Study: Arctic Sea Ice Was Thinner In 1955 Than In years 2015-2017

According to a new paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research, the observed mean thickness of the sea ice in the region north of (Arctic) Svalbard was substantially thinner (0.94 m) in 1955 than it has been in recent years (~1.6 m, 2015/2017).
Graph Source: Rösel et al., 2018
In 1955, the atmospheric CO2 concentration hovered around 315 ppm, about 90 ppm lower than today’s CO2 values.
It is widely assumed that the steep and substantial rise in CO2 concentration since the 1950s is largely responsible for warming the Arctic, and consequently the decline in the Arctic’s sea ice volume and extent (IPCC, 2013). This assumption is significantly predicated on the observation that sea ice has undergone precipitous losses since the 1970s, which is when the satellite era began.
The paper, open access: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2017JC012865
Thin Sea Ice, Thick Snow, and Widespread Negative Freeboard Observed During N‐ICE2015 North of Svalbard
Abstract
In recent years, sea‐ice conditions in the Arctic Ocean changed substantially toward a younger and thinner sea‐ice cover. To capture the scope of these changes and identify the differences between individual regions, in situ observations from expeditions are a valuable data source. We present a continuous time series of in situ measurements from the N‐ICE2015 expedition from January to June 2015 in the Arctic Basin north of Svalbard, comprising snow buoy and ice mass balance buoy data and local and regional data gained from electromagnetic induction (EM) surveys and snow probe measurements from four distinct drifts. The observed mean snow depth of 0.53 m for April to early June is 73% above the average value of 0.30 m from historical and recent observations in this region, covering the years 1955–2017. The modal total ice and snow thicknesses, of 1.6 and 1.7 m measured with ground‐based EM and airborne EM measurements in April, May, and June 2015, respectively, lie below the values ranging from 1.8 to 2.7 m, reported in historical observations from the same region and time of year. The thick snow cover slows thermodynamic growth of the underlying sea ice. In combination with a thin sea‐ice cover this leads to an imbalance between snow and ice thickness, which causes widespread negative freeboard with subsequent flooding and a potential for snow‐ice formation. With certainty, 29% of randomly located drill holes on level ice had negative freeboard.
Sea level from the WUWT data posted a few weeks ago to say June CO2 each year is a precise linear correlation. The trend is y = 0.761x + 353.74. The correlation coefficient is 0.971, an exact match. The so-called change of trend with time is actually more noise in values less than 355 ppm. There is no change of slope in the correlation.
Which tide gauge(s) are you correlating to?
Hello, has anyone ever looked at what the temperatures were prior to the above ground nuclear testing and the effect that might have had for aerosols and other debris in the atmosphere? I have to imagine that it reflects some sunlight and would affect the temperature. I am just a novice with a question.
I would have thought the Abstract says the snow and ice is distinctly thinner?
“The modal total ice and snow thicknesses, of 1.6 and 1.7 m measured with ground‐based EM and airborne EM measurements in April, May, and June 2015, respectively, lie below the values ranging from 1.8 to 2.7 m, reported in historical observations from the same region and time of year. “
“…lie below the values ranging from 1.8 to 2.7 m, reported in historical observations from the same region and time of year.”
The 1.8 to 2.7 m ranges from historical observations refer to the values from the 1970s (as shown in the graph). The 1955 thickness value reported was 0.94 m.
Clever wording to maintain the narrative. They report that recent years are “below the range” while carefully ignoring that 1955 is “even further below the range”.
That said, it appears to be only that one year of data that is well below the range. The next data point isn’t until 1974. So 1955 could well be an outlier.
Occasionally we see historical newspaper reports citing disappearing sea ice going back a century and a half. example
You can also find web sites where some scientist has reconstructed arctic ice extent going back to the mid 1800s. For the same years as the newspaper reports citing missing ice, the reconstructions show no missing ice. example
Who to trust …
The same as Dr. Mann disappeared the MWP and LIA, it seems that others may be disappearing historical examples of thin arctic ice.
The winter arctic temperature is rising for 2 reasons. Firstly, more latent heat of sea ice formation is being released into the atmosphere in the early winter because older packed sea ice is slowly melting and allowing a greater area for new sea ice to form– this is leading to a cooling of the deeper arctic waters and increased contribution to the THC. Secondly, this early warmer period breaks down the polar vortex which then allows a lot more warm air into the arctic and releases more cold air out. Summer temperatures are constrained by the latent heat of sea ice melt.
http://www.theweatherprediction.com/habyhints2/468/
I do hope that TOA satellites can pick up this energy loss to space at the very top of the earth.
I also see the potential for an oscillation here where on a global heating phase old packed sea ice limits sea ice build, then eventually enough old ice melts to allow a bigger yearly sea ice build and consequently a phase of global cooling occurs due to increased THC and increased cloud formation. This is made possible because of the open water geography of the arctic.
I don’t see how you can start here: “winter arctic temperature is rising”
and end here: “and consequently a phase of global cooling occurs”.
Hi zazove. Global cooling will result when more deep water upwelling promotes phytoplankton blooming thus releasing more dimethylsulfoniopropionate into the atmosphere over the ocean increasing low cloud formation. I think the current increase in sea ice (since about 2008) production has led to a plateau in temperatures and any further increase will lead to cooling
How about the entire 1940 to 1960 period? We need more than one year.
“Accounts from 19th-century
Canadian Arctic Explorers’ Logs
Reflect Present Climate Conditions”
https://seagrant.uaf.edu/nosb/2005/resources/arctic-explorers.pdf
