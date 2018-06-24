LEAKED: A look inside the ClimateWorks Foundation $66 million campaign to foist climate laws on local governments

This document, from 2016 is part of the cache of John Podesta emails (campaign manager for Hillary Clinton), is a meeting packet for an NGO called The ClimateWorks Foundation. They say this on their web page:
Climate change threatens ecosystems, societies, and economies. These challenges require innovative responses and insights. Using the power of collaboration, ClimateWorks Foundation mobilizes philanthropy to solve the climate crisis and ensure a prosperous future.
And on their BOD page, U.N. climate crusader Christiana Figueres, who was executive Secretary of the UNFCCC from 2010-2016 along with Hillary’s campaign manager, John Podesta among others; an unholy alliance in my opinion.
In this leaked document (via Wikileaks) we see a list of billionaire foundations driving this NGO, who seem to be acting as if they are oblivious to the rule of law or domestic governments, working to create a global cap and trade system and funding a flurry of other environmental NGOs to change local policy.
One item from the document shows a session titled:
Cities as a Lever for Change Post‐Paris
As reported on page 80, they were helped by McKinsey and Company, the most influential management consulting firm in the world, which got a $42.4 million contract to help make this happen.
According to the budget document on page 170, the total 2016 budget for ClimateWorks Foundations was a whopping $66.6 million dollars! And alarmists claim climate skeptics are well-moneyed, sheesh!
Looking through the document. this seems like a RICO type of scenario to me. They are highly organized, and well-funded, where they planned to use all that money to influence local and state governments to enact climate laws, carbon trading, and put their tendrils even deeper into the deep state.
For example, here on page 20, they plan to influence California’s electricity grid. Shades of ENRON and rolling blackouts where the grid was crippled so greedmongers could eke out more money in trading. Here, they want to control virtually all of the western states, in one giant green monopoly:
Mr. McElwee described the grant to the Energy Foundation to support the U.S. Western grid integration. The grant to the Energy Foundation would support analysis for a recommendation for integrating the California Independent System Operation (CAISO) with a six‐state utility, following opportunities opened up by recent California legislation, and potentially leading to increased balancing of renewables across the region. The board discussed the goals and tactics of the proposal.
Just think what we’d be seeing if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency.
Here is the entire 208 page document, feel free to browse and post items of interest in comments.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/fileid/57594/16165
Too bad “influence peddling” isn’t still illegal. It sure doesn’t seem to be illegal anymore.
Nothing new here. This is the way big money interests influence politics, government, and society in general, and on many issues, not just climate.
As long as politicians control buying and selling, the first thing bought and sold will be politicians.
PJ O’Rourke
The only way to limit corruption in politics is to keep government powerless enough that politicians are no longer worth buying.
You expect politicians to outlaw their major source of income?
“The big money does not come from Big Oil, but from Big Green.”
Jim Willis, Publisher of Marcellus Drilling News
Care to refute the statement, or is rote memorization really the only skill you’ve mastered?
You mean there are organizations lobbying for mitigation of climate change??? What a surprise!!! Unconscionable! /sarc
Yes there are and three question marks isn’t going to change that.
They are not lobbying for funding? No /sarc
Kristi, why are they doing it?
Well, there was this bloke called Arrhenius…
Arrhenius was prone to wild arsed guessing. In polite academic circles we call it conjecture. Thirty years of observations has proven him to be completely wrong on this particular issue.
Now the greenies just do it to control your every thought and action.
“Well, there was this bloke called Arrhenius…”
More to the actual impetus, there was this medium of exchange called, “money”…
“About US$ 5 trillion in global infrastructure investment is required per year to 2030 in various sectors; this investment must be greened to secure future growth…”
http://reports.weforum.org/green-investing-2013/required-infrastructure-needs/?doing_wp_cron=1529892628.1075210571289062500000
Who showed that all other things being equal, in a laboratory doubling the concentration of CO2 would result in a barely measurable 0.7C increase.
