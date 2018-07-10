Alarmists Claim ‘Global Heat Wave’ Is Melting Polar Bear Sea Ice – Facts Say Otherwise

According to The Guardian, there is a “global heat wave” going on right now.
In Siberia, the heat is supposedly “completely unprecedented” and will surely (we are told) impact Arctic sea ice — the habitat of the iconic polar bear. Yet a comparison of previous years shows little to no impact on sea ice: there is more ice present than there was in 2007.
Said The Guardian (July 9, 2018):
“But though we cannot say definitively that the current heatwave is caused by carbon emissions, it fits the pattern of long-term changes that we call climate. It is part of a global phenomenon, even if not the most important part.
The really significant change is happening in eastern Siberia at the moment, where a completely unprecedented heatwave is warming that Arctic coastline, with consequences that are unpredictable in detail but surely bad on a large scale.” [my bold]
The heat — which some folks admit they not only expect during this season called summer but anticipate with joy — has been around since late June, with several locales outside Siberia affected, including southern Ontario, Quebec, Los Angeles CA, Britan, many locations in the eastern USA, Europe.
With so many locations across the Northern Hemisphere experiencing very hot weather over the last few weeks (maybe record-breaking, maybe not), let’s take a look at what all that heat is doing to Arctic sea ice compared to previous years.
Look at 2007 first, for the date of July 8 (courtesy NSIDC’s new sea ice comparison tool).
Recall that 2007 had the 2nd lowest summer sea ice minimum since 1979.
It turns out that 2007 also had late June heat waves in western North America and Asia (here and here) but I guess not as hot as this year or this year’s heat waves surely would not be newsworthy.
Below is what sea ice extent looked like for 8 July 2007, with a big patch of open water off Siberia in the East Siberian Sea, the Southern Beaufort, Chukchi, and Kara Seas and virtually no ice left in Hudson Bay:
And below is what sea ice extent looked like for 8 July 2018 (Sunday), with a big patch of open water off Siberia (but not much larger than 2007), a small patch in the Southern Beaufort but lots of ice still in the Western Beaufort, the Chukchi Sea around Wrangel Island, in the eastern Laptev Sea and the western Kara Sea.
Although there is less ice in the Barents Sea than in 2007, the Central Canadian Archipelago is still clogged with ice and southern-most Hudson Bay is still half-filled with ice:
Bottom line: NSIDC shows slightly more ice this year than in 2007 at 8 July (here), despite weeks of record-breaking, late June/early July ‘global’ heat waves in 2018.
Note that the patch of open water off Siberia in the western Laptev Sea that is garnering attention was present in mid-June (shown below), well before the recent heat wave:
Did early summer heat waves cause sea ice to decline rapidly in 2007? If so, then the heat waves of the last few weeks cannot be as extraordinary as they are being made out to be.
OTHER YEARS BELOW, FOR COMPARISON:
Find more years or more recent data at NSIDC’s new sea ice comparison tool (these maps were generated by setting both maps to the same date).
Conclusion: I don’t see any startling differences to ice extent in 2018 that could be blamed on the last couple of weeks of ‘global heat’ (aka “summer”) during late June and early July.
So far, it looks more or less like the same kind of Arctic ice retreat we’ve been seeing for the last 9 years, except slower.
Read more at Polar Bear Science
A tad parky tonight, in the middle of our UK heatwave, AKA, a summer at last without the usual monsoon rains.
Is this ‘Unprecedented’
nope…but obviously unpredictable…..”with consequences that are unpredictable”
That line made me LOL…..
The temperature north of 80 cleaves very close to the long time average during the melting months. As long as there is ice to melt, there is about zero chance of a heat wave. link
Apparently Alaska didn’t get the memo.
There’s cold in them thar hills!!
Please, PLEASE don’t use NOAA’s forecasts. Use the Euro’s (ECMWF). NOAA uses the GFS which has an abysmal record. The Euro has a basic Canada/US cooling trend starting in the Rockies extending east over the next 46 days; the exception being the west coast and southeast, which are warmer but not overly so.
And after all the screaming of record heat, the global temp is only around +.11C and trending down. Even as LA was “all time hot”, Charlotte NC tied a record low.
I’m sorry.. I dont understand those images. You show 2 identical dates, and ‘both’.
Am I going senile finally?
Yes. The author stated
Both of the Polar Bear pictures have been Photoshopped. The water is too smooth to be natural. The second picture shows a Polar Bear in a position that would make it unbalanced. Its paw seems to be on a solid surface, otherwise there would be ripples in the water and there would not be a clear reflection of the bear.
There are small stretches of water between ice. Much of that water overlies submerged ice. Remember that you only see a tenth of the ice. The rest is submerged. Waves don’t really have a chance to develop because there’s no room to do so.
Oh, so that’s how HE did it!
And Galilee was so much warmer too.
