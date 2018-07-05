Scott Pruitt out at EPA

July 5, 2018

From the President, just a few minutes ago.

Of course the left is having a field day, HuffPo writes:

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s controversial tenure ended amid a whirlwind of ethics scandals and at least 18 federal investigations.
JohnS

Pruitt became a lightning rod. If Wheeler can do the same good job, maybe that is for the good.

July 5, 2018 1:09 pm
wws

I think that’s the decision that Trump must have reached – getting rid of distractions before the midterms. I will miss Pruitt, loved watching him drive the left crazy.

July 5, 2018 1:18 pm
2hotel9

When he started spending money like a Democrat I figured he would be gone.

July 5, 2018 1:12 pm
DrSandman

Here in the swamp, it is an interesting situation. Every single other cabinet member is at least a $10 millionaire, if not much more. Pruitt’s total net worth was $400k or so, based on disclosure docs.

DC culture is fascinating sometimes, such as going out to eat with NGO’s. It’s hard to keep up with one’s contemporaries when they don’t think about dropping $250 on a dinner for 2, and you have pull up your banking app to see if you should choose take-out or Chili’s. In many ways, I feel sorry for him; no wonder he was looking for sweetheart deals on rooms to rent.

Note well, that many of the people in the EPA bureaucracy he manages likely have total net worth greater than him. I know a couple of mid-career Federal employees that are multiples higher than that. (And let’s not freak-out on out-of-control salaries or benefits… these folks could easily get 150% their salary in the private sector, and are just great savers.)

July 5, 2018 1:41 pm
2hotel9

The first “scandal” I saw about Pruitt was his spending within EPA budget, then miss-use of tax funded travel. Rental deals outside of that I don’t see as scandal or anyone’s business, as long as he is not being “bought”. The already initiated investigations will find whether or not quid pro quo was involved. Since he is leaving most likely he will be cleared, had he stayed then DoJ would burn his life down and go after his children.

July 5, 2018 1:51 pm
Bryan A

I guess the Left doesn’t want the Right to emulate their spending practices. If the Right did, then the Left couldn’t tell them apart and would get confused

July 5, 2018 2:07 pm
Tom Halla

From what little I have seen, Wheeler intends to continue much the same policies. Still, a damn pity Pruitt is out.

July 5, 2018 1:13 pm
Mark from the Midwest

The agenda has been set, the agency just needs a competent manager. By all accounts Wheeler is a good manager who understands the current goals completely. What baffles me is how someone like Pruitt could make so many bonehead moves that were distracting from the core agenda.

July 5, 2018 1:13 pm
John F. Hultquist

so many bonehead moves

Agreed. I’ll guess this pattern is a character flaw that should have been found prior to his appointment. One does not become a bonehead at some age or appointment-related tipping point.
Now Andrew Wheeler will be vetted in public. Will be interesting to watch.

July 5, 2018 1:36 pm
jim

How many of his “offenses” were outside of normal practice?

July 5, 2018 1:57 pm
EternalOptimist

scott did a lot of good. sad to see him go

July 5, 2018 1:14 pm
fobdangerclose

Anthony

Take the job.

Your needed by U S All!

July 5, 2018 1:15 pm
Robert Kernodle

I am disappointed at the man, and at the consequences of his actions. It’s not just what you do, but how you do it. Pruitt messed up on the “how” part.

Now can we see a list of Al Gore’s expenses ?

July 5, 2018 1:21 pm
posa

Aside from living like a character from the ancien regime, Pruitt was doing the dirty work to poison our drinking water and fouling the air… A complete creep and scoundrel…

CO2 emissions are not pollution, but heavy metals in air and water ARE pollution… no one in his right mind would endorse such perfidy.

July 5, 2018 1:22 pm
Derg

Were these heavy metals present during Obama’s administration or are these new metals

July 5, 2018 1:36 pm
HotScot

Derg

Ignore him mate, just the left throwing their usual hissy fit.

July 5, 2018 1:40 pm
Robert W Turner

Ridiculous. No policy that Pruitt oversaw the undoing of had any noticeable effect on limiting pollution, they were federal land grabs.

July 5, 2018 1:46 pm
philincalifornia

“poison our drinking water”

That one had no hope of catching on. Parrot phrases have to be two words max. The best ones are one word like “climate”, said with great gravitas.

Is there actually anyone out there who believes that an EPA head takes the job so he can poison drinking water?

July 5, 2018 1:52 pm
HotScot

From over the pond.

What did he do wrong? Expenses scandal is all I know, but plenty have ridden that out.

Or is this tactical? He’s done the dirty work, now a new face to raise socialist hopes, only to be dashed again.

Nor do I think Trump gives a monkeys about expenses or scandal, if the jobs being done, he’s happy. Perhaps I should be asking the question, what didn’t Pruitt do?

July 5, 2018 1:37 pm
EternalOptimist

maybe its more simple. Pruitt decided Pruitt should go.

July 5, 2018 1:43 pm
Sparky

Kitchen is quite hot. If you can’t take the heat,……..

Poor judgement on the little things in the first year shows a lack of political and managerial maturity. Even more confounding given his prior position as a State AG- drunk on DC power koolaide?

Too bad,.. his policy stewardship was correct despite the peccadillos.

July 5, 2018 2:05 pm
Hivemind

He was personally attacked by the green brownshirts a few days ago while trying to have dinner. I think it was probably related.

July 5, 2018 1:49 pm
Hivemind

Remember a few days ago, the green brownshirts attacked Pruitt while he was trying to have dinner. This is probably related.

July 5, 2018 1:47 pm
John D. Smith

My version of a “dream” pick to replace Pruitt would be a PhD in Analytical Chemistry, with extensive experience in administration. What a wonderful thing it would be to have someone who could actually understand chemistry. Pipe dream I know.

July 5, 2018 1:50 pm
eddie willers

The real threat of taking a bullet from some left wing nutcase is a valid concern
Now I wish Trump would close the office rather than replacing him.

July 5, 2018 2:03 pm
Yirgach

Full text of his resignation letter:

Mr. President, it has been an honor to serve you in the Cabinet as Administrator of the EPA. Truly, your confidence in me has blessed me personally and enabled me to advance your agenda beyond what anyone anticipated at the beginning of your Administration. Your courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people, both with regard to improved environmental outcomes as well as historical regulatory reform, is in fact occurring at an unprecedented pace and I thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the American people in helping achieve those ends.

That is why it is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as Administrator of the EPA effective as of July 6. It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring. However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.

My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.

Your Faithful Friend,

Scott Pruitt

http://freebeacon.com/politics/exclusive-scott-pruitts-resignation-letter/

July 5, 2018 2:04 pm
Latitude

“However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.”

….and as the left cranks it up even more

I wish he had left that part out…you know how they are going to take it

But the more they crank it up…the more they turn people off to them

July 5, 2018 2:10 pm
John Furst

Thank you Mr. Pruitt. Your efforts to substantiate science, assure costs and benefits are real, and measure effectiveness are real , and hopefully will be sustained by your successor. You gave hope that we can actually protect the environment from the expensive sloganeers. Good job.

July 5, 2018 2:06 pm
markl

The worse part about this is allowing the Progressive/Left/Socialist machine dictate morals and acceptability standards. It’s the same thing happening with AGW. Don’t like the message? Shoot the messenger and get away with it every time. Character assassination has become their new, and successful, weapon of choice.

July 5, 2018 2:12 pm
J Mac

The despicable personal attacks on Pruitt and his family by the green shirt enforces of the socialist left has taken its toll.

Next man up! Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!

July 5, 2018 2:12 pm
