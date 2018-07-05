Scott Pruitt out at EPA

From the President, just a few minutes ago.
I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018
…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!
Of course the left is having a field day, HuffPo writes:
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s controversial tenure ended amid a whirlwind of ethics scandals and at least 18 federal investigations.
Pruitt became a lightning rod. If Wheeler can do the same good job, maybe that is for the good.
I think that’s the decision that Trump must have reached – getting rid of distractions before the midterms. I will miss Pruitt, loved watching him drive the left crazy.
When he started spending money like a Democrat I figured he would be gone.
Here in the swamp, it is an interesting situation. Every single other cabinet member is at least a $10 millionaire, if not much more. Pruitt’s total net worth was $400k or so, based on disclosure docs.
DC culture is fascinating sometimes, such as going out to eat with NGO’s. It’s hard to keep up with one’s contemporaries when they don’t think about dropping $250 on a dinner for 2, and you have pull up your banking app to see if you should choose take-out or Chili’s. In many ways, I feel sorry for him; no wonder he was looking for sweetheart deals on rooms to rent.
Note well, that many of the people in the EPA bureaucracy he manages likely have total net worth greater than him. I know a couple of mid-career Federal employees that are multiples higher than that. (And let’s not freak-out on out-of-control salaries or benefits… these folks could easily get 150% their salary in the private sector, and are just great savers.)
The first “scandal” I saw about Pruitt was his spending within EPA budget, then miss-use of tax funded travel. Rental deals outside of that I don’t see as scandal or anyone’s business, as long as he is not being “bought”. The already initiated investigations will find whether or not quid pro quo was involved. Since he is leaving most likely he will be cleared, had he stayed then DoJ would burn his life down and go after his children.
I guess the Left doesn’t want the Right to emulate their spending practices. If the Right did, then the Left couldn’t tell them apart and would get confused
From what little I have seen, Wheeler intends to continue much the same policies. Still, a damn pity Pruitt is out.
The agenda has been set, the agency just needs a competent manager. By all accounts Wheeler is a good manager who understands the current goals completely. What baffles me is how someone like Pruitt could make so many bonehead moves that were distracting from the core agenda.
“ so many bonehead moves ”
Agreed. I’ll guess this pattern is a character flaw that should have been found prior to his appointment. One does not become a bonehead at some age or appointment-related tipping point.
Now Andrew Wheeler will be vetted in public. Will be interesting to watch.
How many of his “offenses” were outside of normal practice?
scott did a lot of good. sad to see him go
Anthony
Take the job.
Your needed by U S All!
I am disappointed at the man, and at the consequences of his actions. It’s not just what you do, but how you do it. Pruitt messed up on the “how” part.
Now can we see a list of Al Gore’s expenses ?
Aside from living like a character from the ancien regime, Pruitt was doing the dirty work to poison our drinking water and fouling the air… A complete creep and scoundrel…
CO2 emissions are not pollution, but heavy metals in air and water ARE pollution… no one in his right mind would endorse such perfidy.
Were these heavy metals present during Obama’s administration or are these new metals
Derg
Ignore him mate, just the left throwing their usual hissy fit.
Ridiculous. No policy that Pruitt oversaw the undoing of had any noticeable effect on limiting pollution, they were federal land grabs.
“poison our drinking water”
That one had no hope of catching on. Parrot phrases have to be two words max. The best ones are one word like “climate”, said with great gravitas.
Is there actually anyone out there who believes that an EPA head takes the job so he can poison drinking water?
From over the pond.
What did he do wrong? Expenses scandal is all I know, but plenty have ridden that out.
Or is this tactical? He’s done the dirty work, now a new face to raise socialist hopes, only to be dashed again.
Nor do I think Trump gives a monkeys about expenses or scandal, if the jobs being done, he’s happy. Perhaps I should be asking the question, what didn’t Pruitt do?
maybe its more simple. Pruitt decided Pruitt should go.
Kitchen is quite hot. If you can’t take the heat,……..
Poor judgement on the little things in the first year shows a lack of political and managerial maturity. Even more confounding given his prior position as a State AG- drunk on DC power koolaide?
Too bad,.. his policy stewardship was correct despite the peccadillos.
He was personally attacked by the green brownshirts a few days ago while trying to have dinner. I think it was probably related.
My version of a “dream” pick to replace Pruitt would be a PhD in Analytical Chemistry, with extensive experience in administration. What a wonderful thing it would be to have someone who could actually understand chemistry. Pipe dream I know.
The real threat of taking a bullet from some left wing nutcase is a valid concern
Now I wish Trump would close the office rather than replacing him.
Full text of his resignation letter:
http://freebeacon.com/politics/exclusive-scott-pruitts-resignation-letter/
“However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”
….and as the left cranks it up even more
I wish he had left that part out…you know how they are going to take it
But the more they crank it up…the more they turn people off to them
Thank you Mr. Pruitt. Your efforts to substantiate science, assure costs and benefits are real, and measure effectiveness are real , and hopefully will be sustained by your successor. You gave hope that we can actually protect the environment from the expensive sloganeers. Good job.
The worse part about this is allowing the Progressive/Left/Socialist machine dictate morals and acceptability standards. It’s the same thing happening with AGW. Don’t like the message? Shoot the messenger and get away with it every time. Character assassination has become their new, and successful, weapon of choice.
The despicable personal attacks on Pruitt and his family by the green shirt enforces of the socialist left has taken its toll.
Next man up! Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!