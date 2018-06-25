NYT: NOAA may be stripped of climate mission

A Leading Climate Agency May Lose Its Climate Focus
By John Schwartz
The Trump administration appears to be planning to shift the mission of one of the most important federal science agencies that works on climate change — away from climate change.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is part of the Department of Commerce, operates a constellation of earth-observing satellites. Because of its work on climate science data collection and analysis, it has become one of the most important American agencies for making sense of the warming planet. But that focus may shift, according to a slide presentation at a Department of Commerce meeting by Tim Gallaudet, the acting head of the agency.
In the presentation, which included descriptions of the past and present missions for the agency, the past mission listed three items, starting with “to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts.” In contrast, for the present mission, the word “climate” was gone, and the first line was replaced with “to observe, understand and predict atmospheric and ocean conditions.”
The presentation also included a new emphasis: “To protect lives and property, empower the economy, and support homeland and national security.”
While this no doubt has climate warriors in a tizzy, who’ll likely be screaming and protesting soon, I’ll have to agree and say that a total of removal of climate from the NOAA mission is probably not a good idea.
Limiting the scope of the agency to data collection and short-term climate forecasting (such as seasonal outlooks done regularly by CPC) would probably be a better strategy. Will still need data collection, and we still need these short term climate forecasts for a wide variety of interests.
Limiting NOAA’s proselytizing about gloom and doom and tinkering with climate data such as Karl et al did in 2015 to remove “the pause” would be a better approach in my view.
If the Trump administration really wants to limit the gloom and doom, getting rid of NASA GISS GISTEMP climate division and the feckless Gavin Schmidt would be the best approach. The agency was formed to study planetary situations for NASA missions, not to study the climate of Earth. It’s a redundant agency, using NOAA’s climate data and then bollixing it to fit their viewpoint. Further, Schmidt has shown time and again that he’s lost the principles of what science really should be about, and has become more of an advocate than a scientist, much like his predecessor James Hansen, who would regularly get himself arrested at protests.
Eliminate NASA GISTEMP, for the good of America. Make Climate Great Again!
I agree with you fully, Anthony. But let’s not stop there – there are over 20 agencies in the USG spending money on climate change. There should only be one, with a clear charter, and direction to follow the classical scientific method, or find another job.
That agency is NCAR (National Center for Atmospheric Research) in Boulder, CO. Unfortunately, it is headed by Tom Karl.
Karl retired.
NCAR is led by Jim Hurrell.
https://ncar.ucar.edu/directorate/about-jim-hurrell
I certainly agree with John that NOAA should have a role in monitoring and analyzing climate trends. It would be helpful to have ENSO cycles understood as they seem to produce the most direct climate impacts. Other cyclic climate controls could be studied as well. However, mixing in Political Science is not warranted and therein lies the current Administrations focus. Bring back non-political Science!
Perhaps a NASA as part of the military would not need a climate change function.
Some typos in the two paras above the map. A redundant “of” in the 1st paragraph (total of removal) and “will” instead of “We” (or “we will”) in the 2nd after “strategy”.
Concur that GISTEMP should be stripped from NASA first. The data base should be moved under NOAA responsibilities and strict enforcement of maintaining secure copies of the original data sets, as well as all sequentially adjusted data sets, should be implemented. All of the original and adjusted data sets should be open for independent analyses.
With just 3% unemployment nationwide and huge numbers of job positions going begging, the cashiered NASA bureaucrats will have no difficulty finding productive employment in the private sector economy. As Our Dear Leader Barack Hussein Obama used to opine “Think of it as a learning opportunity!”
NASA should build a planetary defense against comet and asteroid impacts https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4Fgfe69FySJQLSsk83gbZfbp4ZRUfwUm
Removing the word climate is absolutely great news because it has lost all meaning. John Schwartz obviously does not know, “…short-term climate forecasting (such as seasonal outlooks done regularly by CPC) …” I have repeatedly been told that climate has a minium time period of 30 years. So the above quote about seasonal outlooks being climate is absolute nonsense. When a word has lost its meaning it should no longer be used in official statements.
When you have two agencies doing the same thing, one of them is redundant. How many more examples of this are there in the federal government? Some folks think the Department of Homeland Security might be redundant. link Our congress critters have to get away from the idea that the way to solve every problem is to create a new bureaucracy and throw money at it.
