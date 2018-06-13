Climate alarmist Kerry Manuel on Live feed 12:30PM EST – “Hurricanes, Climate Change, and Society”

From the University of South Florida (document)
h/t to WUWT reader Mumbles McGirk
Dr. Kerry Emanuel
Lorenz Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Boston, MA)
“Hurricanes, Climate Change, and Society”
ABSTRACT
Hurricanes are among both the most lethal and the most damaging of natural phenomena, globally. In this short talk, I will review what is known about the climatology and physics of hurricanes as well as the toll they take on civilization, and go on to describe the astonishing progress that has been made in detecting, measuring, and forecasting these storms. The talk will conclude with a presentation of evidence that global climate change is increasing the incidence of high‐intensity hurricanes and hurricane rainfall; coupled with rising sea levels, this presents a threat of increased flooding of coastal cities.
explain why the hurricane trend Accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) has been flat (aafter adjusting for observational limitations) since the end of the little ice age while the sea surface temps have been trending upward since the end of the little ice, yet the climate models predict that the ACE will take a increase as the SST increase (whereas the ACE trend has been flat for during the last 150+ years)
Wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if they have forgotten to adjust for satellites being able to pick up small hurricanes that wouldn’t have been detected in the past.
Watching and listening to the PowerPoint presentation now.
Please share your thoughts. I was stuck in training and missed the presentation.
His technical descriptions were somewhat interesting, but his conclusions were just more of the same ‘it looks not too bad, but trust us it’s getting worse according to models’.
Similarly, some of his answers to posted questions were just arm-waving non-answers. I asked why he used RCP 8.5. His answer was basically ‘Yeah, people have mentioned that before…but, it gave us conditions/numbers that our models could understand!’
Remember the story of the guy who lost his wallet at night, and decided to look for it around the lamp post…because that’s where he could see!
Mumbles ==> Emanuel stuck pretty much to the facts in his introductory statements about hurricanes, what they are, how they form, eye walls, heat engines, etc.
In his hurricane numbers, he admitted that early records probably missed many of the storms that didn’t touch land or intersect with shipping of the time. For hurricane speed, he allowed that early satellite data may have not really been up to it early on so might skew the graph. Admits that more damage is caused by more exposure not more hurricanes.
His opinions on the ability of climate models to predict future hurricanes etc is stock AGW talking points: higher temperatures == more hurricanes, higher surface water temperatures == more intense hurricanes, bases all on model runs based on RCP 8.5 disaster mode.
Repeats the misleading “hurricanes are moving slower now” meme (maybe statistically true since 1980, but speeding up since the turn of the century).
I asked a few questions – one was about use of the models, how accurate they were as opposed to observations and the other was about the ACE index. He basically said to contact him about the models (kind of shied away from answering that question). Re the ACE index – it was flat and a bit of hand waving about it missing some recent large events…
Actually sounded a bit sheepish at one point.
EDIT: My impression was that despite all the climate doom pron he basically admitted that it is a political/cultural problem and all their attempts at estimating future impacts were just blowing smoke.
Thanks for the report, he still hasn’t improved.
Thanks, Kip. Your recap was much more palatable than Mr. Emanuel’s presentation, I am sure.
I am very tired of the assertion that warmer water temperatures will lead to more and stronger hurricanes. It is just lazy science! The water temperature in the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico is warm enough every season to support more and stronger tropical cyclones than we have ever seen. It is the atmosphere that is the limiting factor.
Compared to general global circulations, tropical cyclones are surprisingly fragile beasts. Atmospheric conditions must be just right for TCs to form and must stay that way for them to persist. The real trend, if any, in tropical cyclone numbers and intensity will be determined by changes in the atmosphere, not water temperature.
Whenever I hear some scientist or activist or activist scientist say that warmer water will lead to more and stronger hurricanes, I know right away that they don’t have a good grasp on tropical meteorology. It is just no where near that simple.
Let me know if they use the “ever recorded” phrase a lot. Usually this means “since the mid 1970’s when satellite observations began”, but they don’t point that out because it then becomes obvious that we don’t have enough good data to be making the claims they do.
At least number of tornadoes for a year through today’s date is at an unprecedented level.
Unprecedented? Another refusal to accept natural fluctuations of weather?
Your unsupported hilarious claim is false!
Prove that I am wrong………
Whats the matter, did i spell unprecedented wrong? Or should i have said as of yesterdays date? Or unprecedented over the last 14 years? All I know is that it is way low. How low can you go? (Well low unless you are one of those hit by an unprecedented low number tornado.)
Watch for the ‘cost ‘ trick is a function of an people having more stuff and there being more people not of hurricane strength or frequency.
Kerry Emmanuel
Quick, fix the title: his surname is Emmanuel, not Manuel.
