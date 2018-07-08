Pope Francis: “we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Pope Francis seems upset that nations have not heeded his climate advice. But I am concerned the Pope’s increasingly pessimistic climate message may be doing greater harm to society than his holiness realises.
Pope warns climate change turning Earth into desert, garbage
Francis made the appeal at a Vatican conference marking the third anniversary of his landmark environmental encyclical “Praise Be.” The document, meant to spur action at the 2015 Paris climate conference, called for a paradigm shift in humanity’s relationship with Mother Nature.
In his remarks, Francis urged governments to honor their Paris commitments and said institutions like the IMF and World Bank had important roles to play in encouraging reforms promoting sustainable development.
“There is a real danger that we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse,” he warned.
There is zero risk any imaginable release of anthropogenic CO2 will ruin the world. My evidence is the past geological ages of the Earth, like the age of the dinosaurs, the Cretaceous – 4C warmer than today, 1700ppm CO2. During the Cretaceous the Earth was bursting with an abundance of life.
But the Pope’s ridiculous statements on a subject he obviously doesn’t understand still have the potential to do great harm.
Consider the following:
… The tall, sharply dressed man said humans were a cancer on the Earth. He said that he resented his parents for raising him to be “super hedonistic, just monstrously gaining things.” He said he had grown nihilistic, that he wanted to take up chain smoking and die a slow death. When Schapira asked if he was angry at his family, the young man replied, “I love my family. It’s so hard to know that you only have five years left to love people.” …
People who think they are about to die don’t plan for the future. They don’t believe they have a future. Problems remain unsolved. Health issues which young people are particularly at risk from, such as sexual health or drug abuse, avoiding HIV and other deadly STDs, becomes a bad joke. Why worry about something which could kill you in ten years, when climate change will kill you in five?
Pope Francis to his credit has championed sexual health, including use of condoms. But telling people the world is about to end is in my opinion a bit of a mixed message.
The USA, like many countries, is currently facing a serious opioid abuse epidemic. I’m not saying that this is Pope Francis’ fault, overprescription of painkillers leading to vicious cycles of addiction seems a far more likely culprit.
But people who defeat opioid addiction or overcome their temptation towards other harmful patterns of behaviour have to believe in the possibility of a better future, otherwise why bother? One of the world’s leading religious figures going around telling everyone the future is “rubble, deserts and refuse” does not help people feel more positive about their future.
The Pope has the potential to do great good, his views are important to a large number of people. But a scientifically unsound message of climate pessimism is not a realisation of that potential for good.
Let us hope that the Pope broadens the range of advice he receives about climate science.
You can’t talk about the Pope’s mates like that.
Start taxing volcanos big guy
Brilliant, volcanos aren’t the problem. And you would now that if you had done any reading on the topic at all.
I think those on Hawaii might have something different to say about that.
How so… significant eruptions cool the planet.
It is apparent this Pope,head of a Christian Order has no faith in God.
All the things he lists,as bad, are natural aspects of life cycles.
Every building every artifact will become rubble.Ditto every mountain
Deserts come and go with the climate cycles/changes.
And refuse is the midden from which new growth springs.
These are the works of God
Indeed this lazy pessimism is dangerous,I grew to adulthood during the MAD years.
Why plan ahead,why abide by customs of a culture that brought us to this brink.
Fine reasoning but totally wrong in hindsight.
Back to the will of God.
This Pope is nothing but a South American Socialist, bordering on Communist. It colors almost everything he says. Central control of the masses is his biggest goal.
“This Pope is nothing but a South American Socialist, bordering on Communist. ”
You say it like it’s a bad thing.
You forget your /sarc tag.
When men of faith, purportedly following in the footsteps of Jesus, divest themselves of their worldly goods, and practise what he preached, then maybe I’ll listen to them.
As it is, they preach from the very temples of wealth Jesus detested.
Detestable elitists, all of them.
Personally, I feel blessed that I will escape the ravages of CO2 induced destructive climate change. I will leave to my children a small sum of money to deal with the consequences of my profligate use of fossil fuels as I am comfortable in my life style. I can only hope that lessons learned in my time have carry over to their lives, namely: Change is inevitable. Adaptation is essential. Enjoy the journey.
Unfortunately, the Pope is totally ignorant about Climate and about Islam. His pronouncements on both rival each other for gross recklessness and blind stupidity.
If you need evidence that the election of popes is not directed by divine guidance, look at this old fool. Unless you figure he’s God’s intended instrument for destroying the Catholic church.
Perhaps God wants the Catholic church destroyed as they have wandered away from the true teachings.
Garbage is as garbage speaks. More ordure to be shovelled onto the alarmist dump.
I wish the Pope would stick to lecturing about things he really doesn’t know anything about, like God. He knows less about science.
“… urged governments to honor their Paris commitments … ”
Translation: The USA needs to cough up more money to tyrants, dictators, and socialists.
The U.S. government did not commit to anything.
Did you think he was talking about CO2?
Clearly, you do not understand the thinking of his holiness.
The U. S. tax payers have already contributed to the Green Climate Fund (about 1 B $). A U. S. President pledged more.
