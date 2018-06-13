Huge planet-wide dust storm on Mars knocks out NASA’s ‘Opportunity’ rover – scientists worried

Dust storm is now on the verge of circumnavigating the entire planet
Mars rover Opportunity is in trouble.
NASA engineers attempted to contact Opportunity yesterday, June 12th, but did not hear back from the nearly 15-year old rover. The problem: A huge dust storm is blanketing Perseverance Valley where Opportunity has been working. This sequence of images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter shows the progression of the storm:
The huge dust cloud is highlighted in red. Soon after it appeared on May 31st, it swirled south to envelope Opportunity. Right now, the dust is so thick in Perseverance Valley, day has been turned into night. The solar powered rover is being deprived of the sunlight it needs to charge its batteries.
NASA is now operating under the assumption that the charge in Opportunity’s batteries has dipped below 24 volts and the rover has entered low power fault mode, a condition where all subsystems, except a mission clock, are turned off. The rover’s mission clock is programmed to wake Opportunity at intervals so it can check power levels. If the batteries don’t have enough charge, the rover will put itself back to sleep again.
In a teleconference today, NASA planners expressed optimism that Opportunity can weather this storm and wake up again after the skies clear. It may take days or weeks for this to occur, however.
This is a dust storm of rare size. It is now on the verge of circumnavigating the entire globe, overlying more than a quarter of Mars’ land area. It is so large, astronomers can photograph it using amateur telescopes. Indeed, Joseph Rueck saw the storm starting on May 31st using his backyard telescope in Seastian, Florida.
via NASA spaceweather.com
The last time there was such a planet wide dust storm was in 2001, as seen by this Hubble Space Telescope image:
Dust storms on Mars arise when temperature imbalances arise as a result of uneven surface heating such that convection needs to return atmospheric gases back to the surface faster (stronger winds raising more dust) so as to equalize energy in from space with energy out to space and thereby maintain atmospheric hydrostatic equilibrium.

It is an example of how convective vigor adjusts to neutralize radiative imbalances on a dry planet.
It is an example of how convective vigor adjusts to neutralize radiative imbalances on a dry planet.
On Earth, variations in the speed of the water cycle assist the process.
Such storms are evidence that atmospheric mass is what raises the surface temperature above that predicted by the S-B equation and not radiative gases.
Mars Global Dust Storms may be the result of Mars orbit-spin coupling.
James Shirley at NASA/JPL-Pasadena has been modeling Martian Global Dust Storms for the last 14 years or so. He has come up with a hypothesis that the Martian GDS is based on spin-orbit momentum coupling.

One of his latest papers on the subject is here:
One of his latest papers on the subject is here:
Note: By adopted convention, Mars Year 1 (MY1) began with the northern Spring equinox of April 11, 1955.
Mars Year 33 was 18 June 2015 to 5 May 2017.
Mars Year 34 began 5 May 2017, and ends with MY 35 beginning 23 March 2019. The Northern Hemisphere autumal equinox just occurred and was 22 May 2018.
This dust storm if it does become a global dust storm will surely support Shirley's hypothesis.
Note: To head-off the sarcasm of using a GCM (general circulation model) of Mars GDS patterns, take note how much simpler is Mars's atmosphere, and no liquid surface ocean or any large water phase changes affecting Mars climate and heat transport.
Also of note: Mars Year 34 perihelion is when Ls=250-270°, which is approx August-October 2018. So this storm may grow to be a monster over the next 4-5 months, if Shirley's hypothesis is correct.
Here is a JAVA-script web page to convert Earth dates to Mars Year and determine the solar longitude (Ls).
http://www-mars.lmd.jussieu.fr/mars/time/martian_time.html
Of note, 31May 2018 the Ls was = 184.6°. That makes this dust storm an equinox season GDS. The 2001 GDS (shown above in the HST image in the article) was during MY 25, and also had inception at Ls = 185°.