As an example of this type of government first thinking, during the debate over whether to authorize the Dept of Homeland Security, then minority leader Tom Daschle proclaimed that “in order to professionalize, you must federalize”.
I thought that was about the TSA, not Homeland Security. I also seem to remember that it was Ted Kennedy.
Could be, I’ll have to research the quote.
We were both half right, it was about the TSA, and it was Daschle.
https://abcnews.go.com/2020/GiveMeABreak/story?id=123823&page=1
I didn’t get the quote perfect either.
What a wonderful example of pseudo-profound bullshit. It sounds like it might have some deep meaning but no …
I do not quite agree. Honest competition stimulates business.
The opinion of just one single agency has to be taken at face value.
If you have a severe medical issue, you also go for a second opinion.
This way you always have the chance to cross check the results.
It ought to be done here as well.
The word, “climate”, has become such a loaded term that I can almost understand removing it from any situation that deals strictly with science and measurement.
Let’s face it, “climate” has been butchered, deformed, and misapplied in such a way that removing the idea of human causation from it is almost impossible now.
This is a tragedy of language, and I do not know if there is any going back to reclaim the word’s original meaning. I would be game for all efforts to do so, but I am currently less than hopeful.
I agree with you regarding allowing NOAA to collect data. However there are private agencies that sell short range forecasts. The government should not be in competition with private agencies.
I agree that GISS is so far from it’s original mission that ending the organization is the only way to end the rot.
I doubt if the rest of NASA would object. I seem to remember that on two occasions some Astronauts and their colleagues complained about the climate people at GISS giving NASA and science a bad name.
I may be a cynic, but I can see very little work which would fit under the old mission which does not fit in the proposed new mission. This could be nothing more than a change in a Powerpoint slide as the NOAA manages ‘upwards’ in the new political climate (ho ho).
Government’s response to most issues is creating and funding a new program. My all time favorite quote from a liberal politician was “what this problem needs is a large infusion of federal dollars.” Sadly if a present agency with the responsibility is not “doing the job” then create another one. They are often hidden in Continue Resolution Budget and as was passed last year a Omnibus Bill. As it is we probably could balance the budget by eliminating duplicative programs. Last count it was over $250 billion per year. NASA should have never been in the climate business. DOD even had a climate program under Obama. I will bet USFWS has a climate program. Government needs better focus. Why do we need NASA, NOAA and other government agencies in the climate game and then fund programs outside government through organization such as the National Science Foundation?
Trump has been President for over 17 months, and we still have an acting NOAA Administrator rather than one nominated by the President and confirmed by Congress? What about draining the swamp?
What about you personally helping to drain the swamp?
Contact your obstructing democrat senators and tell them to approve President Trump’s nominees!
Trump isn’t a dictator, he has to act with congress.
This would be great news for efficiency, unbiased research standards, and common sense.
NOAA has several functions which are not Climate, Oceanic, or Weather related. Satellite registration is one of those functions. Not sure why it is their domain but it is.
NOAA runs their own satellites too, including solar observations. They have a subscription service warning of incoming solar blasts so people can shutter their communication satellites.
What? When Jerry Brown just explained on 60 Minutes how outrageously dangerous and real global warming is, and we are all going to die if we don’t do something, how can this be?! (sarc)
The predictions should be left up to the free market using data collected by primarily satellite.
Having the bureaucracy predict doesn’t lead to accuracy, Very little that the Government does is better than private enterprise and certainly is less efficient.
The word “climate” as was was once thought to be known, as in the book “The Theory of Climate” does not exist. Rather, the word “climate” and phrase “climate change” have been weaponized into political-religious dogma for the murder of the U.S. citizenry who are not employees of the 1.2 million strong Stalinist Federal Bureaucracy.
In this context “climate” as it was once thought of, does not exist. In addition to disestablishment of NCAR and UCAR, NASA should be disestablished simply because it is irrelevant. Humans, let alone NASA will never be capable of inhabiting the Moon, Mars or anywhere else off Earth.
Climate is weather that has been averaged enough time that the original meaning of the data becomes lost.
NASA should be out of the climate business 100% except for actually launching the satellites. NOAA or one agency should take it all over. However, as stated I am concerned with the integrity of the data, so collection and archival should be 100% transparent for the public to see.