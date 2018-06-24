Study: Climate Disclosure Shareholder Resolutions Have No Impact on Company Profits

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A study conducted by Joseph P. Kalt, Ford Foundation Professor (Emeritus) of International Political Economy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University suggests that activists who successfully force companies to disclose their “climate risk”, and other activist resolutions, have no impact on the profit or share price of the companies targeted by their campaigns.
New Study Finds Climate Change Shareholder Resolutions Have No Impact
David Blackmon
JUN 24, 2018
A new study finds that the climate-based shareholder resolutions being so actively pushed by proxy advisory firms and their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-based institutional investors have “no statistically significant impact” on a company’s bottom line, either positive or negative. The study, funded by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), was led by the highly-respected PHD economist Joseph Kalt, Senior Economist at Compass Lexecon and is the Ford Foundation Professor (Emeritus) of International Political Economy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
This was an interesting finding given the elevation of the demands from this kind of investor activism in the past several years, especially against fossil fuel companies, and the recent decision by several big institutional investor firms to use their market position in an attempt to frighten major oil and gas companies away from attempting to explore for oil in the always-controversial Arctic National Wildlife Reserve (ANWR). The study’s lead finding will no doubt not sit well with the proxy advisory firms who place such high priority on having their clients push climate change-related shareholder resolutions, or with the companies for whom such resolutions can create onerous new administrative burdens.
Kalt and his team state in the executive summary that claims by institutional investors that such resolutions actually benefit shareholders provided the main direction for their study:
“We focus on climate change resolutions both because of the growing activism on the part of certain large institutional investors around climate change disclosure and because of the argument upon which that activism is predicated, i.e., that such additional disclosure provides meaningful information to the marketplace and therefore serves to benefit shareholders. Our analysis fails to find support for such assertions.”
…
The ability – or even the necessity – of a company to respond to a constantly shifting and evolving issue such as “climate change” depends to a very high degree on the whims of voters and the politicians they elect. Nowhere has this fundamental reality played out with greater impact over the past decade than in the United States of America.
…
From the study;
Executive Summary
The increased use of politically-charged shareholder resolutions has garnered considerable attention in recent years, as shareholder meetings have become venues for discussion and debate regarding corporate positions and actions on issues of the day. Recent proxy seasons have seen corporate management being asked to address issues as diverse as deforestation, corporate clean energy goals, climate change, the uses of antibiotics and pesticides, political contributions, human rights risks through the supply chain, indigenous rights and human trafficking, cybersecurity, the development and reporting of sustainability metrics, and tax fairness. As we show, this change has both expanded the number of resolutions to which a given company may be required to respond and broadened the range of issues that boards and senior managers are being asked to address.
This study explores the impact of social and environmental shareholder proposals on shareholder returns. Specifically, using the case of climate-change- related proposals to test the economics, we examine statistically the reaction of companies’ stock prices to both increased disclosure of climate-change-related information and shareholder proposals calling for such disclosure. We focus on climate change resolutions both because of the growing activism on the part of certain large institutional investors around climate change disclosure and because of the argument upon which that activism is predicated, i.e., that such additional disclosure provides meaningful information to the marketplace and therefore serves to benefit shareholders. Our analysis fails to find support for such assertions. Rather, we find that the evidence demonstrates that the adoption of such shareholder resolutions has no statistically significant impact on company returns one way or the other.
Notwithstanding the stridency of arguments surrounding politically charged shareholder proposals, our finding that such proposals do not enhance shareholder value is not surprising. The fundamental drivers of risk and the impact of an issue like climate change on the ability of management’s decisions to enhance or detract from shareholder value are political. Specifically, whether a company should be doing more or different in responding to an issue like climate change turns overwhelmingly on political actors and factors: Will nation A adopt certain kinds of policies to deal with climate change? If so, when? Will adopted policies “stick”, or will new political forces come along and change the direction of policy? How will other nations respond? And so forth…
…
Read more (p3): nam_shareholder_resolutions_survey.pdf
The study was commissioned by the National Association of Manufacturers.
I’ve got to admit I’m surprised – I thought activist campaigns to force oil companies to state that their business might evaporate if governments ban fossil fuels might have caused at least a small wobble in their share price.
Perhaps “green risk” has already been priced in. Owners of fossil fuel related stocks know that renewables are in no position to displace use of their product anytime soon – they are already aware of the issues activists hope to force companies to disclose. Nuclear fusion, which might displace fossil fuel usage in a big way, is still 20 years away™.
Green politicians and hostile government policies can damage a company’s fortunes, green activists not so much.
“Economic growth is an indispensable ingredient for any scheme, Germany or the Eurozone, to avert economic disaster.”
Joseph Sternberg
How does one account for political risk? It seems about as difficult as picking the winners of some elections, as the legacy media had a notable failure with Trump v. Clinton. As the two candidates environmental policies were quite different, the outcome would definitely affect any company producing nearly anything.
“What was true at one moment may become untrue, or at least irrelevant, in the next.”
Lance Morrow
My guess is the political risk calculation is based on fossil fuel demand being fairly inelastic.
If the demand is inelastic, any price increases caused by hostile regulations can be passed on to consumers, who are then free to punish politicians who forced them to pay more for life necessities.
If renewables were a viable substitute for fossil fuels, fossil fuels would be stuffed. The fact hostile green policies have failed to eliminate fossil fuel use is evidence we can’t live without fossil fuel.
Eric, I can’t help but look at that picture of the pumpjack and think that it is beautiful in its singularly providing the energy of many wind turbines with a lower environmental impact.
Does anybody have the figures on how many wind generators would be needed to replace the energy this well provides?
One day, the well that is supplying the oil that that pumpjack is pumping will run dry. On that day, the wind(s) supplying the energy for the turbine will continue to blow. A hundred years later, those same winds will continue blowing.
And in 100 years, wind will still be unusable as a power source.
And the turbine will be long gone as well as the technology to repair them.
You mean like this one:
http://storage.chathamdailynews.ca/v1/dynamic_resize/sws_path/suns-prod-images/1298007873621_ORIGINAL.jpg?quality=80&size=650x&stmp=1516396748350
Land-based wind turbines will need major overhauls and refits every 25 years in favorably mild climates.
Ocean-based wind turbines will likely need complete refits in < 15 years or so.
No economy there when total life cycle costs are factored in. That is the true measure of how useless these things are for a nation's future.
The only climate risk that any company faces, is the risk of stupid government climate policies.
These greenies are really arrogant. They think investors are so stupid that they need to be led by the nose to realize the vicissitudes of the changing political situation.
Market analysts are aware of the climate scam. They realize there is no forseeable way to replace oil and nat gas. And those renewable targets above 15% are so catastrophic to an industrialized country’s output, that as they are approached, the negative social and economic feedbacks will amplify to snuff them out.
We already see this happening in Germany. They can no longer increase the % of renewable electricity without simultaneously increasing coal/natural gas usage, and doubling power prices that are already 3 times too high is a non-starter.
The back lash in South Australia has just started. The pols there are having to adjust to shifting politics as people realize they’ve been taken in.
California is starting to see the effects of carbon tax policies and higher taxes in general on outflows of people and certainly lost businesses. Things will get real ugly in Cal when the next recession hits. There will be no ARRA-type stimulus free money from Obama to get them by like happened in 2009-2010.
Thus the political costs to politicians will ultimately snuff out the renewable scam, but not before it does major damage to Western economies.
“joelobryan
The back lash in South Australia has just started.”
It has? I have seen no evidence of that. If it has I suspect it is being suppressed by the media.