Consider the other mis-information in Francis’ mind. It is a short step to his wanting USA to pay more. He knows nothing and cares nothing about CO2.
Wait, so there are, what, twenty, maybe thirty Catholics in the whole world that:
1. Completely believe everything Pope Francis says, especially on matters that he is definitively and dogmatically NOT infallible in,
2. Frequently listen to him.
3. Aren’t Leftist twits who already believed in CAGW anyways.
In the words of the Bugster; what a maroon.
Bergoglio grew up under Peron, a kitsch Fascist, so he had not reflexive distaste for Liberation Theology, an nearly oxymoronic attempt to reconcile Marxism and Christianity. So Pope Francis has no education, and is unwilling to get any education, that would dissuade him from another leftie endeavour, Climate Change.
Have you not verified the arrest of pope Francis and his assistant and the Irish discovery. Too horrendous for the mainstream media to report.
I thought it was just his assistant, Cardinal George Pell.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/28/world/australia/cardinal-george-pell-charged-sexual-abuse.html
Googling pope and arrest seems to turn up headlines from every year.
This pope seems to be dancing around the obvious…..pick something to preach about….that he can’t possibly fix….his safe place
That’s a much safer bet than going after the things he is responsible for and can fix
Pope Francis: “we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse”
No – The Vatican will still be there. It has a wall around it and an army to protect its ‘sovereignty’ and massive wealth.
That Vatican wall did precious little to help Pacelli fight the Fascists, relegating him to back-corridor diplomacy while Hitler carried out his Final Solution.
The CoE saying they should divest in companies that cause ManBearPig. I am sure they are plenty more people who will take up the slack.
“There is a real danger that we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse” if we pay any attention to so called CAGW.
Where does this arrogant so and so get off? A man elected/appointed to an office with the attribution of infallibillity? LOL. You empty headed galoot, that comes not from its association with The Almighty but from the position’s association with Roman Emperors. Pontifex Maximus is a priesthood held by Roman Emperors since the time of Augustus.
BTW, if Satan snuck into Paradise iteslef and whispered in the ear of Adam and Eve then on what basis is he not whispering in the ear of this self important buffoon? He seems to be having monstrous success with the ISIS imbeciles and the Green Glob would seem to have his slimy paw prints all over it.
I’ll stick with my God given intelligence thanks.
The Vatican has vast interests in anything monetary, which is why it’s probably the richest institution in the world and all based on selling fear.
If the pope’s so holy, maybe he can explain why the age of consent in Vatican City is “legal” at 12..?
(I use quotes around “legal” because many things that are “legal” are also immoral, criminal and therefore unlawful. It’s just words on paper written by someone you’ve never met).
Sounds like its time for another schism.
It sounds like the Pope does not believe in God.
I think the reasons behind the Pope’s thinking and statements have nothing whatsoever to do with AGW per se, but rather with the “need” for massive transfers of wealth from developed to undeveloped countries.
With the Roman Catholic Church as one of several middlemen in the transfer. Skimming their take of course.
Has the Catholic Church ever transferred money to the poor?
They build churches, and run missions, but those are not charity as such.
I’m sure the Vatican has been lobbied hard by the cardinals from the developing world to make a stink about the failure of the UN’s Climate Fund to send money to their countries. The cardinals also likely believe in catastrofic capitalistic climate change—all the world’s scientific societies have said it’s a threat, so that’s good enough for them. Because of that, they, and the pope, figure they needn’t listen to what skeptics say—the science is settled, and the skeptics are just mouthpieces for special interests, or unthinking, dull-witted dinosaurs.
In the future, the world’s scientific societies need to reform the way they select members on the committees that evaluate ideologically fraught issues like climate change, so they don’t mislead the world again.
“we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse”
This pope is an outright communist who believes in global communist government. Just listen to what he says, and who he surrounds himself with. Other communists like Naomi-klein, an author of the leap manifesto. A document to destroy the capitalist system and replace it with communism.
Pope Francis recruits Naomi Klein in climate change battle
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/jun/28/pope-climate-change-naomi-klein
It is the Papacy that is suicidal because of its espousal of Socialism and the latter’s false pretense of social justice. The hubris evident when the Church declared itself infallible (even in the narrowest sense), is now resurfacing in its death throes. There can never be a healthy accord between Catholicism and the quasi-religious, Socialist superstate. Hitler played Pius XII and the German church for fools. Francis has, in essence, sold out to a competing creed, the Fifth Horseman, and this will end badly.
Part of the reason I started researching AGW was the anxiety I was feeling about the ‘problem’, primarily because I’m a parent. My children were saying really cynical things about their future, courtesy of the messages they receive from the media and school. I now believe it is a nihilist cult. No wonder there is so much depression and anxiety. I was alarmed to see commenters on the Guardian (who generally seem to be misanthropes anyway) saying ugly and violent things such as ‘deniers’ should be executed! Discovering the reality of the magical thinking involved in the AGW theory, its ideological basis, and the scandalous corruption, was life-changing. Shocking but freeing. I am really angry at the way they are still scaremongering and frightening everybody, particularly the young. It’s nothing short of evil, and particularly galling given that the most vocal usually do the least in terms of their own lifestyles. What is truly depressing is the money and brain power that could have been used to solve REAL environmental and social problems.
