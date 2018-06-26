New wealth distribution scheme: “Temperature Equivalence Index”

You’ve heard of the “Wind Chill Factor”. This is a lot like that, except is based on temperature and income. From the UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD and the “it’s not the heat, it’s the humanity” department comes this inane study that defines a “temperature equivalence index” that aims to make the effects of increased temperature impacts between low-income nations and high-income nations more “equitable”. It’s another SJW extortion scheme hiding under a veil of a statistical construct.
Who shares similar experiences of climate change in a 1.5°C world and beyond?
A new framework to understand how uneven the effects of a 1.5°C world are for different countries around the world has been published today in Geophysical Research Letters, led by researchers from the Environmental Change Institute (ECI) at the Oxford University Department of Geography.
It has been long understood that climate change will affect some regions more severely than others. However, quantifying these differences in a consistent way across many indicators of climate change has proven difficult in the past, mainly due to differences in how these metrics of climate change are defined.
Lead author Dr Luke Harrington, a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the ECI, explains: “Our paper takes a different approach, by looking at what changes are expected for one specific region after a certain amount of global warming, such as the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels. We then use climate models to identify how much global temperatures need to rise for different locations around the world to experience an equivalent level of change. This is what we refer to as the Temperature of Equivalence Index”.
As an illustration of the framework, the authors find changes to the severity of extreme heat events for low-income nations after 1.5°C of global warming would not be seen for regions of the world with high-income populations until after a global temperature rise twice as high. ‘Our example of low-income nations experiencing more extreme heat earlier than their high-income counterparts is already well-known within the scientific community,” says co-author Dr Andrew King, from the University of Melbourne. “But the novelty here lies in how these results are framed. We can develop an equivalent statement about changes to other types of physical climate hazards, such as extreme rainfall for example, and compare these results side-by-side’.
The authors are now working to expand the TE framework to more impact-relevant metrics of climate change, such as changes to crop yields and exposure to coastal flooding with continued sea level rise. “Eventually, we hope to develop a tool whereby local decision makers could choose which measures of climate change are most relevant to their individual circumstances, and then identify which other regions around the world are projected to have shared experiences of these same indices under future warming,” says Professor Dave Frame, a co-author from the New Zealand Climate Change Research Institute.
“The devil in the detail for this work is what choice of climate change metrics should be used. This is a decision that should not be made by scientists, but instead by local decision makers”, says co-author and the ECI’s Deputy Director, Dr Friederike Otto. “Our job is to provide the TE index for an array of climate change indicators as wide as possible, and then let adaptation planners decide for themselves which of these are most useful.”
How uneven are changes to impact‐relevant climate hazards in a 1.5°C world and beyond?
Abstract
In the last decade, climate mitigation policy has galvanised around staying below specified thresholds of global mean temperature, with an understanding that exceeding these thresholds may result in dangerous interference of the climate system. UNFCCC texts have developed thresholds in which the aim is to limit warming to well below 2°C of warming above pre‐industrial levels, with an additional aspirational target of 1.5°C. However, denoting a specific threshold of global mean temperatures as a target for avoiding damaging climate impacts implicitly obscures potentially significant regional variations in the magnitude of these projected impacts. This study introduces a simple framework to quantify the magnitude of this heterogeneity in changing climate hazards at 1.5°C of warming, using case studies of emergent increases in temperature and rainfall extremes. For example, we find that up to double the amount of global warming (3.0°C) is needed before people in high income countries experience the same relative changes in extreme heat that low income nations should anticipate after only 1.5°C of warming. By mapping how much warming is needed in one location to match the impacts of a fixed temperature threshold in another location, this ‘Temperature of Equivalence’ (TE) index is a flexible and easy‐to‐understand communication tool, with the potential to inform where targeted support for adaptation projects should be prioritised in a warming world.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018GL078888
I am confused. I thought much of the heating observed was in the polar regions, and in polar winters. I guess there are some poor, indigenous people in the Arctic. I think they may benefit from this warming.
So long as Other Peoples’ Money is available (OPM), this kind of waste and nonsense will continue. And, since OPM comes from politicians’ buying votes with tax revenues and from foundations funded by gullible, guilt-ridden, science-challenged philanthropists, there will always be OPM.
