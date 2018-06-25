Monday Mirthiness – climate cluelessness comes full circle @ClimateNexus

/ 20 mins ago June 25, 2018

In the beginning, 30 years ago, in June 1988, it was “global warming has begun” as portrayed by Dr. James Hansen.

Then later, “climate change” became the universal buzzword to make it easier to blame anything and everything on “climate change” and not just the original global warming premise, which isn’t panning out.

Now, hilariously, it’s come full circle according to the alarmistas at Climate Nexus.

Yes, that’s right folks, climate change drives global warming!

The stupid, it burns.

 

Advertisements

Related posts

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Red94ViperRT10

It doesn’t matter what Gang Green calls it. ‘Cuz that’s not what it’s about.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 25, 2018 10:30 am
Mark from the Midwest

Is a tautology tautological or is it the other way around?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 25, 2018 10:34 am
Hoyt Clagwell

That’s the real positive feedback loop. Global warming causes climate change, which in turn causes global warming which fuels more climate change, and so on.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 25, 2018 10:37 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz