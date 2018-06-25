Monday Mirthiness – climate cluelessness comes full circle @ClimateNexus

In the beginning, 30 years ago, in June 1988, it was “global warming has begun” as portrayed by Dr. James Hansen.

Then later, “climate change” became the universal buzzword to make it easier to blame anything and everything on “climate change” and not just the original global warming premise, which isn’t panning out.

Now, hilariously, it’s come full circle according to the alarmistas at Climate Nexus.

Yes, that’s right folks, climate change drives global warming!

The stupid, it burns.

