Worse than they thought: Antarctica actually colder than scientists once believed

From the AGU and the “but, but, the continent is melting!” department.
COLDEST PLACE ON EARTH IS COLDER THAN SCIENTISTS THOUGHT
WASHINGTON — Tiny valleys near the top of Antarctica’s ice sheet reach temperatures of nearly minus 100 degrees Celsius (minus 148 degrees Fahrenheit) in the winter, a new study finds. The results could change scientists’ understanding of just how low temperatures can get at Earth’s surface, according to the researchers.
Scientists announced in 2013 they had found the lowest temperatures on Earth’s surface: Sensors on several Earth-observing satellites measured temperatures of minus 93 degrees Celsius (minus 135 degrees Fahrenheit) in several spots on the East Antarctic Plateau, a high snowy plateau in central Antarctica that encompasses the South Pole. But the researchers revised that initial study with new data and found the temperatures actually reach minus 98 degrees Celsius (minus 144 degrees Fahrenheit) during the southern polar night, mostly during July and August.
When the researchers first announced they had found the coldest temperatures on Earth five years ago, they determined that persistent clear skies and light winds are required for temperatures to dip this low. But the new study adds a twist to the story: Not only are clear skies necessary, but the air must also be extremely dry, because water vapor traps some heat in the air.
The researchers observed the ultra-low temperatures in small dips or hollows in the Antarctic Ice Sheet. The super cold, super dry air is denser than the slightly warmer air around it, so it falls into the hollows and becomes trapped. This allows the snow surface and the air above it to cool further, until the clear, calm, dry conditions change and the cold air mixes with warmer air higher in the atmosphere.
“In this area, we see periods of incredibly dry air, and this allows the heat from the surface of the snow to radiate into space more easily,” said Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado-Boulder and lead author of the new study in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.
The record of minus 98 degrees Celsius is about as cold as it is possible to get at Earth’s surface, according to the researchers. For the temperature to drop that low, clear skies and dry air need to persist for several days. Temperatures could drop a little lower if the conditions lasted for several weeks, but that’s extremely unlikely to happen, Scambos said.
Finding the coldest place
The high elevation of the East Antarctic Plateau and its proximity to the South Pole give it the coldest climate of any region on Earth. The lowest air temperature ever measured by a weather station, minus 89 degrees Celsius (minus 128 degrees Fahrenheit), was recorded there at Russia’s Vostok Station in July 1983.
But weather stations can’t measure temperatures everywhere. So in 2013, Scambos and his colleagues decided to analyze data from several Earth-observing satellites to see if they could find temperatures on the plateau even lower than those recorded at Vostok.
In the new study, they analyzed satellite data collected during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter between 2004 and 2016. They used data from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Terra and Aqua satellites as well as data from instruments on NOAA’s Polar Operational Environmental Satellites.
The researchers initially saw a broad region of the plateau more than 3,500 meters (11,000 feet) above sea level where temperatures regularly dropped below minus 90 degrees Celsius (minus 130 degrees Fahrenheit) at the snow surface. The lowest temperature they observed was minus 93 degrees Celsius (minus 135 degrees Fahrenheit).
Data from the MODIS instruments is calibrated using temperature measurements from weather stations on the ground. In 2016, NASA recalibrated the MODIS data with more up-to-date weather station measurements, and the researchers reanalyzed the temperature data. The weather conditions on the plateau did not change, but the adjusted satellite data gave the researchers a more accurate picture of what the actual lowest temperature was.
They found the record low was about 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) colder than they originally reported, about minus 98 degrees Celsius (minus 144 degrees Fahrenheit).
How cold can it get?
Scambos and his colleagues analyzed the terrain where they saw these ultra-low temperatures and found they occurred in small hollows 2 to 3 meters (6 to 9 feet) deep in the surface of the ice, on the southern side of high ridges on the plateau.
Interestingly, the researchers noticed a whole cluster of places where temperatures plunged almost exactly to that record low over the 14-year period, even though they were located hundreds of kilometers apart. That got them wondering: Is there a limit to how cold it can get on the plateau?
For the temperature to drop to that record low, skies must be clear and the air must be bone-dry for several days. After the temperature drops below a certain point, the air cools so slowly that it can’t get perceptibly colder before the weather conditions change, according to the researchers. Minus 98 degrees Celsius, then, appears to be the limit to how cold it can get at Earth’s surface, Scambos said.
“There’s a limit to how long the conditions persist to allow it to cool to these ultra-low temperatures, and a limit to how much heat you can actually get through the atmosphere, because water vapor has to be almost nonexistent in order to emit heat from the surface at these temperatures,” he said.
The research team has developed a set of instruments designed to survive and operate at the very coldest places throughout the winter to measure both snow and air temperatures. They are planning to deploy the instruments within the next two years.
