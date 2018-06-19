Bizarre claim: “Climate Change Denial” is a racial attitude

From ScienceAlert and the “you knew it was just a matter of time before some misguided social justice warrior made the claim” department. h/t to WUWT reader “ozspeakup”
Racist Attitudes And Climate Denial Have a Disturbing Link We Never Knew About
Something is very wrong here.
The drivers behind climate change denial look to be even more complex than we thought, with new research finding evidence of a “racial spillover” – in which racist attitudes have become linked with skepticism over climate change.
A new study examining attitudes to climate change during the Obama presidency found white Americans became significantly less concerned about climate change during the presidency, and that white racist attitudes could be helping to fuel climate denial.
“I’m not trying to make a claim in the study that race is the single most important or necessarily a massive component of all environmental attitudes” the researcher behind the study, political scientist Salil Benegal from DePauw University, told Sierra.
“But it’s a significant thing that we should be looking out for.”
To examine the extent that racist attitudes might be associated with views on climate change, Benegal examined trends in public opinion during the course of the Obama presidency.
Not only was Obama America’s first black president, but over the course of his presidency he became a notable advocate of environmental causes, and Benegal wanted to examine the extent to which today’s fractured climate debate on climate might have been influenced by his time in office.
“There has been increasing polarisation on this issue,” Benegal told Think Progress, “and this is one thing my own research has been examining for a while – trying to figure out what are some of the root causes of this polarisation.”
Benegal analysed nationally representative surveys conducted by Pew between 2006 and 2014 in which respondents were asked, among other questions, to rate the seriousness of climate change.
After controlling for the expected effects of factors such as political partisanship, ideology, and education, the data showed that – compared to the views of respondents who identified as black Americans – white Americans became 18 percent less likely to see climate change as a very serious problem over the course of Obama’s presidency.
The findings are reported in Environmental Politics.
Words fail me.
When all else fails invoke racism or the welfare of children.
… and ends up benefiting the welfare of neither – which is almost always the case when any issue is exploited for political gain.
Well, this is about as good as climate modeling and proxy selection itself. It conforms to the mainstream, award-winning nonsense.
Definition of a Racist: “A person that successfully wins an argument with a liberal”
As noted by Judith Curry last week, one of the problems with mainstream science is that you often find what it is you’re looking for…that is, what you shine a light is what you see, but it’s not necessarily all there is to see. In the case of climate change, it’s the fingerprint of CO2 that has the light shining on it. I suppose the philosophical corollary, in this case, is racism. If you go looking for racism everywhere, then it’s not too terribly difficult to understand why you’ll find its fingerprint everywhere…whether it’s really there or not.
rip
I had one young radical tell me that all whites are racist, the only difference is how well they hide it. She assured me that if you dig hard enough, you can always find proof.
She doesn’t realize that the near universal response of people who are told that is gonna be “well, if I gotta do the time, I might as well do the crime.”
Or, to borrow a line from the original “Incredibles’ – ‘If Everyone is Racist – then No One is.”
How does she explain tens of millions of whites voting for Obama and for black, Asian and Latino governors and senators? Obama got 43% of the white vote in 2008. He obviously couldn’t have won without a large share of white voters.
He forgot to add “sexist, homophobic, and Islamophobic”. Anyone who disagrees with a leftie will get called the litany of disapproval.
It is SIX HIRB
Sexist
Imperialist
Xenophobic
Homophobic
Islamaphobic
Racist
Bigot
True, but anybody who disagrees with ‘you’ appears to be called the litany by the friends here. Tribalism lives. Also certain misogyny, xenophobia, and fear / hate of gays is apparent. Not that all would, but some do show that and go unchallenged by the majority. Even I shut up, because I know tribalism is strong.
Correlation does not equal causation.
Well, somebody had to say it.
My brain hurts after reading that. It will take me weeks to get that out of my braincase.
Stuff like this is truly evil in a deep unspeakable way. It is almost as if one of Lovecraft’s old gods are manipulating these people.
To quote Admiral Painter as played by Fred Thompson in ‘The Hunt for Red October’, “This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we will be lucky to live through it.”
Interesting, because I too have done a study, on Climate Belief. I am not trying to make a claim in my study that congenital idiocy is the single most important or necessarily a massive component of all Climate Belief, but it’s a significant thing that we should be looking out for.
“But it’s a significant thing that we should be looking out for.” [face palm]
Why would a climate scientist need to be aware of racism? How does racism effect the weather or climate…it cannot.
The fact that the authors though this important is more telling of the author’s bias than anyone else’s.
If one does not have an irrefutable argument, the only thing to fall back on are various and sundry ad hominem attacks. It beats admitting that they are wrong and losing face!
Liberals = cognitive dissonance = never knowing when you’ve overplayed your hand
“A new study examining attitudes to climate change during the Obama presidency found white Americans”….are sick and tired of this crap
Okay, at this point that completes the list of finger waving attack angles. From this point on the claims will have the prefix of neo- ‘fill-in-the-blank’
Funny, I’d have thought the racists were environmentalists who want to stop 3rd world countries using cheap fossil fuel energy
Smells like Lewandowsky.💩
It makes sense. Attitudes about climate change are highly correlated with the party people support. link
There are some folks on the far right who are indeed racist. They would probably rather vote Republican than Democrat. So, you have some folks who don’t believe in CAGW and are racist. Maybe even most racists don’t believe in CAGW. The loony left, who fervently believe in CAGW, try to tar all skeptics with the racist brush.
Turn about is fair play:
It makes just as much sense.
One of the best comments. But, ‘bearded bomb carriers’ is something that only a ra-cis-t may say. Thus, a Dim still sticks fingers to ears and say LA-LA-LA I don’t hear you, ra-cis-t!
