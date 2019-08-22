Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Bolsonaro has accused green NGOs of deliberately setting fire to the Amazon Rainforest, in retaliation for having their funding slashed.
Igniting global outrage, Brazil’s Bolsonaro baselessly blames NGOs for Amazon fires
AUGUST 21, 2019 / 10:04 PM
Anthony Boadle, Gabriel Stargardte
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accused non-governmental organizations of burning down the Amazon rainforest to hurt his government, as a growing global outcry against the wildfires raged through social media.
Presented without evidence and disputed by environmental and climate experts, Bolsonaro’s comments enraged critics and fanned a growing social media campaign over the dangers to the Amazon, one of the world’s key bulwarks against climate change.
#PrayforAmazonas was the world’s top trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday, and millions of people took to Instagram and Facebook to share concerns over the future of the Amazon. With global awareness growing, Bolsonaro’s comments risk creating a spiraling crisis for his government, imperiling an EU-Mercosur trade pact and upsetting key agribusiness clients.
“Everything indicates” that NGOs were going to the Amazon to “set fire” to the forest, Bolsonaro said in a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday morning. When asked if he had evidence to back up his claims, he said he had “no written plan,” adding “that’s not how it’s done.”
The former army captain turned politician said the slashing of NGO funding by his government could be a motive.
“Crime exists,” he said. “These people are missing the money.”
Frankly I would like to see more evidence. I’m open to the idea, but I think Bolsonaro should have waited until he could present tangible evidence to back his claims before making such an announcement.
5 thoughts on “Brazilian President Accuses Green NGOs of Setting Fire to the Amazon Rainforest”
There is no evidence on show, but a Brazilian Rain Forest on fire would be exactly what the Alarmists and Warmistas would love to see. Most Australian bushfires can be traced to keen amateur arsonists.
Bulwark to climate change? Most of our oxygen comes from plankton in the oceans which also absorb most of the CO2
Anyway no link between CO2 and climate change.
I have heard crazier things that turned out to be true. With just as many claiming it was crazy. Many forest fires have been started in US by firefighters or those looking to get work as such.
“Presented without evidence and disputed by environmental and climate experts”
So climate scientists, who claim they can determine what the earth’s temperature was in 1880 to one one-hundreth of a degree C based on only 116 locations worldwide that have been in service from 1880 until now, 27 of which covered 75% of the earth’s surface, can also determine who didn’t start those fires? OK. One makes as much sense as the other.
Wouldn’t be a bit surprised.