Climate Communicator: Reimagining Disney Princesses as Climate Scientists

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – I’m not sure what to say to introduce this one…
If Disney Princesses Were Earth and Environmental Scientists…
Welcome to an alternate universe where happily ever after includes a dedication to the scientific method
Disney princesses are some of the most iconic figures in popular culture, and people love to reimagine them living in different worlds. There are zombie Disney princesses, the princesses as Game of Thrones characters, princesses reimagined as warriors, as hipsters…and even as cats.
But to science communicator and artist JoAnna Wendel, something was missing: science! In all their respective stories, these princesses prove themselves to be curious, resilient, adventurous, and determined: all good qualities in a scientist. So she drew them differently.
We picked up her drawings and fleshed out a bit of backstory behind each science-driven princess. In this alternate universe, Disney princesses do more than live luxurious royal lives. They use their talents to learn more about the natural world
Queen Elsa, Glaciologist
A deep interest in the cryosphere comes naturally to a lady who can control ice with her will. After she noticed that the ice castle she pulled and shaped from a glacier’s depths contained different ice phases and forms, she set out to parameterize the variables that govern the formation ofthe ice that she’s able to conjure. Her latest claim to scientific fame? She can recreate all 18 known solid crystalline phases of water in less than 5 minutes.
Read more: https://eos.org/geofizz/if-disney-princesses-were-earth-and-environmental-scientists
JoAnna’s Queen Elsa tweet;
And Elsa the glaciologist!!! pic.twitter.com/3e3TAHbU8n
— JoAnna (@JoAnnaScience) June 23, 2018
Who knows? Maybe this is the start of something bigger. Perhaps Disney are feverishly working on a script as we speak, and their next cartoon princess hero will save the Earth from climate change.
I always disliked Disney.
Hah! I thought I was the only one!
I though that “math is hard” … or was that Barbie who said that?
Ken.
I assume the climate scientist princess will be brown up to nearly her scalp. And maybe bald and miserable.
Naomi Oreskes in a ball gown.
For that mental image, you’re welcome.
I don’t feel like eating food anymore…
Anthony Watts in yoga pants.
For that mental image, you are also welcome.
In fairness hiring Mermaids as Oceanographers makes sense.
If they were real they would provide more detailed and responsive data than ARGO probes.
And if not they would provide the same data as the output of the climate models.
# Let it go, let it gooooo #
