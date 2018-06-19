The Pope’s Misguided War On Fossil Fuels

By H. STERLING BURNETT
It seems that Pope Francis has learned little since his 2015 papal encyclical calling on the world to fight climate change by limiting the use of modern technologies and fossil fuels.
At a recent Vatican meeting, he called many of the world’s leading oil company executives to the carpet. Francis told the executives they should shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to fight “global warming.”
Pope Francis has myriad misguided beliefs about climate science, almost all of which he holds based on faith alone as if they were holy writ.
Even worse, his belief that society can transition from fossil fuels while reducing hunger and poverty is downright dangerous.
Despite the false claims of climate alarmists, fossil fuels have been a boon to the world.
They supply affordable and abundant power for lighting, transportation, refrigeration, clean water, modern agriculture (including food delivery, storage, and protection from early decay and pests), indoor air-conditioning and heating, cooking, and the multitude of other technologies upon which modern societies are based.
In attacking fossil fuels, Pope Francis is undermining the very resources and technologies most responsible for raising literally billions of people out of poverty.
Coal, natural gas, and oil remain vital to increasing lifespans, decreasing infant mortality, and helping humans generally flourish.
In his brilliant book The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, Alex Epstein wrote,
“Climate is no longer a major cause of death, thanks in large part to fossil fuels… Not only are we ignoring the big picture by making the fight against climate danger the fixation of our culture, we are ‘fighting’ climate change by opposing the weapon that has made it dozens of times less dangerous.
The popular climate discussion… looks at man as a destructive force for climate livability, one who makes the climate dangerous because we use fossil fuels. In fact, the truth is… we don’t take a safe climate and make it dangerous; we take a dangerous climate and make it safe.”
Pope Francis and many other world leaders ignore this important fact, putting the lives of the world’s most impoverished people at risk.
When espousing his energy doctrine, Pope Francis would do well to adopt the humility and intellectual honesty of William Alsup, the presiding judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
In a case in which oil companies are being sued by Oakland and San Francisco for causing climate harm, Alsup indicated if he is to consider the potential climate harms caused by the use of oil and gas, he must also examine the huge benefits their use has delivered.
Alsup succinctly stated, “We need to weigh in the large benefits that have flowed from the use of fossil fuels. There have been huge benefits.”
Below are a few facts Pope Francis should take to heart before he declares a twenty-first-century crusade against fossil fuels.
In a tutorial prepared for Judge Alsup by Joe Bast, director, and Peter Ferrara, Senior Fellow with The Heartland Institute, “The Social Benefit of Fossil Fuels,” they point out fossil fuels provided the energy that powered nearly all the technologies of the Industrial Revolution, as well as plastics, high-tech manufacturing, and mobile computer devices.
From 1850 to 2010, fossil fuels spurred a 550 percent increase in the world’s population, and they helped dramatically reduce poverty and hunger.
During this period, energy consumption increased fiftyfold and world per-capita energy consumption increased ninefold. Nearly all the world’s increased energy consumption came from fossil fuels.
Furthermore, fossil fuels are integral to mechanized farming (including gasoline- and diesel-powered tractors for planting, fertilizing, harvesting, storing, and for trucks to deliver crops to store shelves), irrigation systems, and in the creation of chemical fertilizers and pesticides that improve and expedite crop growth and prevent loss to weeds, insects, and other pests.
Ironically, the natural resources that environmentalists detest are actually responsible for the Green Revolution that saved billions of people from hunger during the twentieth century.
Besides increased food production and less global malnutrition, fossil fuels also allow for all the creature comforts that make life more enjoyable and improve health.
For example, air-conditioning is powered by electricity — primarily fueled by coal and natural gas. Pope Francis decried this technology in his papal encyclical, but air-conditioning has been an undeniable boon to public health everywhere it is widely used.
Air-conditioning prevents thousands of premature deaths from heat-related illnesses each year, saving millions of lives over the past several decades.
Refrigeration, also powered by fossil fuels, has kept food and medicine from spoiling, saving millions of additional lives.
Almost all home appliances and small devices rely on electricity, and the standard of living has vastly improved because of these devices.
