Warm Period, or even further back to the Minoan Warm Period, when the human population numbered in the tens of millions or a few hundred millions worldwide, and we had no impact on the environment? Or maybe we ought to go back to the climate of 12,000 years ago, when global warming was melting glacial ice worldwide, and the Great Lakes were being formed? Then I follow up asking them what is optimum climate? How do we know if we are approaching optimum, or moving away from optimum? Who decides?
What kills more people, hot or cold weather?
How many square miles are represented by the average of all reporting stations? How many square miles on earth?
Why do you believe in CO2 AGW? Why don’t you know?
When did the last ice event end? When did it start?
The inconvenient questions that the IPCC nor Michael Mann can’t answer.
1) Why did sea level rise faster in early 2Oth century than now and even now is not accelerating?
2) Why do only rural land temperature data sets show no warming?
3) Why did climate scientists in the climategate emails worry about no warming trends? They are supposed to be unbiased either way.
4) Why do some local temperature land based datasets show no warming Ex: Augusta Georgia for last 83 years? There must be 1000’s of other places like this.
5) Why do 10 of the 13 weather stations in Antarctica show no warming in last 60 years? The 3 that do are near undersea volcanic ridges.
6) Why does the lower troposphere satellite data of UAH show very little warming and in fact showed cooling from 1978 to 1997?
7) Why is there only a 21% increase in net atmosphere CO2 ppm since 1980 but yet mankind increased fossil fuel emissions CO2 by 75%?
8) Why did National Academy of Sciences in 1975 show warming in the 30’s and 40’s and NASA in 1998 and 2008 not show nearly as much warming for those time periods?
9) Why has no one been able to disprove Lord Monckton’s finding of the basic flaw in the climate sensitivity equations after doubling CO2?
10) Why has there never been even 1 accurate prediction by a climate model. Even if one climate model is less wrong than another one it is still wrong.
11) Why do most climate scientists not understand the difference between accuracy and precision?
12) Why have many scientists resigned from the IPCC in protest?
13) Why do many politicians, media and climate scientists continue to lie about CO2 causing extreme weather events? Every data set in the world shows there are no more extreme weather events than there ever were
14) Why do clmate scientists call skeptics deniers as if we were denying the holocaust?
!5) Why did Michael Mann refuse to hand over his data when he sued Tim Ball for defamation and why did Mann subsequently drop the suit?
16) Why have every climate scientist that has ever debated the science of global warming lost every debate that has ever occurred?
17) Why does every climate scientist now absolutely refuse to debate anymore?
18) Why do careers get ruined when scientists dare to doubt global warming in public?
19) Why do most of the scientists that retire come out against global warming?
20) Why is it next to impossible to obtain a PhD in Atmospheric science if one has doubts about global warming?
21) Why is it very very difficult to get funding for any study that casts doubt on global warming?
22) Why has the earth greened by 18% in the last 30 years?
23) Why do clmate scientists want to starve plants by limiting their access to CO2? Optimum levels are 1200 ppm not 410ppm.
24) Why do most climate scientists refuse to release their data to skeptics?
25) Why should the rest of the world ruin their economies when China and India have refused to stop increasing their emmissions of CO2 till 2030?
26) Why have the alarmist scientists like Michael Mann called Dr. Judith Curry an anti scientist?
27) Why does the IPCC not admit that under their own calculations a business as usual policy would have the CO2 levels hit 590ppm in 2100 which is exactly twice the CO2 level since 1850.?
28) Why do the climate modellers not admit that the error factor for clouds makes their models worthless?
29) Why did NASA show no increase in atmospheric water vapour for 20 years before James Hansen shut the project down in 2009?
30) Why did Ben Santer change the text to result in an opposite conclusion in the IPCC report of 1996 and did this without consulting the scientists that had made the original report?
31) Why does the IPCC say with 90% confidence that anthropogenic CO2 is causing warming when they have no evidence to back this up except computer model predictions which are coded to produce results that CO2 causes warming?
32) How can we believe climate forecasts when 4 day weather forecasts are very iffy?.
33) Why do all climate models show the tropical troposhere hotspot when no hotspot has actually been found in nature?
34) Why is there non existent long term variability in the climate models because otherwise the simulation would become chaotic so the model has to be tuned to flatten the variability?
35) Why is the normal greenhouse effect not observed for SST?
36) Why is SST net warming increase close to 0?
37) Why is the ocean ph level steady over the lifetime of the measurements?
38) what results has anyone ever seen from global warming if it exists? I have been waiting for it for 40 years and havent seen it yet?
39) If there were times in the past when CO2 was 20 times higher than today why wasnt there runaway global warming then?
40) Why was there a pause in the satellite data warming in the early 2000’s?
41) Why did CO2 rise after WW2 and temperatures fall?
42) For the last 10000 years over half of those years showed more warming than today. Why?
43) Why does the IPCC refuse to put an exact % on the AGW and the natural GW?
44) Why do the alarmists still say that there is a 97% consensus when everyone knows that figure was madeup?
45) The latest polls show that 33% do not believe in global warming and that figure is increasing poll by poll ? why?
46) If CO2 is supposed to cause more evaporation how can there ever be more droughts with CO2 forcing?
47) Why are there 4 times the number of polar bears as in 1960?
48) Why did the oceans never become acidic even with CO2 levels 15-20 times higher than today?
49) Why does Antarctica sea ice extent show no decrease in 25 years?
50) Why do alarmists still insist that skeptics are getting funding from fossil fuel companies ( when alarmists get billions from the government and leftest think tanks) and skeptics get next to nothing from either fossil fuel companies nor governments for climate research?