Speaking of rubble and such, …http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/07/08/u-s-embassy-in-haiti-warns-americans-to-shelter-in-place-as-violent-protests-escalate.html
An excerpt from the above “…The Haitian government on Saturday halted a planned fuel price hike after tension and fighting escalated late last week. Haiti Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant had previously declared that fuel prices needed to be raised to balance the budget and announced a 38 percent increase for gasoline, diesel and kerosene. ..”.
“we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse”
And abused children. Many murdered and dumped into mass graves.
Who knows how many kids were/are subject to this disgusting regime?
I think you will find he is the first pope to actually do something about that issue.
You’re sorely mistaken. Frank defended the Chilean bishop who covered for the worst pedophile in the Southern Hemisphere, until forced, dragged kicking and screaming, to remove the offending prelate.
Only mass public outrage, to include from among the most prominent devout Catholics in Chile and Argentina, among them acquaintances of Frank, forced the pedophile-harboring scumbag to relent.
This pope is become increasingly irrevelant to Catholics and believers. How about delivering messages about hope, faith, family and hardwork? We need to hear more of those than peddling global warming propaganda
He’s worried about this from his position of extreme wealth and tight protection from the masses? He should be more worried about the possible effects of being promised something and the not having it delivered. Example; Govn’t raises petrol/gas in Haiti to $7 per litre.
I’ve done a site survey of church property with thunderstorms nearby.
I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned about the irioning of a lightning strike.
Must have been the angels.
“The Pope has the potential to do great good, his views are important to a large number of people. But a scientifically unsound message of climate pessimism is not a realisation of that potential for good.”
Except his view is backed by the scientific community… where as yours… is not.
If you believe voting for scientific truth is the way to go and that scientists are all saints that never lie, cheat or alter data, sure.
“backed by the scientific community”
Are you a believer in the 97%?
Total bs. See Richard Lindzen and many others.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Lindzen#Articles
Versus:
See: Ice-free Arctic in two years (or 3, or, 4, …) Professor Peter Wadhams
Seems that some people have never spent much time around some universities where cheating, stealing others work and lying does occur.
Have been asked by professors to watch their work while they were away.
Which IPCC report predicts the world will be reduced to “rubble, deserts and refuse” Simon?
He is not wrong about garbage. Go anywhere else than a handful of Northern Europe countries, Canada and USA and it is garbage everywhere, especially in developing countries. With consumerism, no instructions are provided on garbage disposal, recycling or just plain old decency to put your bloody garbage in a garbage can. The ground there is as good.
It took USA folks a long time to learn to take care of waste.
Do you remember outhouses over streams, potato peelings dumped into waterways?
What about Chicago wallowing in its own waste.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raising_of_Chicago
“He” wants the US and Europe to pay for the rest of the world to clean up.
Hang on a second, much of the waste originates in developed countries. E-waste for instance, from US and EU, ends up in Africa. China has recently stopped importing plastic waste.
For some reason this Pope is very worldly. He rarely mentions God, I don’t recall seeing him praying, he rides around in his little “popemobile”, etc and preaches politics. Somehow, I miss the last Pope who actually acted like what a Pope is expected to. All of this politicking and negativity is just harming the Catholic church. You would think he would care.
Too many of the environmentalist persuasion are stuck with the mindset that the world was some kind of Garden of Eden before man came along with his technology.
The truth is that we all constantly rely on this technology to protect us from the natural environment. Mother nature will kill you pretty rapidly without the technology we have spent so long developing.
Who remembers that Star Trek episode “The Way to Eden”? Hippies haven’t changed.
When, a few years ago, I read his encyclical “Laudate Si” I became embarrassed for my church– when he talked about some unwelcome weather events, probably due to climate change– then said, well, we can’t prove it’s all climate change– then went on about climate change. It hasn’t improved since then!
The Galileo fiasco never really taught popes to keep their noses out of science. They should stick to concepts from “the other world” where they perhaps can claim some expertise.
Do works of alleged magic count as expertise?
To his credit, Pope John Paul II did formally apologize to Galileo in 1992.
Fat lot of good it did the great scientist, but I guess better late than never.
Pretty much the way he will leave the Catholic Church.
This revolting hypocrite wants to deprive ordinary humans of air conditioning, but enjoys it himself.
He wants to tear down walls on all borders, but hides behind walls and Swiss guards armed not just with halberds but MP-5 submachine guns.
The shameless charlatan trots the globe by jet, yet denounced fossil fuel use.
Francis urged governments to honor their Paris commitments
============
His holiness is not talking about CO2. It is clear his concern is the $100 billion a year climate fund. He immediately goes on to mention the IMF and World Bank.
The Church wants it cut. From the Green Fund to the collection plate. The holy huckster is carrying on the proud tradition of global extortion. Give us your money or burn in hell.