Contra Francis, we can’t afford to have the air-conditioning, refrigeration, lighting, and other technologies in our homes, supermarkets, businesses, and hospitals work only when the wind blows or the sun shines.
Moreover, fossil fuels are important before, during, and after natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes.
They reduce the number of people ultimately injured or killed by powering the helicopters, boats, military, police, and utility vehicles sent to restore order and electricity after such devastating events.
They also power the vehicles and ambulances that evacuate people from disaster zones and the semi-trailer trucks that deliver water, food, blankets, and other relief supplies to those who remain.
When power lines go down in natural disasters, it is back-up generators, powered by diesel, natural gas, or liquid propane, not rooftop solar or wind turbines, that provide the electricity to apartment buildings, hospitals, nursing homes, and countless shelters.
Communication devices such as cell phones, computers, and radio equipment that keep people connected and informed on an everyday basis (especially during natural disasters) are all made from, manufactured with, and powered by oil and natural gas.
Fossil fuels have transformed communication and increased information access on a level unlike anything humanity has witnessed before.
A world without fossil fuels would be a much more brutal place. Until Pope Francis understands the vital role fossil fuels have and should continue to play around the world, he should stick to saving souls rather than pontificating over peoples’ energy choices.
Christianity is about helping the poor. Nothing has improved the lives of poor people more that Fossil fuels. He is completely misguided to betray the gifts given to us by God.
The pope should be telling people to wear condoms and have fewer children, but noooo…
Regarding the Pope and his views on sex and fertility Chico Marx (Marx Brothers) said it best:
“He no play ‘da game…he no make ‘da rules.”
Why should he be telling people that?
It’s not like the world is any where close to being over crowded.
I think that’s more to do with people having more children than they can afford (and living in poverty and/or mooching off of tax payers) rather than there being too many people.
The cowardice of the Holy Father on this topic is notable.
Most oil is controlled by state owned entities.
Many of those national entities are Moslem and/or socialist.
He doesn’t dare call those Moslems and socialists in to be lectured with his false gospel and faux concern.
Instead he picks on Westerners, who provide some of the best jobs in the world for millions of people.
And whose compamies are held to high eorkplace standards.
And his cowardly bullying message?
It can be summed up as:
“go kill yourself”.
It’s not misguided if your PR consultants are saying you have to intermix messages with the bad, the good, and the controversial. Those would be sex claims in the news and abortion dictates. One must have some soft, no-consequence statements to mix in the pudding of public perception.
I might respect the guys opinions if he dressed in humble robes and had the courage to walk the streets alone helping people.
No wonder I despise religion.
Need I say more.
Religion is a very broad term. Do you despise religion in each and all of its many and varying manifestations?
Personally I find the alternative to the more benevolent forms of religion quite repelling. Are we really just animals with bigger brains, and without free will as claimed by Sam Harris in his book titled Free Will? Is it really true that after we die, it doesn’t make any difference at all to us personally whether we were very good and kind or very cruel and hurtful?
That worldview seems very dehumanizing.
Ralph Dave Westfall
“Religion is a very broad term. Do you despise religion in each and all of its many and varying manifestations?”
Pretty much. Why would an extremest Buddhist devotee avoid stepping on ants, when every step he takes kills millions of microbes, but he considers himself a better person. Nothing but a public exhibition.
“Is it really true that after we die, it doesn’t make any difference at all to us personally whether we were very good and kind or very cruel and hurtful?”
Why does it take belief in an afterlife to humanise someone?
Depends on the Buddhist, some wear masks in order to avoid inhaling microbes.
MarkW
Doubtless they sit on their arses crushing the poor blighters, whilst wearing their masks. But it’s a good enough public exhibition.
And whilst religions make money by purporting to suffer on behalf of mankind, the rest of we rational human beings deal with our personal demons in our own way. And we all have them.
There is something deeply unsavoury about confession.
People who despise religion make a habit of trying to kill the leaders of religion.
JP II barely survived an assignation attempt.
This is the equivalent of declaring that the president is wrong because he doesn’t walk the streets alone.
I assume you meant “assassination”
I am always surprised that the Pope and others want us to go back to pre-industrial technologies without thinking about all the benefits to mankind that have resulted from industrial technologies. I guess they want us to go back to the pre-industrial standard of living and shorter lives.
