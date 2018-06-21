Friday Funny: ‘The Devil’s Dictionary of Climate Change’

Of all the threats and dangers in our age of false facts, the most concerning is surely CLIMATE-CRAFT. Devised and driven by global warming and climate alarmists, this new black art has deceived many credulous minds and academies. It now has followers everywhere, from the highest office of the Vatican to the lowest carbon cowboy. CLIMATE-CRAFT is corrupting the language and integrity of enquiry that gave us real knowledge of the world for centuries. It is a master of obfuscation on a grand scale. It promulgates pernicious beliefs and apocalyptic prophecies. Yet the self-styled merchants of doom promoting it do not have infallible insight into the forces that control the Earth’s thermostat, weather or climate.

Don’t be duped by the CLIMATE-CRAFT movement. Discover its shocking secrets, stratagems and much more in this sensational new dictionary. A fearless book that shows how the disciples of climate-craft and guardians of Gaia are distorting the truth and threatening our way of life.” George Lexicon, Institute of Climate Semantics “In science, there is an attempt to clarify; in global warming, language is misused in order to confuse and mislead the public.” Professor Richard Lindzen, atmospheric physicist “An important and timely book.

People like this, running such scare-mongering on an international scale, are dangerous. Every minute we spend confronting them is one they lose in spreading false facts and protecting their multi-billion dollar gravy train. Climate-craft is a greater threat to our survival than nuclear weapons or even climate change itself.” Graeme Rancid, Daily Bile

Available on Amazon

About the author:

George Lexicon is director of the Washington-based Institute of Climate Semantics and head of its psycho-linguistic research team. When not deconstructing the twists and turns of climate-craft, Lexicon enjoys camping and communing with nature. He spends his spare time in a summer ashram on Wizard Island in Oregon’s Crater Lake, climbing the great pyramids of Gaia, giving talks on leave-no-trace ethics, or having a beer with Church of Climatology folk at The Barking Dog in Maryland.