Disclosure. I have a multiracial family, with racially African-American like persons (lets call them ‘African’ yet that is not a full description), with transsexual and gay in-laws, and a bunch of feminists. I don’t want religion of peace to behead them, nor the KKK around. Thanks.
KKK – as in southern democrats.
Pretty much every liberal that I have met is a racist.
They are convinced that minorities are incapable of helping themselves, and that only government, can improve their lot in life.
WEAK!! What a load of idiotic crap.
And there is nothing political in any of this, right:? Okay, sure.
And it’s really marginalizing the issue – after thirty years of being compared to Nazis and Holocaust deniers, being called a ‘racist’ is pretty tepid.
I’ll tell you this, though, I sure don’t give a tin-s*** what white progressives think anymore.
Benegal has discovered something different than he thinks. Actually Climate Science has been a шнутемаиs thing up until climategate (approximately) after which шнутешомеи seemed suddenly to number greater proportions of young climate graduates. Judith Curry was a prominent exception but she was pushed out once she reacted to the horrors revealed in climategate and shifted over to a more sceptical viewpoint on the science. Other races weren’t that interested in climate science. Its difficult to write in a topic like this because stickhandling around the language seems necessary to make a decent point. Let’s put it that climate science is the only endeavor where diversity is penalized, diversity of thought particularly. I’d be interested to know if others have seen the white, masculine underbelly of climate science.
Here is a pic of a panel of experts at Paris Accord
http://www.thehansindia.com/assets/3033_02.jpg
Well, Obama pushed it – that kind of MADE it a race-issue because any position in opposition to Obama is, by definition, racist.
Could it be that Climate Change Belief is simply far more partisan and that more Caucasian-Americans are conservative by nature leading to a false conclusion.
More likely that More Democrats tend to be Climate Pessimists instead of Climate Optimists
Then there’s that pesky ‘Climategate’ scandal that broke at the beginning of Obama’s presidency.
Ah yes, the old leftist line: Anyone who disagrees with a liberal black is a racist.
Of course disagreeing with a conservative black is not a problem because according to leftists conservative blacks aren’t real blacks.
Just like conservative women aren’t real women.
Soon to morph into the classic, those who disagree with us aren’t true humans, so they have no human rights.
“white Americans became 18 percent less likely to see climate change as a very serious problem over the course of Obama’s presidency”
The fact that the argument for global warming became steadily weaker during the Obama mal-administration as the pause grew progressively longer is ignored.
No, the only possible explanation is that whites are racist.
So this is just another example of the Left’s use of the Race Card.
Obama was of course the first black US president, but many of his policies were out-right Socialism and he lost more Supreme Court cases than any modern President, so he was arguably operating outside the Constitution and/or the written law many times. And in doing so his Administration suffered 44 9-0 unanimous losses, far more than Bush or Clinton.
The Left had only one option with this situation.
If you objected to Obama’s purely on policy grounds they labeled you a racist by his supporters:
1) to silence you,
2) because many of his policies were indefensible if anyone dug below the surface spin of what they were doing.
For reference see:
http://thefederalist.com/2016/07/06/obama-has-lost-in-the-supreme-court-more-than-any-modern-president/
I will also add that the Pew Foundation studies clearly show that the current polarization between the Right/Republicans/Conservatives and the Left/Democrats/Liberals is due entirely to the Democrats moving further to the Left on almost every issue, while the Right has moved Left on many social issues such as broader acceptance of LGBT marriage.
Over more than 20 years, it is the Democrats who have moved sharply and further to the left on most issues, while the Republicans broadened their range of views.
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/pew-research-center-study-shows-that-democrats-have-shifted-to-the-extreme-left/
Pew report source:
http://assets.pewresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/10/05162647/10-05-2017-Political-landscape-release.pdf
So that much of what the researcher Benegal has found since 2006 is simply the shift in the Left and not some emergence of hidden racism in the US white population. On climate change, it was the concern on the Left that grew, while the Right remained mostly rejecting or skeptical. In the Left’s twisted world view, that makes the Right (conservatives) having an extremist view.
Conclusion: Benegal probably couldn’t critically think his way out of a paper sack. Or if he could, his ideology’s speech restrictions would not allow him to speak outside his Liberal-imposed normative box.
Expensive and wasteful climate policies hurt minority communities worse. They drive up prices and divert resources from the inner cities.
Progressives are Out Of Touch on a Biblical Scale; NAACP Should Demand Re-Direction of Climate Change Funding to Inner-Cities
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/15/progressives-are-out-of-touch-on-a-biblical-scale-naacp-should-demand-re-direction-of-climate-change-funding/
Barack Obama’s voters are among the most foolish and undiscerning people on the planet. They will believe anything. If race is part of their reasons for believing these lies, then it is their fault.
The racist is the one who notices the/any difference.
Salil Benegal has hung himself with his own noose.
Of course climate change denial is racist.
Why?
Because by pushing back on climate change ‘solutions’, we are hence pushing back on global socialism.
Racist Attitudes And Climate Change
DenialAdvocacy Have a Disturbing Link?
Why sure they do! Consider these bigoted attitudes based on color:
1) Black listing climate realists, from publishing papers, conferences, debates, university professors/teaching, journalism, etc.
2) Yellow journalism, to suppress climate change realists contributions through ad hom attacks, ‘denier’ labeling, ‘big oil’ allegations, etc.
3) Red socialist agenda, which the climate change fraud serves so well with wealth redistribution through pseudo-treaties like the Paris Climate Accord.
4) White washing deliberate unethical changes to temperature data bases to ‘create’ warming where none exists.
5) Green laundering, by stealing taxpayer monies for grants to outright environmental scams (Solyndra!) and then recycling funds back into ‘green’ political campaigns.