Of course, out here in the real world, which has proven to be dominated by negative feedbacks, the amount of warming is way below even that amount.
Power and control…
Yes, there are politicians lobbying for more opportunities to enrich themselves.
What a surprise.
Why would anyone want to mitigate something that is so small it’s barely measurable?
I wake up every day Thanking God that Hillary was defeated. Trump wasn’t my first choice among Republicans, but he has surprised me with how thoroughly he has dispatched Obama’s Progressive Agenda to the shredder. With his Gorsuch Supreme Court nominee, Trump has at least temporarily halted the Left’s destruction of the US with their relative moralism and Living Constitutional interpretation.
On this issue of the Left putting its Renewable Energy vampire squids on the US’s electrical grids, I support Trump’s approach to use the DOE to pursue electricity reliability standards to ensure coal and nuclear remain a significant part of US electricity production.
There is an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal how Tom Steyer, the key US Billionaire in this unholy Trinity, ispushing this renewable energy agenda. He has gotten Michigan’s two electricity producers to adopt Renewable Electricity goals. Of course, he has deep investments through hedge funds and derivatives markets now in Renewable Energy.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-california-billionaire-sets-michigans-energy-policy-1529706888
Seems to me there should be an FBI RICO investigation into Michigan’s electricity and this renewable deal now. It would be nice to see Billionaire Steyer spend a decade or so incarcerated at Club Fed.
The damning evidence is now cascading out, at the same time the climate meme is failing. Hansen predictions busted. US only country to reduce emissions thanks to fracking not Paris. EU failing in emissions, and multiply otherwise. No green funds for Tuvalu.
My personal view is that these ‘positive’ trends will accelerate. Canada trade and oil, EU migration and trade. Iran close to collapse before renewed sanctions hit fully.
“Hansen predictions busted.”
After Nick Stokes demonstrate conclusively that is fake zombie news.
Your “personal view” is being left behind in the last century.
See here’s the thing, cowardly person hiding behind a fake name “zazove” …. I don’t give a flying crap what you think of my or Rud’s opinion, because you don’t have the courage to stand behind your words with your name, I do. So does Rud.
The problem you have Anthony is that zazove is correct, and you bring up details that are irrelevant to his/her argument.
David Dirkse,
You’ve got hold of a tiger by the ears, what pray tell might be your next to last move.
But Dirkse/Zazove, you haven’t got any actual evidence that the world is warming. Remember, that is the mechanism by which climate change is supposed to work. But I can point to lots of evidence that you’re wrong.
Mann’s fraudulent hockey stick – if it had been right, the oceans would be boiling by now.
Out and out falsification of the climate record by US/AUS/UK weather authorities.
Fake 97% meme.
The list goes on and on.
The problem you have David, is that nothing zazove has ever said is correct.
Just whining over and over again that we don’t agree with the people who agree with you isn’t science anywhere outside troll circles.
“The problem you have Anthony is that zazove is correct, and you bring up details that are irrelevant to his/her argument.”
You also may not have been paying attention.
Go here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/22/thirty-years-on-how-well-do-global-warming-predictions-stand-up/
Then search this: ricdre
And I hope you learn something.
“Nick Stokes demonstrate conclusively that is fake zombie news.”
Nick Stokes is prone to demonstration. He happens to be correct that the surface temperature record shows more warming than the more comprehensive satellite observations, but this is only because the more fundamental greenhouse supposition that the net radiative altitude increases with increasing CO2 is incorrect.
The boundary layer is not the planet.
As always, your standard of proof is remarkably flexible.
Just screaming you’re wrong, counts as ironclad refutation in most troll circles.
“After Nick Stokes demonstrate conclusively that is fake zombie news.”
You haven’t been paying attention:
Go here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/22/thirty-years-on-how-well-do-global-warming-predictions-stand-up/
Then search this: ricdre
And I hope (but doubt) you learn.