51) If the Bloomberg carbon clock based on the Mauna Loa data, in the fall and winter increases at a rate of only 2ppm per year; then why do we have to worry about carbon increases?
52) Why arent the alarmists concerned with actual human lives. In England every winter there are old people who succumb to the cold because they cant afford the increased heating bills caused by green subsidies.
53) Why did Phil Jones a climategate conspirator, admit in 2010 that there was no statistically meaningful difference in 4 different period temperature data that used both atmospheric temperature and sea surface temperature?
54) Why does the IPCC still say that the residence time of CO2 in the atmosphere is a 100 years when over 80 studies have concluded it is more like 5 years?
55) Why do all global climate alarmists say that corals are dying due to bleaching when Dr. Peter Ridd (who has published over 100 papers) has proven that coral bleaching is a defensive mechanism by corals in relation to temperature change in the water.
56) Why does the IPCC still release temperature and sea level data from NOAA and NASA when Tony Heller has proved that those agencies have faked data and made improper adjustments to the actual raw numbers ?
57) How does the IPCC explain that Professor Miskolczi showed that despite a 30% increase in CO2 in the atmosphere in the period 1948 to 2008, the total infrared optical thickness of the atmosphere was found to be unchanged from its theoretical value of 1.87
58) Why has the Global Historical Climate Network temperature data set for ~ 1000 temperature stations in the United States shown no warming over the entire 124 year period when you just take the daily maximum and average it out for the 365 days of the year?
59) Why has the global average downward infrared radiation to the surface shown no increase ever since the CERES satellite started collecting data in the year 2000?
60) How would Antarctica ever melt if almost all of the land mass never even comes close to 0 C even in summer? Same for Greenland.
61) Why did one alarmist put 7 bullet holes in Dr. John Christy’s office window?
62) Why does a NOAA graph that charts CO2 levels in the atmosphere and thus by year increase (since CO2 increases every year) show absolutely no relation to outgoing longwave radiation?
63) Why does the central England temperature dataset from the mid 1600s to today show only a .25 C increase in 350 years?
64) Since no one has been able to show exactly what the emissivity of CO2 is ; then wouldnt that mean that the downward IR measurements by NASA are wrong since they assume emissivity of a blackbody of a value of 1?
65) No one has debunked the finding of the IRIS effect by Dr. Lindzen.
Logically, there can be only one best climate model, which appears to be the Russian model. Averaging all the poor model results with the best/better ones only dilutes the results and provides useless results.
All the models should be ranked for skill, and then examined to see what, if anything, differentiates the skilled models from the unskilled models. We could learn something from that.
Solsten, you asked “What do you think the proper level of CO2 should be in the atmosphere?” A similar, and related question is, “What is the optimum average global temperature for Earth, and why?”
1) Explain to them who the IPCC is and what they represent to AGW proponents.
2) Ask them if the consensus opinion of climate scientists is important to them. If they say, “yes,” then ask them about this consensus opinion of the IPCC (emphasis mine):
From chapter 14.2.2.2 “Balancing the need for finer scales and the need for ensembles”, the following paragraph describes what’s currently possible with regard to modeling the climate in a predictive manner given the current state of technology and our scientific knowledge regarding the climate:
In sum, a strategy must recognise what is possible. In climate research and modelling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible. The most we can expect to achieve is the prediction of the probability distribution of the system’s future possible states by the generation of ensembles of model solutions. This reduces climate change to the discernment of significant differences in the statistics of such ensembles. The generation of such model ensembles will require the dedication of greatly increased computer resources and the application of new methods of model diagnosis. Addressing adequately the statistical nature of climate is computationally intensive, but such statistical information is essential.
http://ipcc.ch/ipccreports/tar/wg1/505.htm
If the consensus opinion of the IPCC is that 1) the “long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible;” and 2) even if it were, at present, we don’t have the “greatly increased computer resources” necessary to run a model capable of such predictions, nor the diagnostic methods to ensure that the model can be trusted, then 3) for what logical reason should anyone be overly concerned, if at all?
The theory of AGW is built on an as yet non-existent computer software model, running on an as yet non-existent computer system. It’s ALL they have.
Good luck with that.
The fundamental problem is that the CAGW cult controls the evidence that their believers will accept. You can’t appeal to paleoclimate temperature and CO2 evidence derived from proxies, because their witch doctors assure them that the proxies are unreliable. The argument for the proxies being unreliable does not come to much more than that if the proxies were correct it would suggest the “impossible”, that CO2 does not drive temperature and that temperatures have been much higher in the past. In other words, the science is unreliable because it contradicts their faith. But if a single tree shows the right evidence, then it is unassailable proof.
When there is a big snowstorm, they turn to their high priests and are assured that it is caused by ocean warming that increases evaporation and causes more precipitation, but if there is a drought, it is somehow still caused by global warming. After all when there is a drought, the location experiencing it tends to be hot and dry from lack of evaporative cooling. It’s easy to hide the counter-intuitive fact that cooler ocean temperatures cause droughts and just focus on the place where it’s hot.
They are believers, not thinkers. There is nothing driving them to be logically consistent. If you try to persuade them without recognizing that you are trying to change their religion and their politics, you will be bitterly disappointed.
I’d happily take 1500ppm, I’d like to say 2000, but I don’t think humans could afford the amount we’d need to spend on weedkiller keeping the plants under control.
Life is a war to the death on this rock, humans do well because we cooperate to keep nature at bay. I asked a friend, an emotional follower of the green fad if they could think of a living thing that didn’t depend on the deaths of others, she set her jaw and began – starting with cats and dogs and on she went. Utterly clueless of the world around her. A perfect example of a person protected from nature by the society of humans around her.
