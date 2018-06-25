Monday Mirthiness – climate cluelessness comes full circle @ClimateNexus

In the beginning, 30 years ago, in June 1988, it was “global warming has begun” as portrayed by Dr. James Hansen.
Then later, “climate change” became the universal buzzword to make it easier to blame anything and everything on “climate change” and not just the original global warming premise, which isn’t panning out.
Now, hilariously, it’s come full circle according to the alarmistas at Climate Nexus.
Yes, that’s right folks, climate change drives global warming!
The stupid, it burns.
It doesn’t matter what Gang Green calls it. ‘Cuz that’s not what it’s about.
Is a tautology tautological or is it the other way around?
That’s the real positive feedback loop. Global warming causes climate change, which in turn causes global warming which fuels more climate change, and so on.