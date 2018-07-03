‘Climate debate of the decade’ video released

WUWT readers likely recall that the Pay Per View video event went horribly wrong from a technical standpoint and was essentially unwatchable online. This new recording, which was not online, was professionally done, and is completely watchable and intelligible. It also features full screen slides. Video follows.
From the publisher:
On June 12, 2018 renowned experts, Dr. Michael Mann, Dr. David Titley, Dr. Patrick Moore and Dr. Judith Curry met in Charleston, West Virginia to discuss climate change from varying perspectives. The panelists were asked to address two specific questions: To what extent is the use of fossil fuels affecting climate change? What can and should be done to offset those effects? This event was presented by Spilman Thomas & Battle, a full-service, super-regional law firm serving local, regional, national and international businesses. ©️2018 Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC.
+ 100,000 Anthony…Tanx !
Okay, but is there a term that means the opposite of pay per view like maybe view per (offered) pay?
The ex green peace fellow wins by far best presentation ever beats Mann ect hands down
[SNIP – libelous statement with no basis in fact -mod]
I was there. How can it be libelous to state a fact about how the audience received Moore?
Apologies for stating what we can see on the video.
[you say his presentation was “full of errors” but don’t say what they are so they can be examined as to whether they are truth, or just your opinion -mod]
I just can’t stand listening to LiarMann and his continuous stream of lies.
This is great! Thanks, Anthony!
I skimmed through to the end of each speaker looking for applause and audience reaction. It was pretty bleah. What pictures there were of the audience showed them looking less than totally engaged.
The only debater who seemed to get any reaction was Patrick Moore who did manage to get a few chuckles.
My impression is that most people are pretty darn fed up with climate change. I don’t think the debate changed many minds.
In the recent Munk Debate they took an audience poll at the beginning of the debate and at the end. The winner was the team who changed the most minds. That kind of thing might have been helpful for this debate.
Technically, the video was very well done.
Dr. Mann is a convincing speaker, but, unfortunately, much of what he speaks just is not true, and he uses what I call “scare pictures” to illustrate his talk.
Dr. Curry is very focused on facts, and offers much needed perspective, with NO “scare pictures”.
Dr. Titley is a very polished speaker, who engages the audience with eye contact, but he too uses “scare pictures”, and he appeals to emotions in a subtle, manipulative way.
Dr. Moore is, by far, the most engaging speaker of the group, keeping eye contact with the audience the whole time, using great graphics without “scare pictures”, and speaking with convincing passion, like a motivational speaker who could command a loyal following.
Dr. Moore simply ruled the podium and, thus, ruled the discussion. Well done, Dr. Moore.
[snip – libelous statement abut Mann -mod] He is a disgusting human and and even worse professional.
Listening to him lie is sickening. Where was the debate? I wanted to see Moore put him on blast for lying about the data and cherry picking