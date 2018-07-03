The Hansen forecasts 30 years later

From Dr. Judith Curry’s site, a discussion of Hansen’s original forecasts as seen below:
by Ross McKitrick and John Christy
How accurate were James Hansen’s 1988 testimony and subsequent JGR article forecasts of global warming? According to a laudatory article by AP’s Seth Borenstein, they “pretty much” came true, with other scientists claiming their accuracy was “astounding” and “incredible.” Pat Michaels and Ryan Maue in the Wall Street Journal, and Calvin Beisner in the Daily Caller, disputed this.
The whole debate has focused on comparisons of the 1988 and 2017 endpoints. Skeptical Science waived away the differences by arguing that if one adjusts for an overestimation in the rise of greenhouse gas (GHG) forcing, Hansen’s 2017 Scenario B prediction was not far off reality.
There are two problems with the debate as it has played out. First using 2017 as the comparison date is misleading because of mismatches between observed and assumed El Nino and volcanic events that artificially pinched the observations and scenarios together at the end of the sample. What really matters is the trend over the forecast interval, and this is where the problems become visible. Second, applying a post-hoc bias correction to the forcing ignores the fact that converting GHG increases into forcing is an essential part of the modeling. If a correction were needed for the CO2 concentration forecast that would be fair, but this aspect of the forecast turned out to be quite close to observations.
Let’s go through it all carefully, beginning with the CO2 forecasts. Hansen didn’t graph his CO2 concentration projections, but he described the algorithm behind them in his Appendix B. He followed observed CO2 levels from 1958 to 1981 and extrapolated from there. That means his forecast interval begins in 1982, not 1988, although he included observed stratospheric aerosols up to 1985.
From his extrapolation formulas, we can compute that his projected 2017 CO2 concentrations were: Scenario A 410 ppm; Scenario B 403 ppm; and Scenario C 368 ppm. (The latter value is confirmed in the text of Appendix B). The Mauna Loa record for 2017 was 407 ppm, halfway between Scenarios A and B. Note that Scenarios A and B also represent upper and lower bounds for non-CO2 forcing as well, since Scenario A contains all trace gas effects and Scenario B contains none. So, we can treat these two scenarios as representing upper and lower bounds on a warming forecast range that contains within it the observed post-1980 increases in greenhouse gases. Consequently, there is no justification for a post-hoc dialling down of the greenhouse gas levels; nor should we dial down the associated forcing, since that is part of the model computation.
Now note that Hansen did not include any effects due to El Nino events. In 2015 and 2016 there was a very strong El Nino that pushed global average temperatures up by about half a degree C, a change that is now receding as the oceans cool. Had Hansen included this El Nino spike in his scenarios, he would have overestimated 2017 temperatures by a wide margin in Scenarios A and B.
Hansen added in an Agung-strength volcanic event in Scenarios B and C in 2015, which caused the temperatures to drop well below trend, with the effect persisting into 2017. This was not a forecast, it was just an arbitrary guess, and no such volcano occurred.
Thus, to make an apples-to-apples comparison, we should remove the 2015 volcanic cooling from Scenarios B and C, and add the 2015/16 El Nino warming to all three Scenarios. If we do that, there would be a large mismatch as of 2017 in both A and B.
The main forecast in Hansen’s paper was a trend, not a particular temperature level. To assess his forecasts properly we need to compare his predicted trends against subsequent observations. To do this we digitized the annual data from his Figure 3. We focus on the period from 1982 to 2017 which covers the entire CO2 forecast interval.
The 1982 to 2017 warming trends in Hansen’s forecasts, in degrees C per decade, were:
- Scenario A: 0.34 +/- 0.08,
- Scenario B: 0.29 +/- 0.06, and
- Scenario C: 0.18 +/- 0.11.
Compare these trends against NASA’s GISTEMP series (referred to as the Goddard Institute of Space Studies, or GISS, record), and the UAH/RSS mean MSU series from weather satellites for the lower troposphere.
- GISTEMP: 0.19 +/- 0.04 C/decade
- MSU: 0.17 +/- 0.05 C/decade.
(The confidence intervals are autocorrelation-robust using the Vogelsang-Franses method.)
So, the scenario that matches the observations most closely over the post-1980 interval is C.
Read the entire post here: https://judithcurry.com/2018/07/03/the-hansen-forecasts-30-years-later/
The rate of warming since circa 1850 has been fairly steady (albiet with the natural decadal cycles). ie a quasi sine wave.
If Hansens prediction was spot on, real temps would be spliting the middle of the sine wave instead of reaching Hansen’s prediction only on the crest of the observed sine wave.
