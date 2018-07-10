Actual study headline: ‘Petro-masculinity: Fossil Fuels and Authoritarian Desire’

From the “muscle cars make you a petro-masculine misogynist” department comes this inane study that you just have to shake your head at. Published in SAGE Journals, of course it is paywalled. h/t to WUWT readers Robert Koeneke and Robert Balic,
Petro-masculinity: Fossil Fuels and Authoritarian Desire
Abstract
As the planet warms, new authoritarian movements in the West are embracing a toxic combination of climate denial, racism and misogyny. Rather than consider these resentments separately, this article interrogates their relationship through the concept of petro-masculinity, which appreciates the historic role of fossil fuel systems in buttressing white patriarchal rule. Petro-masculinity is helpful to understanding how the anxieties aroused by the Anthropocene can augment desires for authoritarianism. The concept of petro-masculinity suggests that fossil fuels mean more than profit; fossil fuels also contribute to making identities, which poses risks for post-carbon energy politics. Moreover, through a psycho-political reading of authoritarianism, I show how fossil fuel use can function as a violent compensatory practice in reaction to gender and climate trouble.
UPDATE: Reader “Gnomish” provided a link in comments to a PDF of the paper. Here are some passages that give you a sense of the mindset of this rant given faux legitimacy by being published in a journal:
White power pledges, breakfast cereals and masturbation may at first appear as adolescent pranks, but in the context of Trump’s America, they are all too serious. As initiation rites, they adhere to Theweleit’s analysis of the bodily practices of proto-fascist groups.By staying calm during beatings and limiting masturbation (making the body rigid), Proud Boys aim to enhance their masculinity, and in turn to become more successful with ‘real’women, who nevertheless remain, as among the freikorps, off-screen and imagined figures who threaten humiliation. Lurking behind the tactics of rigidity is a sense of personal failure; a shared frustration among white men who have struggled to find a housewife willing to receive their veneration.
Petro: both hard and soft. Both the solidification of toxic masculinity, and the grimy, deathly flows (oil, gas) let loose as psychological compensation for that self-discipline. Like the freikorps’ cruelty, or the clamour to torture detainees after September 11 analysed by Robin, burning fossil fuels in an age of global warming can offer a compensatory practice of violence. Fossil fuel systems provide a domain for explosive letting go, and all the pleasures that come with it – drilling, digging, fracking, mountaintop removal, diesel trucks. In the words of Sarah Palin, ‘drill, baby, drill!’61
Helpfully, the aesthetics of fossil fuels – most particularly oil – are ripe for recoding as expressions of sexualised power and orgasmic satisfaction. The parallels between rape and extractivism have been well documented.62 Stephanie LeMenager writes of ‘oil’s primal associations with earth’s body, therefore with the permeability, excess, and multiplicity of all bodies’, such that ‘the spectacle of [oil’s] gushing from the earth suggests divine or Satanic origins, a givenness that confers upon it an inherent value disassociated from social relations’.63 In Upton Sinclair’s novel, Oil!, too, LeMenager observes how a gushing well becomes an orgasmic woman (‘There she came!’), while ‘for a thirteenyear-old male narrator, industrial-scale pollution and waste translate into arousal and premature ejaculation’.64
This is better reading anyways:
This is the muscle car history to own—a richly illustrated chronicle of America’s greatest high-performance cars, told from their 1960s beginning through the present day!
In the 1960s, three incendiary ingredients–developing V-8 engine technology, a culture consumed by the need for speed, and 75 million baby boomers entering the auto market—exploded in the form of the factory muscle car. The resulting vehicles, brutal machines unlike any the world had seen before or will ever see again, defined the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll generation.
American Muscle Cars chronicles this tumultuous period of American history through the primary tool Americans use to define themselves: their automobiles. From the street-racing hot rod culture that emerged following World War II through the new breed of muscle cars still emerging from Detroit today, this book brings to life the history of the American muscle car.
More here
Apparently the author of the study wouldn’t like this book either.
“new authoritarian movements in the West are embracing a toxic combination of climate denial, racism and misogyny”
These twits don’t miss a trick.
1) As for authoritarian, nobody takes a back seat to the left.
BTW, how does wanting to be left alone, make one an authoritarian?
2) Climate denial: The only people denying the climate are those who are trying to pretend that absent the influence of man, the climate would never change.
3) racism and misogyny: Haven’t they heard, the race card is over drawn.
the libs never seem to know when they have over played their hand…
Isn’t this another one of them journal stings?
Low quality research filler material for the pub mill has actually been around for a long time. I recall the one from the 70s or 80s that tied stick shifts to male sexual libido. The climate change manifesto just “supercharged” the trend in recent years.
Sorry folks. I had to go for a lie down.
I can’t understand, first, how anyone could conceive of this hypothesis and, second, how anyone could authorise funding for it.
Worse; it got through peer review, and it got published.
https://climatechangedispatch.com/study-burning-oil-fuels-white-masculinity/
I found more explanation on the site above but otherwise completely paywalled.
“Fossil-fuelled life has always been violent,” she says, later adding that “fossil violence” should “also be appreciated as a misogynist tactic, if we follow Kate Manne to think of misogyny not as an individual belief—the hatred of women—but instead as a set of practices.”
So she is effectively saying that wind and solar are not violent. Wind turbines which kill millions of birds and bats. She has no way to prove her statement and this study is just another example of just how useless the social sciences are.
