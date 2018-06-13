NCAR climate model gets an upgrade – but is it useful, or just more confirmation bias?

BOULDER, Colo. — The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) has released an updated version of its flagship climate model to include a host of new capabilities — from a much more realistic representation of Greenland’s evolving ice sheet to the ability to model in detail how crops interact with the larger Earth system to the addition of wind-driven waves on the model’s ocean surface.
The Community Earth System Model version 2 (CESM2) is an open-source community computer model largely funded by the National Science Foundation, which is NCAR’s sponsor, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.
Released publicly last week, CESM2 builds on a succession of climate models, each cutting edge for their day, stretching back decades to a time when their software only simulated atmospheric circulation. By comparison, CESM2 includes interactions among the land, ocean, atmosphere, land ice, and sea ice, representing the many important ways the different parts of the Earth system interact.
“The breadth of the science questions we can tackle just significantly expanded; that’s very exciting to me,” said Jean-François Lamarque, who led the effort to develop CESM2 until recently. “Every time we release a new model we’re providing a better tool to do the science. It’s a more complicated tool, but the world is very complicated.”
The new capabilities of CESM2 include:
- An atmospheric model component that incorporates significant improvements to its turbulence and convection representations, which open the way for an analysis of how these small-scale processes can impact the climate.
- Improved ability to simulate modes of tropical variability that can span seasons and affect global weather patterns, including extreme precipitation over the western United States. These more realistic representations will allow researchers to better understand those connections and could lead to improved seasonal predictions.
- A land ice sheet model component for Greenland that can simulate the complex way the ice sheet moves — sluggish in the middle and much more quickly near the coast — and does a better job of simulating calving of the ice into the ocean.
- A global crop model component that can simulate both how cropland affects regional climate, including the impacts of increased irrigation, and how the changing climate will affect crop productivity. The component also allows scientists to explore the impacts of increased use of fertilizers and greater concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide, which can spur plant growth.
- A wave model component that simulates how wind creates waves on the ocean, an important mechanism for mixing of the upper ocean, which in turn affects how well the model represents sea surface temperatures.
- An updated river model component that simulates surface flows across hillsides and into tributaries before entering the main river channel. It also simulates the speed of water as it moves through the channel, along with water depth.
- A new set of infrastructure utilities that provide many new capabilities for easier portability, case generation and user customization, testing functionality, and greatly increased robustness and flexibility.
A full list of updates with more technical descriptions can be found at http://www.cesm.ucar.edu/models/cesm2/whatsnew.html.
COMMUNITY-DRIVEN, CONTINUOUSLY IMPROVED
Work on CESM2 began in earnest about five years ago, but scientists began tinkering with how to improve the model as soon as CESM1 was released in 2010. It’s no different with CESM2.
“We’ve already started to think about what we can improve for CESM3,” Lamarque said. “We know, for example, that we want to make the ocean model better to expand the kind of scientific questions it can be used to answer.”
Collaboration and input from the broader Earth system science community has always been at the heart of the complex model development facilitated by NCAR. For example, the land model component of the new CESM2 tapped the expertise of more than 50 researchers at 16 different institutions.
CESM, which is freely available, is an important tool for Earth system science researchers across the United States and the globe who are studying everything from the predictability of seasonal droughts to accelerating sea level rise. The NCAR-based model is one of about a dozen leading climate models around the globe that scientists use to research the changing climate and contribute what they find to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Because the Earth system is so complicated, and computing resources are so limited, the computer models used to simulate how Earth’s climate behaves use a mix of equations that actually represent the physics, biology, and chemistry behind the processes that unfold in the Earth system — from evaporation to ozone formation to deforestation to sea ice melt — and “parameterizations,” which simplify small-scale processes and estimate their impacts.
“CESM2 is representing much more of the physics than past models, and we are doing a much better job of it,” said CESM Chief Scientist Gokhan Danabasoglu, who is now leading the model development effort. “There are numerous new capabilities in all component models as well as significant infrastructure improvements for flexibility and easier portability.”
These improved equations allow the model to do an even better job replicating the real world.
“The model is our lab — the only laboratory we get when studying the climate,” Lamarque said. “So it has to be close enough to the real world to be relevant.”
the first thing that stands out to me is in the graph included in the “Pretty Color Greenland” graphic.
The CESM2.0 model run start and end levels are identical to the satellite levels.