###
This paper is freely available for 30 days. You can download a PDF copy of the article by clicking on this link:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/2018GL078133
Pesky details like this should not get in the way of Jerry Brown’s political moments orchestrated to capture cap and trade dollars and high speed rail spending.
A bit chilly.
Just waiting for the paper claiming that Global Warming is altering the Antarctic Polar Vortex to the point that drier winter conditions prevail longer making Antarctica even colder. I have a model they could use if they want to.
That is cold! If you dig a small well into ice and place dry ice (solid CO2) into bottom of the well it stay there quite long.
In fact I believe solid CO2 will condense out of the air at that temperature.
Ah-hah!
Now we know why increased CO2 has had no warming effect over Antarctica!
Carbon dioxide snow!
But what about during the summer? Surely it must warm the South Pole then.
Nope!
Yes, CO2 will condense at that temperature, but not out of the air. It must have a lot higher partial pressure to condense.
In a previous guest contribution ( https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/04/23/the-meaning-and-utility-of-averages-as-it-applies-to-climate/ ) I made the claim that the probability distribution function for annual Earth temperatures was not normally distributed. Indeed, it appears to be highly skewed. This article provided by Anthony makes it appear that the tail of that distribution is even longer than I suggested.
Again more data and analysis confirming we clearly don’t understand the Earth’s weather and climate as well as some would have us believe.
At least we don’t appear to understand the Real World better than we claim to understand the climate of the Virtual World of Climate Models
What I got out of this is that when it’s really cold, it’s a cluster….
The Antarctic has the prominent role in influencing the temperature anomalies that are produced.
A not very widely known property of frozen di-hydrogen oxide is that it remains solid when the temperature is below zero Centigrade.
My ice skates say that’s incorrect.
The temperature at Concordia station regularly drops to -70 C.
Global climatic Armageddon has now caused Antarctic temperatures to go down to -98C. The climate is changing . We are all doomed.:)
Look at the bright side, that is cold enough to freeze out the CO2 which means no more
Global WarmingClimate Change in the Antarctic!
Bad day for renewal energy
“The government has rejected plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay, dashing industry hopes of Britain leading development of a new source of renewable energy and sparking widespread criticism.”
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/jun/25/government-rejects-plan-for-tidal-lagoon-in-swansea
I can hardly believe it – a sensible decision made by politicians! It must have been very hard to overcome the pleading of the Greenies and others who would have benefited from the cash flow from this project. Well done!
The stratospheric polar vortex cuts off the flow of water vapor over the polar circle in the winter.
That’s why noctilucent cloud appear in the mesosphere in summer at high latitudes.
“Night clouds or noctilucent clouds are composed of tiny crystals of water ice up to 100 nm in diameter and exist at a height of about 76 to 85 km (47 to 53 mi), higher than any other clouds in Earth’s atmosphere. Clouds in the Earth’s lower atmosphere form when water collects on particles, but mesospheric clouds may form directly from water vapour in addition to forming on dust particles.”
In the Antarctic winter, in effect the stratosphere descends to the surface.
“At 1 atmosphere (near mean sea level pressure), [CO2] deposits directly to a solid at temperatures below −78.5 °C” Wikipedia
These cold spots are at high altitudes where the air pressure is about 2/3rds sea level, but it is awfully cold. Will it snow CO2 at those levels?
sarc>If the air has no CO2 in it, how can it ever warm up?</sarc
Latitude-height cross section of zonal mean temperature in the Southern Hemisphere
The contour interval is 5 °C.
http://ds.data.jma.go.jp/tcc/tcc/products/clisys/STRAT/
So without water vapor and CO2 this is what Earth would look like. Hmmmm
Without CO2?
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=co2sc/orthographic=-305.64,-84.83,276/loc=92.918,-84.326
Perhaps not at sea level in the tropics.
Oh for God’s sake….
“”In 2016, NASA recalibrated the MODIS data ………………… the adjusted satellite data gave the researchers a more accurate picture of what the actual lowest temperature was.”
yeah, it’s been running too hot
” they analyzed satellite data ………. between 2004 and 2016. The lowest temperature they observed was minus 93 degrees…………They found the record low was about 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) colder than they originally reported, about minus 98 degrees”
So the stupid satellite has been running 5 degrees too hot for the past 12 years………but but that’s the temp they used for global warming
…NASA
Curious what the very low RH% was, and the cutoff % to inhibit going to extreme cold. Didn’t see anything in the PDF.
So if the CO2 in our atmosphere doubles, and then doubles again, and then doubles again, and so on…, the Antarctic ice will melt and drown us all. Oh the horrors!
The other end of unusual Antarctic temperature is also interesting. If you’re curious just Google “Nansen waterfall Antarctica”
Yes in a few places liquid water can be found flowing on the ice cap. Antarctic temperatures maybe well below freezing nearly everywhere nearly all of the time, but it doesn’t hold everywhere.