I would take that further and be even ruder: The comment “this ‘Temperature of Equivalence’ (TE) index is a flexible and easy‐to‐understand communication tool, with the potential to inform where targeted support for adaptation projects should be prioritised in a warming world.” should be changed to: “this ‘Total Excrement’ (TE) index is fabricated twaddle aimed at getting more funding”.
Re: “…this ‘Temperature of Equivalence’ (TE) index is a flexible and easy‐to‐understand communication tool, …”
Translation: “Comrades, We can use this ambiguous ‘tool’ to claim huge reparations to poor nations, for climate crimes perpetrated by rich countries. It’s the best-est wealth redistribution scheme evah!”
The earth is a lucky planet with two types of the greenhouse gasses:
1. Which are lighter than nitrogen and oxygen – methane, water vapor.
2. Which are heavier than nitrogen and oxygen – carbon dioxide, nitrogenous oxide, ozone, and many others even heavier greenhouse gasses. Please, compare their molecular weight: methane – CH4=16, water vapor – H2O=18, nitrogen – N2=28, oxygen – O2=32, carbon dioxide – CO2=44, nitrogenous oxide – N2O=44, ozone – O3=48…
The molecular weights of gasses are playing the crucial role in nature:
1. A smoke from a chimney of power plant in not windy condition is going up ~ 500 meters after that is a horizontal, despite a temperature in an oven ~1,000 degrees C. It is cooling with height and, as it full mostly with molecules of heavy gasses, forces of a buoyancy can’t lift it.
2. At the same time, the billions of molecules of water vapor are making any parcel of air lighter, than other parcels with lesser numbers of molecules of water vapor, and forces of the buoyancy are lifting it up. When with a height air in a parcel is cooling, part of a water vapor condensed, released energy, which heats air in this parcel and recreates the convection forces. Step by step all molecules of all gases in this parcel together with their kinetic, latent and trapped infrared radiation energy are coming to upper troposphere, where energy is going to space easy, than from ocean (land) level.
The properties of water: As water vapor is lighter than most molecules in air they help transport huge amount of energy of all gasses from an ocean (land) level to the upper troposphere and helps cool the atmosphere, despite water vapor is a greenhouse gas. (Methane is doing the same).These properties cover 1/3 of the earth by clouds, which reflect to space direct sun radiation. Properties of water cover all Antarctica, most of Arctic, most of the mounts on the earth, and huge territories in the winter time by ice and snow. These ice and snow also reflect to space huge energy of direct sun radiation.
PROPERTIES OF WATER HELP COOL THE ATMOSPHERE, DESPITE WATER VAPOR IS A GREENHOUSE GAS.
How after understanding roles of these properties of water we can agree with scientists about specific role of greenhouse gasses on the earth; about their claim that water vapor and methane even more powerful greenhouse gasses, than carbon dioxide?
Exactly opposite in South Hemisphere less continents and more evaporation of water vapor and it cool South Hemisphere more than North Hemisphere.
The real reasons for climate change during industrial revolution are:
1. A population of the earth in 1800 was 1 billion, today more than 7.3 billion. To feed the growing population mankind activities created around the world 4,000,000,000 acres of fields of potato, corn, wheat, etc. (area ~ equal of two areas of the USA). These fields were created instead of the former forests and the virgin steppes. It reduces evaporation of water from a soil over all continents with arable land, reduces the humidity in the air and the probabilities of rains – a real cooling mechanism in the nature.
2. As we use mostly a fossil fuel for our energy needs, a black carbon and a dust from it cover a fresh snow, which reduces a reflection back to the space of the direct sun radiation.
Human activities using mostly fossil fuel to create all changes in the world. Of course it increase amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.
But they are only indicator of human activities in wrong directions: fields evaporated less water vapor, than as was before 1800 year – forests and steppes instead of fields.
Nicely explained Michael, but I don’t think farming or fossil fuel ‘soot’ changes the climate at all. The natural mechanisms are much stronger.
Anyone really interested in the subject should read at Climate Etc. the most recent post “Of Boundary and Initial Conditions” — its a tough slog — but it lays out the true mathematical reasons why long-term (50-100yr) climate model predictions are not possible.
https://judithcurry.com/2018/06/25/of-boundary-and-initial-conditions/
My essays on Chaos cover the same ground in a more approachable way (though not as technically sophisticated as the current CE piece).