I taught high school chemistry for 30 years with 33 years total teaching. Some of that time was teaching physics, introductory math, biology and general science. In all that time, I encountered only one other science teacher who would agree with me and discuss that this type of activity was occurring. And that manmade global climate change was a great big scam.
The rest of the science teachers either smiled contemptuously or were outright rude and would have stabbed me in the throat with a jagged, broken beaker, if they thought they had a chance of not getting caught.
Public education definitely is one of the cornerstones of perpetuating this AGW hogwash as well as many other pseudoscience related topics and scams. There is no end to the schemes that can be created and perpetuated using public education, social media, children’s animated TV programs and/or just plain fear mongering.
Willard
Some great points & I fully agree with your observations. I sat next to a “science teacher” on a flight from Dallas to Corpus Christi a few years back. She was on her way to some conference for science teachers and we made polite conversation until we got onto the subject of energy supply & CAGW. Her attitude, bias and ignorance on so many topics were shocking to me as was her refusal to accept even basic facts on simple aspects of the energy industry. The idea that this woman and her peers are out there teaching children and indoctrinating them in fake consensus science has stuck with me since that day. There is no doubt that the tentacles of this indoctrination go deep into the education system in the west and we really need to address this since the upcoming generation has been heavily contaminated with this groupthink!
“this seems like a RICO type of scenario to me”
RICO? How is this different from what PACs and thinktanks do? Try to lobby for a plan that they have?
The grant to the Energy Foundation would support analysis for a recommendation
A grant with a known outcome prior to the actual analysis. Opinion bought and paid for and thrust upon the public as even handed analysis. Whether it be climate science or any other issue it is immoral, unethical, and if not illegal, then it should be. If PACs and thinktanks do the same they should be excoriated in the same fashion. You Nick, should be on the side of fair and even handed analysis of the facts, not making excuses for someone caught red handed doing it by finger pointing and whining about what others do. Wrong is wrong Nick.
” If PACs and thinktanks do the same they should be excoriated in the same fashion. “
Of course they do. You don’t go to Heartland for even-handed scientific analysis. And ClimateWorks is not a scientific research organisation either. They advocate a point of view, and policies. The fact that you don’t like it doesn’t invoke RICO.
Heartland funding is peanuts compared to this level of graft. Buying “research” to support the CPP.
Millions of USD$ for “engaging in political outreach” in 3rd World Countries is a euphemism for…. whats the word? … prohibited under US FCPA…. starts with a B… ends in Y.
$1.5 Million to fund advocacy for pending regulations to reduce methane leakage from oil and gas development at the EPA. That’s a lot of advocacy when regulations are promulgated by salary staff bureaucrats.
$100,000 to promote support for a broad and strict divestment policy on coal for the Norwegian Government Pension Fund. And hundreds of other ” grants.”
Whose pockets did all that money go to?
Well, Heartland is a fairly minor part of the network, but still, their comparable budget for 2012 was $7.7 million. But at what level of funding does it become a RICO matter?
For RICO, please see Mann, Schmidt, Trenberth, Jones, et al.
They’ve gone Murder, Inc several orders of magnitude better.
When you decide to stick your foot in it Nick, you go all the way to the knee.
Care to demonstrate that anything Heartland has published isn’t even handed? Or do you just assume all your fellow trolls to grun “oil evil” as they wave their solar powered wands in the air.
“RICO? How is this different from what PACs and thinktanks do? Try to lobby for a plan that they have?”
I’m with you Nick…it’s really all about “Green”; money, that is.
I am so relieved Hillary Clinton lost. The sort of promises she made, even just the ones publicly known, are quite bad. When one adds in this sort of planning, it is the biggest bit of fortune since Gore lost.
Aside from money, what do they gain from this? Yes, this is at least as bad as the mob-associated slime in the Teamsters’ Union and the other labor unions when that failed. I think their entire intention was to destroy American industry so that the country would fall apart. Didn’t work. Jimmy Hoffa is still missing.
I see no reason to avoid RICO charges, since that was what some on the left were trying to bring against people with dissenting opinions. Dug a hole for themselves on that.
