Trump’s nomination of Barry Myers to head NOAA is a mistake

From the White House:
President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Key Personnel to his Administration
If confirmed, Barry Myers of Pennsylvania will serve as Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere, Department of Commerce. Mr. Myers has served as CEO of AccuWeather since 2007, and since then the company has experienced its highest grossing years, and its largest global web and mobile audience growth. He is one of the world’s leading authorities on the use of weather information. He has given remarks at the World Meteorological Organization, World Federation of Scientists, American Meteorological Society (AMS), and many other organizations. For two decades, he served as a member of the nationally recognized Smeal College of Business. Mr. Myers is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the Smeal College of Business at Penn State and received a J.D. from Boston University Law School. He and his wife Holly have five children.
Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/10/11/president-donald-j-trump-announces-key-additions-his-administration
I’m sure this nomination is a not good idea. Here’s why:
1. Barry Myers is a businessman and a lawyer. He has no meteorology training or science training of any kind. His brother, Dr. Joel Myers, does.
2. There will be, that I perceive, a conflict of Interest. His company, AccuWeather, makes heavy use of NOAA products. Given my personal dealings with him in the past at AccuWeather, I am concerned there will be temptation to monopolize access to this publicly available data. This is probably the only time in history I’ll ever agree with the Union of Concerned Scientists who say:
He has been a strong advocate against NOAA having the capability to provide such products directly to the public, hence the rather boring form of NOAA forecasts which is interpreted and commoditized by companies like AccuWeather and many others.
3. AccuWeather’s Meyers has tried to restrict NOAA’s dissemination of public data in the past:
AccuWeather has been active in efforts to undercut the role of NOAA. In 2005, AccuWeather, under the leadership of Myers’ brother Dr. Joel Myers, worked with Senator Rick Santorum on a bill to severely restrict the National Weather Service’s ability to provide weather forecasts to the public. The company donated to Santorum’s then Senate campaign and has been vocal about their interest in downsizing NOAA in the interest of privatizing weather forecasting.
Source: http://blog.ucsusa.org/andrew-rosenberg/conflicts-of-interest-noaas-nominees-accuweather-ceo-barry-myers-and-dr-neil-jacobs-of-panasonic
Not a good nomination, not good at all.
Note: about 15 minutes after publication, a correction to Barry Myers name was made to remove an extra “e” in both the title and body of the text.
An instance of the negative effects of Trump’s preference for CEOs.
Appointing lawyers to management does seem to be a bad idea, on general principles.
And yet, lawyers are over-represented in federal government agency management. Which might explain much.
I use NOAA weather exclusively; the hourly graphs of wind speed and direction is very important for aviation activities. I frequently examine the satellite photos of cloud cover and animations to make my own personal forecasts.
Dr. Judith A. Curry, would have been an excellent choice, Ph.D. in geophysical sciences former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. research interests include hurricanes, air-sea interactions, atmospheric modeling, polar climate etc
She’s said she won’t take an administrative job (and implied she was offered one), but would take an advisory one.
Just stick to your guns, Anthony, and advise where you can.
If Joel and Barry are brothers, why do they spell their last name differently?
Mr. Meyers,
Joel doesn’t. The second “e” is a typo.
Typo on my part, fixed
I can think of one site who’s name I probably can’t type here who may well Endorse this guy based upon your reaction to him. But only because it would be their typical Stupid response. Hot-something-or-other….
Hot Snotter! The tribe of Sioux.
“AccuWeather, I am concerned there will be temptation to monopolize access to this publicly available data”
I read his testimoney on data the other day
Anthony we agre 100%
There is already enough data that NOAA and NWS do not release
One dataset is a Urban data set that could help us understand the ins and outs of UHI
restricted.
Other datasets include data fed into the NWS forecasting models ( and thus re analysis) also restricted.
other countries do the same.. India has large datasets, Korea, etc
For all I know, this may be a very unwise nomination but reason number one surely cannot stand. Otherwise only members or former members of the armed forces could serve as Secretary of Defense, only medical personnel could be put in charge of heath, only farmers could be put in charge of agriculture, etc, etc.
When I was young that’s how I thought it worked. The Minister of Transportation was an expert on transportation. The Minister of Agriculture was an expert on agriculture, and so on. It always puzzled me when I’d hear on the TV or radio that there had been a cabinet shuffle and the guy who had been Minister of Transportation was now the Minister of Agriculture. “How can that be?” I’d think.
I don’t know if such a system would be a good or bad idea, but I kind of miss the days when I thought the people in charge of various things were actually knowledgeable about the things they were in charge of.
I am overall glad that The Donald was elected. On the other hand, I am sure that he and his buddies will make out like bandits. If he can end the suffering of the former industrial middle class, it’s still a good deal. The Democrats and many Republicans haven’t got the message. You can’t throw the majority of the electorate under the bus. That’s why we have democracy.
Having said the above, I agree with Anthony, the appointment is a giant conflict of interest.
Every government bureaucrat has an inherent conflict of interest. The Government career bureaucrat is evaluated for promotion based on regulations he has written or implemented, the number of employees supervised, the size of budget he has managed. His interests are skewed heavily towards the expansion of Government. That appointed office holders have a conflict that opposes this does not bother me. It is a counter to the conflict of interest of the entrenched bureaucracy.
To have no conflict of interest by the appointed office holders would leave the inherent tendencies of the bureaucracy unopposed.
Not to mention that AccuWeather is completely sold out to the CAGW cause. I remember when they made the switch and Bastardi left and some other guy came in and started doing a CAGW blog.
So if Myers is CAGW then his appointment to the NOAA means more of the same. Only worse, because we wont be able to access the info used to lie to us.
What is Trump thinking?
Our posts must have been posted almost simultaneously… saying almost exactly the same thing
Not to mention Accuwx routinely spouts the CAGW party line. Not stoked to have a person with that history in charge of NOAA
I’m not all that concerned about the lack of scientific training, or the potential business conflict issues.
What I am concerned about is the connection to people that are heavily invested in whipping up fear of climate disaster in the populace. The issue is not so much whether the NOAA data will continue to be available – but whether it will actually be data. There is too much thumb work going on now, and that is not at all likely to change with this appointment.
Fear not…… with Trump’s history of appointments Barry might be gone before he starts :-)
In a WUWT post yesterday on the Top Fears of 2017, were:
1) Corruption of government officials (same top fear as 2015 and 2016) At 74%, was the clear winner.
I guess I need say no more…but some days I weep for America.
Aren’t NOAA and NWS public funded? On what grounds do they have for withholding ANY information? National security?