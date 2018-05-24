WINNING: Trump officials discussed whether to ‘ignore’ climate data

From The Hill:

Trump officials discussed whether to ‘ignore’ climate data: report

White House officials discussed the possibility of ignoring federal climate data, according to an internal memo that highlights the Trump administration’s struggles with established climate change science.

The Washington Post reports that a memo, drafted in September by Michael Catanzaro, the then-White House special assistant for domestic energy and environmental policy, discussed three options for dealing with federal scientists’ data about the effects of man-made climate change.

The options included highlighting uncertainties in the data, reviewing the scientific studies under the Administrative Procedure Act, or simply ignoring them altogether, the Post reports.

None of the options suggested by Catanzaro involved publicly espousing the dangers of climate change highlighted in the data.

Full story: http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/389050-trump-officials-discussed-whether-or-not-to-ignore-climate-data

Having the courage to “do nothing” is probably the best option, because so far, all the claims of “dangers of climate change” have been nothing but hot-air generated by rent-seekers.