Obviously we don’t have enough data to determine trends. However, we have more than enough data to show that the human animal has too much horsepower for the chassis. Passion outruns thought on issue after issue. As Mark Twain put it, “There’s something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.”
Here’s a thought experiment, re: the alleged, dwindling polar bears — if that were true, which it isn’t. They’re being used as props for activists.
Suppose we had enough data to determine how many humans need to be impoverished or hounded into early graves by dismantling the industrial development that keeps them alive today, in order to keep another 10,000 polar bears alive? I have a modest standard of living. If you took away my car, OR my central heat, OR my refrigeration, OR half my net worth, OR stuffed three more survivors into my small house, we’d all be impoverished. If you took away our fossil fuels, nearby forests would suffer, as they did suffer before fossil fuels came into common use.
In India & China, about 500 million people have been raised from absolute poverty to middle class living standards in the last 25 years, by deploying the industrial machinery that raised 400 million Westerners’ living standards in the previous century. What if we had to ruin the lives of 50 million people to save each bear? (500 million human lives destroyed, their hopes of betterment extinguished, for 10,000 bears). Would we do it? Who would the “we” be? Bureaucrats in rich capital cities, who would not suffer personally? Would they sacrifice their peasants in order to feel that moral satisfaction?
I contend the trade-offs that Paris Climate Accord types propose are in that numerical range. It doesn’t seem far removed from monarchs of old tossing virgins onto bonfires to appease the gods. Yet the big shots didn’t know then, and we don’t know now, if the gods would be satisfied.
But as usual Anthony, the problem is that when media such as The Guardian run these kinds of stories, it’s a few days later before more diligent analyses such as yours can be completed and published.
By this time, the alarmist view as first published has become the real situation in the minds of millions of ‘headline only’ readers all around the globe.
And it’s what the teachers are telling the kids at schools (and universities).
It’s the climate disinformation effects that will undo developed countries, not actual changes in the climate(s).
Alarmists are alarmists because they want to be. It is who they are. Lack of critical thinking and the curiosity to question and really learn is the basis for their existence. Some grow out of it when they confront the hard realities of the world. Others, especially those that choose to cloister themselves in the realm of academia or are otherwise insulated from those cold hard realities, never learn.
NASA are doing junk science.
https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2641/keeping-an-eye-on-earths-energy-budget/
If you go to the bottom of the page you will see the last update was July 10 2018. Susan Callery is the science editor . Here is a quote from her after she got hired by GISS.
“I can work in the field of Earth science and enjoy and learn about space science at the same time.”
I wonder how that fulfills NASA’s GISS mission statement. Space studies is within the name of GISS. GISS is the Goddard Institute of Space Studies. So they hire a science editor who is learning on the job. The mind boggles.
1) The energy chart on the above page shows that the back radiation is exactly the same amount as total incoming solar radiation. If the atmosphere is cooler than the surface especially at night, how can you have a transfer of IR the opposite way? Even in the daytime the surface heats up much more than the atmosphere. A room 4 metres by 3 metres with a large single glazed window may need 80 watts/m^2 to heat it by a infrared heater in the winter time. So NASA are asking us to believe that back radiation will supply over 4 times the heating capacity of a 1000 watt infrared heater Don’t forget infrared heaters don’t heat the air , just the walls and floors and objects including people. So why would IR from the surface heat anything?
2) They show IR emitted from the surface at 117% of total incoming solar radiation. NASA does not understand algebraic flowcharts. You cannot have an ongoing flow of energy within a system that is greater than the source energy. If you put air into a balloon it will eventually burst so that the flow in will be equal to the flow out. Since the atmosphere is NOT a balloon, the energy flow in will always equal the energy flow out. The temperature of the troposphere is determined by the pressure and thus the lapse rate. To be sure that that pressure is caused by the N2 and O2, H2O and argon and to a much lesser extent by CO2. We are not warmed much by the temperature of H2O and CO2 but are instead warmed by the 99% of the atmosphere which is N2 and O2. Any decrease in outgoing IR would warm the troposphere but NOAA studies show that outgoing radiation has not decreased since they started measuring it.
3) The chart shows a piddly amount of convection of only 18.4 Watts/m^2. Since the earth surface is covered by 70% water the oceans would have boiled over by now if only 18.4 watts/m^ escaped in latent heat by convection. In fact convection accounts for 2/3 of the heat flux escaping from the surface with only 8% escaping IR and 25% from evapotranspiration (evaporation and plant evaporation).
So since NOAA measurements show no decrease in TOA IR from 1974 to 2012, NASA GISS should be disbanded for practicing junk science
http://www.climate4you.com/images/OLR%20Global%20NOAA.gif
Given the quality of the temperature readings of late, can we trust that the artic is actually experiencing a heat wave?