There is actually a 65-70 year climate cycle to consider as well. Very unfortunate that climate is defined as 30 years of weather averaged, because of those cycles. It should havce been 70 years. We came out of a cold cycle in the late 70’s and entered a warming cycle. That cycle would take about 35 years from bottom to top. We have that now. If the past holds, the climate will cycle into a cooling phase for the next 35-40 years. THEN what will all the CO2 nannies say? CO2 may continue to increase (or maybe not) but temp will be dropping. I see that as an absolute certainty.
I very much doubt that the 30 year choice was an accident. There is no real reason for that choice if climate has been “stable” without non-natural forcings of any meaningful size. Why not use the longest record we have? And since climate scientists are fond of using all sorts of methods to get the record right (shall we say), then why not use back to 1900, or even earlier?
“I very much doubt that the 30 year choice was an accident.”
The main reason was that computations, in those days, were extremely slow. It would have taken months or years longer to do a century run for all scenarios. Anyway there’s no use haggling about time period now. We do have 30 years of prediction to review, and that is all.
The classical period is 30 years, as defined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). These quantities are most often surface variables such as temperature, precipitation, and wind.
The 70 year cycle was not known when that was defined. That definition MEANS that slightly 1/2 of one full climate cycle will be used to represent the climate for the last 30 years. And no one knows or cares which half it is. If it’s the colder half, they whine about global cooling. If it’s the warmer half, well, we are seeing that now.
Since the origin of the use of climate normals in the US goes back to about the 1930’s I doubt the purpose was nefarious.
The ‘longest instrumental’ temperature record shows that the temperature was slowly rising since late 1600’s early 1700’s (link ) as the up-slope of the quasi-‘millennial’ cycle, modulated by the shorter 60-70 year North Atlantic oscillation.
The bold blue line is derived from the CET’s three most prominent spectral components.
Once a person dismisses (as absurd) the concept of a global temperature anomaly having any meaning in such a small range as a couple of degrees, then all this hair splitting over statistical procedures can slide right off into the who-cares bin.
I suspect that Ross McKitrick and John Christy probably see it this way too, but they just have fun playing with the alarmists, using the alarmists’ game pieces to reveal how badly the game has been played.
“…if one adjusts for an overestimation in the rise of greenhouse gas (GHG) forcing,”
…is really “if one adjusts for the obvious mistake, then there’s no obvious mistake.”
I just don’t get how we can be warmer or similar to 1989. That was a hot year in the Midwest.
2 El Ninos went above his “C”…..but somehow this one counts
The past temp history he used has been adjusted down…if he had used today’s temp history..he would have been off the charts
Even if you count this El Nino…he totally missed the pause
Well, we’ve been through all this a few times at WUWT now. But this is a strange one:
” Note that Scenarios A and B also represent upper and lower bounds for non-CO2 forcing as well, since Scenario A contains all trace gas effects and Scenario B contains none. So, we can treat these two scenarios as representing upper and lower bounds on a warming forecast range that contains within it the observed post-1980 increases in greenhouse gases. Consequently, there is no justification for a post-hoc dialling down of the greenhouse gas levels; nor should we dial down the associated forcing, since that is part of the model computation.”
If I understand that correctly, it is just wrong. Scenario B contained lots of trace gas effects, as did C. And the conclusion is completely wrong.
I have written a detailed analysis of the scenarios here, with links to sources and details. A quick summary of main sources:
1. Although Hansen didn’t graph the scenarios, we do have a file with the numbers, here. It is actually a file for a 1989 paper, but there is every indication the scenarios A,B,C are the same.
2. There are detailed discussions with graphs, from Gavin Schmidt recently, and from Steve McIntyre in 2008 (who got much more right than this article). I won’t give all the links here, because I will probably be sent to spam, but they are in my post linked above. SM also recalculated the scenarios from Hansen’s description; he gives numbers and plots.
In fact, the main reason Hansen’s result came between B and C was that methane and CFC’s were overestimated in B and even C. Here is the RC plot of the scenarios and outcomes (click to enlarge):
Gavin also gives the combined forcings, which quantifies the placing of the outcome between B and C.
My calculation of the trends in the actual 30 yr prediction period 1988 to 2017 were
A: 0.302 B: 0.284 C: 0.123 with observed generally about 0.18
It doesn’t make sense to give error ranges, since the predictions don’t contain randomness.
The only way to claim that Hansen’s “projections” were accurate is to pretend that the recent El Nino was first caused by CO2, and affect of it won’t fade over time.
In other words, to lie.
Why only El Nino? The quick summary of recent history is that two big La Nina’s (2008 and 2011/2) took temperature down from the predictions, and the El Nino brought it back.