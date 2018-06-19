Pielke’s retort to AP’s Seth Borenstein: “how climate change is making us dumb”

Yesterday, Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. responded to Seth Borenstein’s Tweet about his article in the Associated Press on the upcoming 30 year anniversary of Dr. James Hansen’s Climate Predictions from 1988. Borensteins title was: ”

Warned 30 years ago, global warming ‘is in our living room’ Thirty years later, it’s clear that Hansen and other doomsayers were right. But the change has been so sweeping that it is easy to lose sight of effects large and small — some obvious, others less conspicuous.

Pielkes retort: “…how climate change is making us dumb”. Here is the series from Pielke’s Twitter feed:

Pielke’s paper: https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/abs/10.1175/BAMS-D-17-0184.1

Pielke adds:

Via @RyanMaue some good data on global TCs, based on peer reviewed science, consistent with IPCC.👍

From 1988-2017:

✅global tropical cyclones of tropical storm strength

✅global tropical cyclones Category 3+

✅global tropical cyclones Category 4+ pic.twitter.com/w1RRUxL0CE — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) June 18, 2018

Today, Seth Borenstein is likely to have another episode of “dumb and dumber”, stay tuned.

