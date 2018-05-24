Study: ‘Traffic Jams’ in the jet stream blamed for abnormal weather patterns

A study published May 24 in Science offers an explanation for a mysterious and sometimes deadly weather pattern in which the jet stream, the global air currents that circle the Earth, stalls out over a region. Much like highways, the jet stream has a capacity, researchers said, and when it’s exceeded, blockages form that are remarkably similar to traffic jams–and climate forecasters can use the same math to model them both.
The deadly 2003 European heat wave, California’s 2014 drought and the swing of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 that surprised forecasters–all of these were caused by a weather phenomenon known as “blocking,” in which the jet stream meanders, stopping weather systems from moving eastward. Scientists have known about it for decades, almost as long as they’ve known about the jet stream–first discovered by pioneering University of Chicago meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby, in fact–but no one had a good explanation for why it happens.
“Blocking is notoriously difficult to forecast, in large part because there was no compelling theory about when it forms and why,” said study coauthor Noboru Nakamura, a professor in the Department of the Geophysical Sciences.
Nakamura and then-graduate student Clare S.Y. Huang were studying the jet stream, trying to determine a clear set of measurements for blocking in order to better analyze the phenomenon. One of their new metrics was a term that measured the jet stream’s meander. Looking over the math, Nakamura realized that the equation was nearly identical to one devised decades ago by transportation engineers trying to describe traffic jams.
“It turns out the jet stream has a capacity for ‘weather traffic,’ just as highway has traffic capacity, and when it is exceeded, blocking manifests as congestion,” said Huang.
Much like car traffic, movement slows when multiple highways converge and the speed of the jet stream is reduced due to topography such as mountains or coasts.
The result is a simple theory that not only reproduces blocking, but predicts it, said Nakamura, who called making the cross-disciplinary connection “one of the most unexpected, but enlightening moments in my research career–truly a gift from God.”
The explanation may not immediately improve short-term weather forecasting, the researchers said, but it will certainly help predict long-term patterns, including which areas may see more drought or floods.
Their initial results suggest that while climate change probably increases blocking by running the jet stream closer to its capacity, there will be regional differences: for example, the Pacific Ocean may actually see a decrease in blocking over the decades.
“It’s very difficult to forecast anything until you understand why it’s happening, so this mechanistic model should be extremely helpful,” Nakamura said.
And the model, unlike most modern climate science, is computationally simple: “This equation captures the essence with a much less complicated system,” Huang said.
###
Citation: “Atmospheric Blocking as a Traffic Jam in the Jet Stream,” Nakamura and Huang, Science, May 24, 2018.
16 thoughts on “Study: ‘Traffic Jams’ in the jet stream blamed for abnormal weather patterns”
Off topic, but a little while ago a guest post discussed development of a block chain based science fact checker. Now Elon Musk is saying he wants to create a general news fact check site (which he proposes to call Pravda), over his annoyance with what he considers fake news about Tesla’s troubles. I wonder if Elon visits here once in a while?
“just as highway has traffic capacity, and when it is exceeded, blocking manifests as congestion,” ”
When people that are driving too fast….run into traffic that’s going slower….and more fast cars keep backing it up and up…..same thing
Whether people are driving “too fast” is irrelevant. It’s the relative speed that counts.
Many times I’ve been on a busy interstate highway where the traffic actually comes to a halt with no apparent cause. I thought about it- if you come up on traffic going slower, you slightly over-correct your speed. The person behind you does the same, and the next, and the next, until 100 cars or so back they’re dead stopped.
isn’t that exactly what I just said??…..and if everyone would slow down and drive the same speed it wouldn’t back up
Interesting. Lets see if it has any predictive value.
2010 news. https://www.graphicnews.com/en/pages/26763/WEATHER-Jetstream-blockage
Pathetic. Surely consevation of mass dictates that there are as many aircraft flying east as west! Engineer here.
It often depends on the part of the day
https://www.flightradar24.com/13.13,-20.37/2
Yes but it flows in latitude bands not intermingling so much, Look at Jupiter for flow visualizations.
Introducing the concept of Poisson distributions, as used in predicting the behaviour of cars (discrete entities), into a chaotic, non-linear differentiable system I find odd. Blocking could simply be that a stationary point has been found in the system.Trying to explain it in terms of anything other than solutions of coupled-linked non-linear diferential equations seems very un-Occam’s Razor.
Another from 2015 citing topography. http://adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2015EGUGA..17.3495W
“the jet stream is reduced due to topography such as mountains or coasts”
I was too circumspect about topagraphy’s ability to channel jet streams.as the lowest jest streams are higher than the tallest mountains, and those would have to be some pretty steep coastal cliffs to rise 30k feet..
“and the swing of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 that surprised forecasters”
Huh?
The Euro model (European Center for Medium‐Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF)) had the Sandy track pegged pretty close for New Jersey even a couple of days before NOAAs Global Forecast System (GFS) model finally resolved about 4 days out from landfall. To wit:
The inability to correctly”parameterize the puffy clouds (cumulus) led to the US models being out to lunch for most of the early forecast runs on Sandy. Sounds strangely familiar.
Is someone trying to revise history?
the figure from the GRL paper:
Figure Legend:
Initialization times of (a–c) 0000 UTC 23 October, (d–f) 1200 UTC 23 October, (g–i) 0000 UTC 24 October, and (j–l) 1200 UTC 24 October. ECMWF (pink), GFS (green), TWRF (red), and SWRF (blue) tracks are shown in addition to Sandy’s best track (black). Figures 1a, 1d, 1g, and 1j represent 30 km, Figures 1b, 1e, 1h, and 1k 60 km, and Figures 1c, 1f, 1i, and 1l 90 km simulations for the TWRF and SWRF.
Maybe models will finally get a little better. I am not against models. Not even against bad models. I am against overhyping bad models.
Given that all the models say that Global warming (all praise be upon it’s name) is supposed to decrease the temperature difference between the tropics and the arctic.
Given that it is this temperature difference that drives the jet stream.
Therefore, how exactly does Global warming (all praise etc.) “run the jet stream closer to its capacity”.