Remember that Rome was at its height when people were poor and didn’t know anything more than the Pope could get them to heaven if only they gave the Pope all that they owned. Indulgences built Rome and I bet the Pope’s don’t forget this.
Does the Vatican qualify as a Paris Agreement recipient or contractor to receive funds?
We’ve been here before. It is just a Pope who thinks this enviro-shit will help Catholic Church recruitment of young people.
The off-the-peg communist solutions proposed by global warming alarmists also strikes a chord with his own political beliefs. He thinks that young people, swallowing one, will also agree with the other, and he wants Rome-Corp to be closely involved.
From his point of view, it’s not even religion or politics, it’s marketing.
Anything excluded from the 10 Commandments is fair game, like stealing from thy corporate entities and public revenues, killing science process and fact checking, and coveting thy neighbors news coverage.
Let’s face it, climate change is a soft topic compared to negotiating with Chinese communists over appointing bishops.
ResourceGuy
“Let’s face it, climate change is a soft topic.”
Yep.
There’s about as much evidence for it being catastrophic as there is for the existence of Jesus.
The scholars who have studied the non-Christian texts seem to agree that Jesusxwas an historical figure.
There is much less to support catastrophic “climate change”.
hunter
It’s a bit like climate change models.
Look back in time using the bible as a reference (or any other holy text), then conclude ones indoctrinated beliefs were correct.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against people of faith, it’s those who abuse faith to enrich themselves that upset me.
Why limit yourself to only holy texts? There are other historical documents.
The Jewish historian Josephus mentions Jesus twice.
Also the problems that the followers of Jesus were causing the leadership in a number of towns is mentioned in these documents.
If the contemporaries couldn’t prove that Jesus never existed, why should we doubt that he did?
“I have nothing against people of faith”
Your words frequently give the opposite impression.
ResourceGuy
Three subjects I should never discuss.
1. Religion
2. The royal family
3. Scottish independence
I think I’ll quit whilst I’m ahead on this one.
Scottish independence is not a bad idea, but the SNP is deeply red.
Tom
Effing crimson!
And I love the idea of independence but the reality is, Scotland is about to go bankrupt, once again because of the SNP mad dash for renewable energy, and England will have to bail them out, once again.
The concept of independence when they had the vote was appalling, the country couldn’t afford it. But try telling that to a bunch of woad daubed, Saltire waving, Buckfast swilling Jocks, whipped into a nationalistic frenzy by a bunch of communist politicians.
That self serving, publicity seeking B’stard Salmond and his poisoned pixie flunky have a lot to answer for!
So Brexit and Northern Ireland don’t even make the list? Sleep tight.
ResourceGuy
The list is long and winding.
So enviro Prince What’s His Name gets a pass?
ResourceGuy
I said, the list is long and winding.
Pleas stop, this is getting tedious.
You’re ahead?
This man’s continued tendency to argue for Progressive political solutions to man’s spiritual problems contradicts the very first premise of the belief system he’s charged with leading.
Sir, you have no credibility in my humble opinion.
Nobody promised the Catholic Church that any given pope would be any good. As far as damage control is concerned, I’m okay with his focus being on CAGW instead of more important aspects…
Just another CAGW proselytizer. One has to wonder what the poor of the world think of his CAGW stance. I can’t believe CAGW is even a passing blip on their radar.
I think we’re going to have to start watching for signs of sainthood in climate science. This would involve cases of recorded miracles by the nominees. Qualifying miracles could include tree ring findings that no one else sees, data adjustments that show miracle warming, and early hurricane predictions of coastal property damage to save the children. It could be a joint ceremony for St. Gore, St. Mann, and St. Hansen. The Nobel Committee could help do the research…….. when they get out of jail.
Bergoglio was raised under Peron, and tends towards Liberation Theology, a mostly Latin American heresy that tries to merge Christianity and Marxism. A person who believes in one impossible thing tends to believe in others, like environmentalism.
Tom
Man…….that’s some research!
Yet Colombia, easily the most Catholic country in SA, just voted down by huge margins the candidate most closely aping the Pope’s ideology.