This will eventually straighten itself out, but it takes time and has to be done right if it is to last.
“Aside from money, what do they gain from this?”
Aside from money, what else do they care to gain from this?
More than a decade back I presented at several forums and in articles/books that “the science of climate change is being used as global warming & carbon credits” has entered the streets of Copenhagen with the expose by a London media.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
It is worth noting how much money (on page 80) is CWF’s global budget is 3X the $66.6 Million shown in the 2016 US CWF budget on page 170. The global CWF 2016 budget was actually around $200 million.
:
These groups are massively funded, working behind the scenes to influence policy, now they are focusing on the local governments, buying influence. Buying ads and TV/radio air time to push their agenda. An agenda that will take money out of working people’s pockets and into their deep green investor’s pockets. They advocate Policy that mostly enriches those appropriately invested in renewable energy sectors.
I can imagine there was this huge Flushing Sound at the organizations when Donald Trump was elected. And then again when Scott Pruitt took over at EPA.
Does anyone wonder why Scott Pruitt needs a large personal protection force? The deep money interests are not happy to say the least to see at least a $billionUSD of a decade’s worth of work go to the shredder and get flushed with Trump’s election.
Which also highlights why the Democrat’s and their Deep State allies are desperate to try and remove Trump no matter what damage it does to the US constitutional processes.
I am just astounded at how jam-packed this document is with climate propaganda stuff, intellectual babble and gobbledy-gook. Undoubtedly, this is where all those BA degrees in Gender Studies and Ethic Studies get employed. Stuff that is demonstrably false and/or non-nonsensical, but no one in those organizations can question it.
For example, in Case 6, on page 115:
They really do believe that nonsense, and that they have “solutions” that provide cost savings.
They also talk a lot about their Sudoku metaphor. It is worth a study to see into their mindset.
Someone needs to tells these poor cretins at CWF that China has agreed to only start capping its emissions in 2030, at whatever level it is then. Their sad little Sudoku matrix just puts their thinking in a box that they can’t think outside of. That is real piece of junk intellectual dishonesty. This is all just mental heroin to keep their Progressive brain numb apparently, to accept the lies without question..
Wow. Just wow. Just follow the money.
My company at that time put me on a research team with McKinsey. They knew what the CEO wanted to hear but actually told him he was wrong and gave him the real results of our study. Times have changed over the past 40 some years.
The more unstable the California grid becomes due to the intermittent nature of “renewables”, the less the surrounding states will want to join them. This is just CA looking for a free way to stabilize their grid.
The real pain for middle California will come when Diablo Canyon nuke plant is shuttered. Twin reactor’s NRC licenses expire in November 2024 and August 2025.
Once that happens, “shit will get real” for California’s electricity users.
Unless of course if most of California’s businesses and industry flee the state before then.
The Last California person Out in 2026 won’t have to worry about turning off the light switch.
The reality is that, based upon the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero, But even if we could somehow stop the climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue to happen because they are part of the current climate. So all the foundations work will have no effect on climate. There are a lot more worthy charities out there to donate money to. The ClimateWorks foundation is in a way stealing money that would have gone to more worthy charities and causes.
Interesting stuff starting on p200 describing the destination of $73 million in grants. For example:
$209,750 to GreenFaith “to link the Pope’s upcoming ecological encyclical with support for solving the climate crisis by diverse faith and secular communities”
Very revealing. It’s all about increasing the power of the unelected permanent State and its ability to regulate and interfere in the commerce of the private sector. The bureaucracy empowering itself to redistribute everyone else’s money.
Their unceasing quest to increase the Tax Pool to fund the lifestyles and political ambitions of a parasitical political class.
It has nothing to do with the environment, science or climate other than as using these topics as vehicles for political activism.
Socialism is the ideology of deceit.
So, it’s all science and no politics yet nary a thought to science throughout this entire “meeting agenda”.
66.6 million – 100,000 times the Number of the Beast