[The mods must ask if female T. rex, sabre-toothed tigers, African lions, or sperm whales, or killer whales are feminine vegetarians. .mod]
liberated:
http://s000.tinyupload.com/?file_id=00296259904720117644
highly emetic.
This is either the output of a random-phrase generator with feminist/alarmist leanings or the stupidest thing ever written by a human being. It surpasses even the feminist glaciology paper. I wonder what she’d think of going for a drive in my GT-R?
She must have a heart attack when she sees a woman driving a mustang, or hear the song T-bird.
And she’ll have fun fun fun
‘Til her daddy takes the T-bird away
(Fun fun fun ’til her daddy takes the T-bird away)
She’d make someone a lovely spouse.
May I suggest Pajama Boy?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pajama_Boy
Dairy-femininity: essential oils and wishful thinking.
By this reasoning, women are in favor of windmills. That explains this…
Bring back Mad Max and the acclaimed Death Race 2000. Put snowflakes in the wheelchairs and save the aging boomers! (Search on YouTube if you’re under 30 and didn’t see the movie in the drive in agterbmidnight)
See if you can all name the actors who later became famous despite appearing in this.
WTF are “anxieties aroused by the Anthropocene?”
Does Cara Daggett simply hate humanity?
And obviously she has repressed sexual anxieties with vocabulary like “aroused” and “augment desires.”
Cara has a sickened mind, a mental disorder.
More proof that inserting “Climate Change” into anything will get it published.
Mix the climate phantom with the masculinity boogie-man and we have a winner!
Thought this was another spoof article. Sadly, nope. Is as real as Feminine Glaciology.
Dr. Cara Daggett is an assistant professor at Virginia Tech’s College of Liberal Arts. Per her official VT bio page, her research interests include the Anthropocene, Climate Security, and Feminism and Gender. Her new paper is a trifecta. One award in 2015 from the Int’l Feminist Journal of Politics. Beginning her next research project: interrogating the relationship between energy and gender. Not much there to interrogate, but we already know her eventual conclusion. Male energy bad. Feminine energy good. Dunno about transgender energy, requires further interrogation.
Or, maybe her bio page is a further more elaborate spoof.
Who knew Virginia Tech could be so techie—NOT?
Does that mean we now have 63 types of energy?
This is all they got out of a self loathing, dare I still say ‘education?
I just bought a ’97 F150 to replace my ’99 F150 that was totaled last fall while parked on the street. I would prefer newer models but these both have standard transmissions, and these are getting hard to find (8′ bed, standard cab, 4×4). Alas, this may be my last F150 (maybe I’ll cut it up for off-road someday); I see a Ram in my future. Manual = driving, automatic = golf cart driving (I’m kidding… Hellcats = driving too).
The article is daft,of course but the screams of outrage on this site makes me think there may be something in it. Don’t be so predictable guys!
You need to learn the difference between “screams of outrage” and ridicule and subdued laughter (PC requires us to be discrete). Anyway, once you’ve felt the power of that raw muscle that laid you back in the seat and left you gasping and your heart racing you’ll come back for more.
There was a lot of hottrodding going on in the 1950’s, too. Ford Flatheads and Chyrsler Hemis and Chevy V-8’s. Fun stuff!
The Corvette was invented in 54, I think that started a trend.
The 56, 67 Chevys were very popular with the younger crowed.
And the Fords were ramping up their engine size dramatically by the end of the 50’s.
Meanwhile, England had Volvos and MG’s, and heaps of small sports cars.
Not use how i can be misogynist, I do love muscle cars and i am definitely female!!!!
Translation: We’re pajama-boy-beta-males, and everyone we hate are suffering from social pathologies.
Anthony, I didn’t know you had such a great sense of humour and was a petrol-head. Love this article.
I have a small block 350 enabled Chevy 1950 retro-modded 3100 pickup. Sadly, not a 5-window. I grew up in a mechanics shop working with my dad. I could weld, lathe, and tear down engines before I could legally drive.
There is a simple explanation for this nonsense. You may remember the assertion that if you got enough monkeys working on typewriters/word processors then one of them would eventually produce the works of William Shakespeare. Well, the other monkeys are busy knocking out climate alarmist papers and this latest drivel.
Daggett’s article deserves respectful consideration. There is a positive correlation between patriarchal gender ideology and ecological abuse. Patriarchy exacerbates the product of population and consumption. I believe in my heart that patriarchal gender ideology is the root cause of the ecological crisis.
Yeah well after reading passages like this from the paper (Thanks to gnomish) I’m not so sure.
It’s not anything scientific, but little more than a rant given some imagined legitimacy by being published in a journal.
God help her. She’s nucking futz.
So are they telling us we need gender neutral cars? Maybe we could call it the Thing? Oh, wait!
In the 1st pic looks like a ’69 Chevelle, ’69 Mustang Cobra, and a ’69 ‘Cuda. In the 2nd pic I don’t think a 69 stands but could be 42.
Wow! I used to be just a “car guy” but now I’m Petro-masculine! Sounds like an upgrade to me!
They just don’t get it.
Turning highly refined hydrocarbons into noise and speed is a beautiful thing. To both driver and spectator.
I never had a “muscle car”, but beginning in 1965 had a number of Alfa Romeos as Daily Drivers.
Then, in 2005 I bought three as “collectors”. A 1962 Spider, a 63 Coupe and a 68 Giulia (sports sedan).
Because of age, sold them last year. (sad, my age)
But at 7,000 rpm they sounded great!
Bob Hoye