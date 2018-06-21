Insanity: global warming will cause all the trees in Europe to disappear

From the NORWEGIAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and the “playing with climate models for doom outcomes is too stupid to be science” department.
Envisioning a future where all the trees in Europe disappear
Using climate models to take a deeper look at the regional effects of global warming
Vegetation plays an important role in shaping local climate: just think of the cool shade provided by a forest or the grinding heat of the open desert.
But what happens when widespread changes, caused by or in response to global warming, take place across larger areas? Global climate models allow researchers to play out these kinds of thought experiments. The answers that result can serve as a warning or a guide to help policymakers make future land use decisions.
With this as a backdrop, a team of researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and Justus-Liebig University Giessen in Germany decided to use a regional climate model to see what would happen if land use in Europe changed radically. They looked what would happen with air temperature, precipitation, and temperature extremes if Europe were completely deforested to either bare land or just ground vegetation. They also considered what might happen if Europe’s cropland were converted to either evergreen or deciduous forests.
The researchers knew that climate change impacts tend to be underestimated at a regional level, “because the projected global mean temperature changes are dampened by averaging over the oceans, and are much smaller than the expected regional effects over most land areas,” the team wrote in their paper, recently published in Environmental Research Letters. “This applies to both mean and extreme effects, as changes in regional extremes can be greater than those in global mean temperature up to a factor of three.”
“We wanted to perform a quantitative analysis of how much land cover changes can affect local climate. Important transitions in the land use management sector are envisioned in near future, and we felt important to benchmark the temperature response to extreme land cover changes”said Francesco Cherubini, a professor in NTNU’s Industrial Ecology Programme, and first author of the study. “Decisions regarding land uses are frequently taken at a subnational level by regional authorities, and regional projections of temperature and precipitation effects of land cover changes can help to maximize possible synergies of climate mitigation and adaptation policies, from the local to the global scale.”
Future extreme land use changes are not as improbable as you might think. As the global population continues to grow, more land will come under pressure to produce food.
Alternatively, demand for crops for biofuels could also drive what kind of vegetation is cultivated and where.
One future vision of what the world might look like, called Shared Socio-economic Pathways, estimates that global forest areas could change from about – 500 million hectares up to + 1000 million hectares in 2100, with between 200 and 1500 million hectares of land needed to grow bioenergy crops. In fact, the higher end of this range could be realized under the most ambitious climate change mitigation targets.
Changes in land use can have a complicated effect on local and regional temperatures.
When the ground cover is altered, it changes how much water is retained by the soil or lost to evaporation. It can also affect how much sunlight the ground reflects, which scientists call albedo.
The researchers knew that other studies had shown contradictory effects, particularly from deforestation. Some showed that deforestation reduced air temperatures near the ground surface, and increased daily temperature extremes and number of hot days in the summer. Other studies found increases in the occurrence of hot dry summers.
But when the researchers ran their model to see what would happen if land was deforested, they found a slight annual cooling over the region overall, but big differences locally.
Their model showed that when forests were replaced by bare land, the temperatures cooled by just -0.06 ? regionally. The cooling was slightly greater (-0.13? regionally) if the researchers assumed that forests were replaced by herbaceous vegetation. In some locations, cooling can exceed average values of -1 C.
On their own, these regional changes may not seem like much. But when the researchers looked more closely at how these changes were distributed across the region, they found that there was a cooling in the northern and eastern part of the region, and a warming effect in western and central Europe. They also found that deforestation led to increased summer temperature extremes.
“Regional cooling from deforestation might look counter-intuitive, but it is the outcome of the interplay among many different physical processes. For example, trees tend to mask land surface and increase the amount of solar energy that is not reflected back to the space but it is kept in the biosphere to warm the climate,” said Bo Huang, a postdoc in the Industrial Ecology Programme who was one of the paper’s co-authors. “This particularly applies to areas affected by seasonal snow cover, because open land areas covered by snow are much more reflective than snow-covered forested land.”
The researchers found an annual average cooling across the whole of Europe, but with a clear latitudinal trend and seasonal variability. Despite the average cooling effects, they found that deforestation tends to increase local temperatures in summer, and increase the frequency of extreme hot events.
When the researchers ran their model to see what would happen if cropland was replaced by either evergreen or deciduous forests, they found a general warming in large areas of Europe, with a mean regional warming of 0.15 ? when the transition was to evergreen forests and 0.13 ? if the transition was to deciduous forests.
Much as in the deforestation thought experiment, the researchers found that the changes were stronger at a local scale, as much as 0.9 °C in some places. And the magnitude and significance of the warming gradually increased at high latitudes and in the eastern part of the region. Areas in western Europe actually showed a slight cooling.
Cherubini says that understanding how regional vegetation changes play out at more local levels is important as decision makers consider land management policies to mitigate or adapt to climate change.
“It is important to increase our knowledge of land-climate interactions, because many of our chances to achieve low-temperature stabilization targets are heavily dependent on how we manage our land resources,” Cherubini said. “We need more research to further validate and improve the resolution of regional climate change projections, since they are instrumental to the design and implement the best land management strategies in light of climate change mitigation or adaptation.”
Here’s the paper: http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aac794/meta
Not even worth the time to read…..
Who knew that a thought EXPERIMENT could be considered research?
More CO2 and more warmth are both good for trees, all of which are C3 plants.
What deforests continents is cold and drought. Global warming is supposed to cause a wetter world. The models can’t get ECS above an unscary 1.2 degrees C without an assumed water vapor feedback.
The computer gamers clearly have too much time on their hands.