What heat wave? The way up North is actually below normal (barely above 0C) http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/meant80n.uk.php
Is this year bears on Sea Beaufort are doing well?
http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/plots/4km/r01_Beaufort_Sea_ts_4km.png
This year ice in the Arctic will not miss.
https://weather.gc.ca/saisons/animation_e.html?id=month&bc=sea
I will politely disagree (slightly) with this “bottom line” statement. It needs to be substantially expanded:
1. NSIDC (9 July 2018) shows the 9 July 2018 Arctic Sea Ice extent is GREATER than 8 out of the previous 12 years of historical sea ice records. In recent years, only 2015 and 2008 are greater than today’s 9 July 2018 Arctic Sea Ice extents.
2. NSIDC Sea Ice extents are within the 2 standard deviations of their long-term 1980-2010 daily averages.
3. NSIDC sea ice records confirm the opposite of conventional wisdom regarding the mythical sea ice death spiral : The larger the arctic sea ice extents at maximum in March-April, the lower the sea ice minimums have been. In fact, the ONLY positive Arctic sea ice positive anomaly (March-April 2012) in the past twenty years was followed by the all-time lowest sea ice extents in September 2012.
4. Arctic sea ice “maximums” in 2016, 2017, and 2018 were admittedly low, well below the 2 standard deviations from the nominal 1980-2010 average sea ice maximum. However, Arctic sea ice minimums each of the following Septembers was right in the middle of all recent Arctic sea ice minimums.
5. Arctic sea ice further south at latitude 60 (Hudson Bay, Bering Sea, Sea of Okhotsk, and Gulf of St Lawrence) reflects (or absorbs – depending on how you want to look at it) more than twice the net energy than what we all think about Arctic Sea ice up past latitude 71-72 in the Arctic Ocean.
6A. For the first time EVER, the Bering Sea remained covered by sea ice through all of August in both 2016 and 2017. In fact, parts of the Bering Sea ice in both years remained solid through all but two days in September! Clearly, we are not yet through July 2018 yet, much less August and September. But 2018 Bering Sea ice areas remain at or above their 2016 and 2017 levels thus far in 2018. And more than 3x their 2014-2015 average daily levels on several days this year.
6B. For the first time EVER, the Sea of Okhotsk remained covered by sea ice through all of both August and September in both 2016 and 2017. 2018 Sea of Okhotsk sea ice areas remain at or near their 2016 and 2017 levels thus far in 2018.
6C. At 1.2 Mkm^2 at maximum, the Hudson Bay sea ice is larger than either the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea. Unlike either of the small seas, Hudson Bay sea ice area has never melted out completely in the modern satellite era, so there is no dramatic (record-breaking) summer or winter sea ice area news in 2016-2017-2018 for Hudson Bay. However, more ominously, the daily 2018 Hudson Bay sea ice area averages 1.20 times its 2017 daily areas. Not every day is greater, but – on average – every 2018 Hudson Bay daily sea ice area is greater than the same day compared to the 2010-2011 daily average, 2012-2013 daily average, 2014-2015 daily average, or the 2016-2017 daily average.
6D. Gulf of St Lawrence sea ice areas for both 2016 and 2017 remained frozen more than a month longer than ANY previous NSIDC record. The Gulf of St Lawrence is admittedly very small (compared to the total Arctic Sea ice area), but this area represents the furthermost south Arctic Sea Ice, and thus reflects much more solar energy than any similar-sized area closer to the pole.
Actual “bottom line”? 2018 Arctic Sea Ice extents are lower than the establishment-sponsored long-time 1980-2010 average. However, 2018 Arctic Sea ice areas are comparable to ALL recent daily sea ice extents (2007-2018), and are increasing from every recent two-year sea ice daily average.
Regardless, from today’s Arctic sea ice areas, calculations show that, when totaled over the entire year, less Arctic sea ice means more heat is lost from the newly-exposed Arctic Ocean to the infinite frozen blackness of space than can be gained during the fleeting days of the Arctic summer.
Any journalist still using polar bears as a poster child for catastrophic anthropogenic climate change is either an idiot or a charlatan.
This now qualifies as fake news deliberately taking advantage of the uninformed. The government funded metrics are out there and available. Wake up or be used.
Judging fro the maps of sea ice, the variations look quite random, so having “unprecedented” open water in one area does not seem to signify anything.
“Unprecedented” is an alarmist word used to scare people when the data is unconvincing.
Let me say what I think is happening. Currently, large areas of open Arctic waters are rapidly freezing in winter allowing the release of increased latent into the atmosphere, weakening the polar vortex. This is causing two things to happen. Firstly, more deep water formation, cooling the Arctic Ocean at depth and very slowly the northern North Atlantic. Secondly, the weaker polar vortex is weakening the Icelandic low. Associated with this the Azores high is also weakened causing a reduced water flow northward, also cooling the northern North Atlantic. We should let them enjoy their current warm summers in Europe as the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation is slowly turning negative.