It seems that even in the birthplace of magical realism that people can tell that a former narco-terrorist thug is still a vicious killer even if he now preaches a phony peace plan.
hunter
“even in the birthplace of magical realism”
Columbia? Really?
I must have missed something in Sunday school.
“…and tends towards Liberation Theology, a mostly Latin American heresy that tries to merge Christianity and Marxism.”
Yup. Enough said.
To understand this Pope, you must first realize he is a Jesuit, and then know what that means within the Roman Catholic Church. Francis is the first member of the Jesuit order to ever become a Pope. Understanding that significance informs on why Francis is apparently also a Socialist.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/pope-francis-is-a-jesuit-seven-things-you-need-to-know-about-the-society-of-jesus
For 500 hundred years the Jesuits in the New World were about accumulating wealth, ostensibly to re-distribute it to the poor. The Jesuits for many centuries were better educated and also seen as elitists within the church. But history shows many Jesuits during colonial times led opulent lifestyles in direct contradiction to their vows of poverty. The hypocrisy of the Jesuits of those times parallels very well with today’s Elitist Liberals calling for “climate sacrifices” that most assuredly do not include themselves.
Pope Francis most certainly conforms to many of these historical Jesuit stereotypes.
joelobryan
You mean there’s been a Pope that didn’t enjoy the trappings of the Catholic Church hierarchy?
I was a cop in Glasgow in the 70’s/80’s. We were frequently entertained by priest’s with copious amounts of booze in their lavish houses. But only because we were Protestants and it didn’t matter if they revealed their seedy side to us, but the moment a Catholic cop joined us they changed like a light switch.
They couldn’t possibly reveal themselves as foul mouthed drunks to their flock.
Those Scottish Catholic Priests were certainly not Jesuits.
The Jesuits of the distant past had a military arm. The reason? Part of the Secret Oath Jesuits take to become higher ordered Priest within the Society of Jesuits is called:
IUSTUM, NECAR, REGES, IMPIOS or, “It is just to exterminate or annihilate impious or heretical kings, governments, or rulers.”
A Jesuit priest is sworn to cut the throats of and disembowel Protestant Kings and Queens and their heretical governments.
Don’t believe me? Go research the history of the Jesuits yourself for an eye-opening education to understand why Pope Francis is doing so many of the things he does. He is a dissembler.
joelobryan
Whoa!……I have no reason to doubt you.
In fact after a night in their company, I often woke up feeling like I’d been disembowelled. And my throat felt really bad as well.
However “Those Scottish Catholic Priests were certainly not Jesuits.” is guesswork. And it would be guesswork on my part to contend otherwise.
How can the Pope believe that mankind is capable of destroying his god’s creations? If his god wants us all to suffer global warming it is going to happen no matter what we humans do. If not, well………….
God gave mastery of creation to man, and gave man free will. Yes, mankind can screw up the planet and God will allow it. That said, it won’t be CAGW.
God giving mankind free will is the second biggest lie of all time. No god would allow his creation to be destroyed by anything.
The growing despair of young people in Italy and Greece is not about climate change or fossil fuels. It’s about EU design and hegemony of the elders.
ResourceGuy
Not just Italy and Greece.
Our youth in the UK have been indoctrinated however.
No wonder he’s confused. He gets his info on climate straight from the Holy IP SeeSee.
No luck with science. The Pope goes anti-science with Galileo and gets it wrong. It goes pro-science with climate scientists and gets it wrong. Clearly the Papal infallibility in dogma is compensated by absolute fallibility in science. He would do better leaving those things to others.
Javier
Ahhhhhhh!
The allure of unsubstantiated belief.
The untimely call of Pope Francis to avert “disastrous climate changes” stems from the misuse of Principle 15 of UN 1992 Rio Declaration. Principle 15 states: “Where there are threats of serious or irreversible damage, lack of full scientific certainty shall not be used as a reason for postponing cost-effective measures to prevent environmental degradation.” Regulatory agencies, like the EPA, interpret Principle 15 to mean that a one percent probability of an environmental threat is sufficient to warrant a response to the perceived threat. This interpretation allows policymakers to take actions to mitigate a perceived threat without compelling scientific evidence that the threat exists. The cost-effective part of the Principle is usually ignored.