These people weren’t speculating that global warming itself would cause deforestation, but that people might decide to change the landscape to total cropland to supply food to feed an overabundant population and biofuel to power their vehicles.
Next, they speculate that a “Star Trek” like utopia might develop that allows total forestation of Europe, including areas currently arid or cropland.
The whole thing is a total “What If” speculation waste of money.
Under both scenarios, they note averages where that sounds worse, or extremes when that sounds worse.
SR
landscape changes such as clear cutting forests for windmill and solar panel farms and/or biofuel crop plantations…
These people are educated way beyond their intelligence.
They’re not educated, they’re indoctrinated.
Abandoning critical thinking and embracing dogma is in no sense “education.”
This would be from the adoption of useless energy sources, right? Cutting trees for burning to avoid freezing to death. Technically, due to the climate change scare, though not really due to any changing climate.
We take the output of a broken model, and use it as the input to an unproven model in order to figure out what might happen some time in the far future.
Universities are scrapping the bottom of the barrel in terms of quality these days.
PS: I have defended models in recent days, but only models that can be and have been validated against real world data.
I project that all of the stars in the galaxy will wither and die because of climate change – in ten billion years….
I am sure hope nobody in Phoenix sees this. What would they do with all those trees growing where they can’t grow?
In fact, warming will open regions beyond 67 degrees north and south to more trees. By the way, I like what the artist imagines for the Place du Tracadero.
The Stupid, it burns.
It is time to take the computers away from these overgrown children and make them use Tinkertoys and Erector sets.
They get paid to come up with this stuff, huh?
Well, frankly, I think my “world of Mad Max and Khan’ speculation made a lot more sense, because Ceti Alpha VI shifted in its orbit and the entire planet progressively became a desert because of it. I should have gotten a check from some silly institute for that idea.
I believe it. The Greens will cut all the trees down to make room for windfarms. It’s been happening in Scotland for years.
What a complete load of bo££ocks. And somebody pays for this nonsense.
It boggles the mind that papers based on speculation substitute for science. Computer output is not observational data, therefore it is not worth discussing in a scientific journal. How low they have stooped to get papers published. Both the authors and journals should be banished from science. there is no place for them.
Meaningless drivel. But probable met all the criteria for grant funding on the backs of the taxpayers.
Wow I must be in a daze then, since in my area where it is over 100F about 15 times a summer, there are a lot of trees still living, such as Oaks, Sycamores, Maples, Elms and many more. It reached over 110F for three days in a row back in 2015, and over 100F about 5 other days in the heatwave streak.
I see that for July Paris average high is about 78F, while in my area it is 95F!
Lets face it, cities are NOT going to cut their trees down and deliberate deforestation will NOT happen.
The average temperature for June in Paris is 73/57F. The average temperature for Oslo is 69/52F. The Average temperature for Richmond, VA, for June is 86/64F. My back yard has oaks, loblolly pines (60 feet or so) that seem to be growing very nicely. I’m pretty sure if I go south I will see lot’s of trees and plants. If memory serves, during this unprecedented period of global warming, the forested land has increased. Maybe European trees are different.
Total fantasy model sport, made worse by totally unrealistic expectations for future land use. It would have more utility as a Rorschach Test of the modeler’s world view, worse-than-we-thought neurosis.
Hahahaha!
“Liebig” University. Sure, it’s childish humor. But sometimes you gotta laugh.
Wait there’s more: officially “Justus Liebig University”.
Not only is this part of the Lie Big ,but it is also from “Just Us” University. We can be relieved that they at least published with the disclaimer that it is “Just Us – Lie Big”.
Just what was needed…a report stating that Cutting down All the trees will actually cause cooling…and increase area available for Biofuel crops…
And decrease evapotranspiration like Kilimanjaro thereby drying the air…and increase the likelihood of desertification and drought from less ambient moisture…
But hey, it’s a dry heat
I’ve visited a number of areas where there has been large-scale deforestation (Kalimantan, central Brazil, Guatemala) and the people actually living there are unanimous: the weather becomes warmer and drier.
But of course they are just peons, not Climate Scientists™, so they don’t count.
How about a fantasy world powered by wind and solar energy where people are dying from lack of food, refrigeration, air conditioning, and any modern convenience. Travel has all but stopped. Vacations and tourism along with those that depend on it are things of the past. Everyone remaining are crowded into zones that have perpetual moderate climate and there is no more civilization beyond certain latitudes. Constant wars between people fighting for ideal locations. Average lifespan is reduced to 50 years. Forests cease to exist because they’ve been cut down for firewood. Wild animals and pets have been eaten to extinction. You know, a Green Utopia.
Forests cease to exist, huh? Doubtful. I have photos of how stubborn trees are, even when cut down. They have young seedlings growing out of the stumps. I keep pruning back a seedling that is growing next to my gas meter and it just comes right back with more growth.
Trees are probably the stubbornest critters on the planet.
As I understand it, New York state 200-some years ago was mostly open and there were farms everywhere. The farms were abandoned and now those places are all heavily forested.
On another note: planets outnumber humans by an enormous percentile. In one square mile of grass, there are many, many, many more grass plants than there are humans in existence, and that does not include the insects and invertebrates that inhabit those grasses.
I love the way they “knew” that the forecasts of the future that haven’t happened yet were wrong!
Far too much science – not just climate science – has completely lost sight of reality. Nobody is standing back and looking at results or statements in any kind of objective, sensible way. Thus we have studies that claim that certain bad things kill more people each year than actually die, or that more young people are starting to smoke than exist and so on.