Gorebal Warming Measure “Narrowly” Voted Down by Shell Oil Company Shareholders

Shell investors vote down global-warming proposal
By Sarah Kent
Published: May 22, 2018 10:37 a.m. ET
THE HAGUE–Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSB shareholders voted down Tuesday a proposal requiring the company align its strategy with efforts to limit global warming, signaling support for steps the company has already taken on climate change.
The resolution, put forward by Dutch activist shareholder group Follow This, won just 5% of the shareholder proxy vote. It called on the company to set emissions targets in line with international ambitions to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a group of 27 investors with nearly $8 trillion under management put their names to a statement calling on the company and others in the industry to do more.
“We applaud the ambition stated…and indeed challenge all other oil-and-gas companies to follow suit; but we call for this ambition to be translated into firm medium- and short-term targets,” the statement said.
Signatories included Legal & General Investment Managers, Aviva Investors and UBS Asset Management, which count among the company’s top twenty shareholders, as well as the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest pension fund in the U.S.
Over the past week there have been several articles about this bit:
So what?
When only 5% of shareholders are willing to vote for nonsense like this, who gives a rat’s ass about what a group of x investors with nearly $y trillion under management have to say about anything?
Don’t have 8 trillion invested but I was one of those shareholders who voted it down.
Excellent. You invested to make money as do all investors. Green skinned zealots don’t seem to comprehend that.
Same here.
I’m seriously peeved by Shell’s continual appeasement of the climate nutters. I wish the company would just tell ’em to bugger off.
If they were managing my money, they very quickly wouldn’t be.
Seems wallets and reason won the day.
Libs play optics…A million people demonstrated…..well, 325 million didn’t
The consensus was for the measure. Only 95% of votes went against.
lol ++
It would be against the fiduciary duty of the management to accept it. Doing something suicidal for the current business would seem to fit.
Elitist virtue signaling goes down in flames….Love It!
The 8 trillion ‘under management’ is at great risk if this is what their thinking is. Check and see if any of your investments are their management and shift it into another financial group. Hmm…97% of climate troughers believe in dangerous human caused global warming and only 5% of investors. Want a free evaluation of this kind of investment group? Look how activists have P155ed away trillions to no discermible benefit on a ‘problem’ that so far has yet to declare itself.