This screams as to just how much tuning has been done to the model to make it match the staelllite
Pretty illustrations, but long term forecasting? Why not tweak the Russian INM-CM4 model, which was the only model not running too hot?
any model , open of not , is built on a set of assumptions its is the quality and the rationality behind these which cause the problems . While knowing which horse wins is easy after the race ,what matters is the ability to know which horse ‘will ‘ win , and so far that is far from the case .
” The time series of September mean sea ice extent simulated by CESM2 is in good agreement with the satellite observations provided by the National Snow and Ice Data Center for the late 20th century and early 21st century, with both showing the recent sea ice decline.”
say what?……and the more recent you get…the more they go in opposite directions
The statement that closed out this post is the problem –
“The model is our lab — the only laboratory we get when studying the climate,” Lamarque said. “So it has to be close enough to the real world to be relevant.”
The proponents of AGW have relied on the models as the basis for the “science”.
I just finished doing a forecasting contract for surveillance flying along the western Arctic coast of Canada. There is always a problem with very low level marine stratus cloud along the coast and moving inland depending on wind directions. The stratus can cover very large areas. The GFS weather model was interesting in that it does not appear to have the boundary layer physics to handle this. While actual temperatures were around 0-2C in the overcast marine stratus, with drizzle and fog, the GFS model was showing sunny and temperatures of 15-20C. The Canadian models showed a much more realistic forecast. This is just one small sample, but I am sure the physics in the climate models is the same and cannot account for very large areas of low-level stratus.
Having said this, the weather models are heavily relied upon, but you have to know their limitations and weaknesses.
You might find this paper interesting.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2014GL059839
In general, these models suffer from a divergence problem, where the longer it runs, the less meaningful its results become. While this obviously affects the dynamic behavior, as seen in the ice reconstruction, it can also affect the average behavior, especially when data is matched to the wrong dynamic behavior. It doesn’t have to be off by much per iteration and even the tiniest errors accumulate into big errors over time.
The typical GCM’s used for climate modeling suffer from this in spades, as they’re essentially just low precision weather forecast models.
Does this mean that the predictions made by previous versions of this model are not to be trusted?
“significant improvements to its turbulence and convection representations, which open the way for an analysis of how these small-scale processes can impact the climate”
Could it be they have finally noticed that the “small scale” convection process is the dominant energy transport process in the atmosphere, considerably more important than radiation.
“Because the Earth system is so complicated, and computing resources are so limited, the computer models used to simulate how Earth’s climate behaves use a mix of equations that actually represent the physics, biology, and chemistry behind the processes that unfold in the Earth system — from evaporation to ozone formation to deforestation to sea ice melt — and “parameterizations,” which simplify small-scale processes and estimate their impacts.”
THIS REMINDS ME OF THE SCOTT ADAMS’ DILBERT CARTOON.
Climate Scientist: Human Activity is warming the Earth and will lead to a Global Catastrophe
Dilbert: How do scientists know that?
Climate Scientist: It’s easy.
We start with basic science of physics and Chemistry.
Then we measure changes in temperature and carbon dioxide.
We put that data into dozens of different climate models and ignore the ones that look wrong to us.
http://dilbert.com/strip/2017-05-14
“CESM, which is freely available, ”
Just gotta go fire up your home-brew petaflop supercomputer and you’re all set. And oh yeah, the electricity to run it and cool it, comes from coal, natural gas, and nuclear.
“For example, the land model component of the new CESM2 tapped the expertise of more than 50 researchers at 16 different institutions.”
This is called, “Spreadin’ the gravy around so everyone remains dependent on riding that train into retirement.”
The true test of a model is its performance with turning points.
….like this one
http://www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
If it doesn’t include Svensmark’s effect [1], it’s garbage. And is its convection representation good enough to recover Chilingar’s result [2]? Also, does it account correctly for collision and radiative processes in emission of atmospheric CO2 [3] as pointed out by Smirnov?
[1] https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02082-2
[2] https://doi.org/10.4236/acs.2014.45072
[3] https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6463/aabac6
Compare this statement (from above)
With this statement,
from “Climate scientists open up their black boxes to scrutiny.”
28 OCTOBER 2016, SCIENCE. sciencemag.org • VOL 354 ISSUE 631, pages 401-402.
So they tuned / “calibrated” to 20th Century climate records, then should it be a surprise when when the simulated September mean sea ice extent comes out in good agreement with observations?
Junk science in action.