The process that environmentalists use to identify long-term climate threats is fatally flawed. Predictions of long-term temperatures have large uncertainties that are not included in their analyses. A technical correct analysis of risk must consider the entire probability distribution of possible events, not just an extreme low-probability, high consequence warming event. Environmentalists have ignored entirely in their analyses the low-probability, high consequence cooling event and all the possibilities in between the high and the low predictions.
The adverse consequences of a warming earth are no greater than the adverse consequences of a cooling earth. Policies appropriate for the warming case would be diametrically opposite to those appropriate for the cooling case, e.g., in the high case, the amount of CO2 might be reduced in the atmosphere to lower temperatures; in the low case, ice sheets might be covered with carbon black to accelerate melting and increase temperatures. Under these realities, promulgating environmental regulations with too little information could exacerbate a threat instead of reducing it. The likely damage from acting on the wrong premise, a warming or a cooling planet, nullifies arguments for either action until the science is right.
The call to avert “disastrous climate changes” has no relevance until the range of uncertainty of the threat has been narrowed sufficiently so that the actions to mitigate the threat are appropriate for the entire range of the predicted long-term temperatures. It makes no sense to fight until we know the adversary.
The elephant in the room not addressed in this discussion is an answer to this question: Will any steps taken by mankind have a significant effect on future climate?
Tom K
The precautionary principle at its finest. No risk!
No gain.
Pope Francis needs to re-read the Gospels, especially that passage where Jesus said that the wise virgins (bridesmaids) had oil in their lamps to greet the bridegroom at night, while the foolish virgins did not. Does Pope Francis want us to be foolish?
The late Pope John Paul II burned thousands of gallons of jet fuel flying all over the world spreading the Church’s teachings, and weighed in on many issues, but he never said a peep about global warming, even though he was Pope until 2005. He was wise enough not to criticize the technology that enabled him to travel around the world spreading the message of the Church!
Steven Zell
Am I correct in my recollection that Jesus threw a major strop in a moneylenders building?
So what’s the catholic church doing but taking money from parishioners in the form of donations, then handing out that money in loans, with the recipients religious compliance demanded as equity?
The vatican city, a temple devoted to material wealth, certainly not religious wealth.
So all those hospitals, orphanages, schools and soup kitchens operated by the Catholic Church are just figments of my imagination?
When discussing the Pope and his position on the climate alarmist narrative, another set of Biblical passages which I would suggest the Pope re-read are those that speak of false prophets:
https://www.openbible.info/topics/false_prophets.
Matthew 24:11 English Standard Version (ESV)
“11 And many false prophets will arise and lead many astray.”
2 Timothy 4:3 English Standard Version (ESV)
“3 For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions,…”.
To say there are no false prophets in the climate alarmism movement today is a real stretch.
I haven’t kept a count or list of the number of false prophesies that have already been made by climate alarmists, but to say that these Biblical passages have no relevancy to them would be quite a joke.
One does not even have to be a Christian to realize and understand this.
The oil in those lamps was most likely olive oil.
Just before the pope started his apparent support of AGW activism, there was a very visible, front-burner, media campaign about dealing with pedophile priests. The campaign all but disappeared when the pope paid supportive-lip-service to AGW.
Exactly!!!!!!!!!
Please give the guy a break, give a break to pope Francis…
At this point it seems that pope Francis doing anything by the book.
cheers
LOOK global warming!!….(pay no attention to the pedophiles)
Latitude
Maybe I am wrong, but in religion and the position that pope Francis holds at this moment in time, is not as simply as you try to put it.
Is not an attempt to distract, is an attempt to mend and bring light in to the matter…if I am not wrong.
Dealing with the pedophilia within the catholic structure requires the papal excommunication power engaged…
That is at this time, from my point of understanding, as very hard to properly be executed by pope Francis…even when considering that pope Francis can try to get through it by its Bishop’s position… which will at that point contradict his pope position…!as
Complicated, I know, but that is how I see it.
Is not actually a move to distract… as it seems so simply being put in your comment… if I happen to not have misunderstood your point made.
cheers
Easy answer to that, supply the Vatican only with renewable power.
The only job Jesus gave his followers was to preach the gospel, nothing else, Mark 16:15. He did not say to meddle in the affairs of the world.