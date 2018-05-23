Guardian: CO2 Makes Rice Less Nutritious

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Guardian author Nicola Davis is alarmed that adding CO2 to rice reduces the vitamins, minerals and protein – in some varieties of rice.
Climate change ‘will make rice less nutritious’
Nicola Davis
Thu 24 May 2018 04.00 AEST
When scientists exposed the crop to higher levels of carbon dioxide vitamin levels fell significantly
Rice will become less nutritious as carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere rise, potentially jeopardising the health of the billions of people who rely on the crop as their main source of food, new research suggests.
Scientists have found that exposing rice to the levels of carbon dioxide that are expected in the atmosphere before the end of the century results in the grain containing lower levels of protein, iron and zinc, as well as reduced levels of a number of B vitamins.
“About two billion people rely on rice as a primary food source and among those that are the poorest, often the consumption of rice in terms of their daily calories is over 50%,” said Dr Lewis Ziska, a co-author of the research from the United States department of agriculture. “Anything that impacts rice in terms of its nutritional quality is going to have an impact.”
But with some of the varieties of rice apparently showing little change in levels of certain nutrients, the researchers say it might be possible to find or develop types of rice that will remain nutritious as the climate changes.
A drop in the nutritiousness of rice as a result of climate change could have profound health effects, particularly for those who rely most heavily on the crop, with the authors warning that it could affect early childhood development and worsen the impact of diseases including malaria.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/may/23/climate-change-will-make-rice-less-nutritious
The abstract of the study;
Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels this century will alter the protein, micronutrients, and vitamin content of rice grains with potential health consequences for the poorest rice-dependent countries
Chunwu Zhu, Kazuhiko Kobayashi, Irakli Loladze, Jianguo Zhu, Qian Jiang, Xi Xu, Gang Liu, Saman Seneweera, Kristie L. Ebi, Adam Drewnowski, Naomi K. Fukagawa and Lewis H. Ziska
Declines of protein and minerals essential for humans, including iron and zinc, have been reported for crops in response to rising atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration, [CO2]. For the current century, estimates of the potential human health impact of these declines range from 138 million to 1.4 billion, depending on the nutrient. However, changes in plant-based vitamin content in response to [CO2] have not been elucidated. Inclusion of vitamin information would substantially improve estimates of health risks. Among crop species, rice is the primary food source for more than 2 billion people. We used multiyear, multilocation in situ FACE (free-air CO2 enrichment) experiments for 18 genetically diverse rice lines, including Japonica, Indica, and hybrids currently grown throughout Asia. We report for the first time the integrated nutritional impact of those changes (protein, micronutrients, and vitamins) for the 10 countries that consume the most rice as part of their daily caloric supply. Whereas our results confirm the declines in protein, iron, and zinc, we also find consistent declines in vitamins B1, B2, B5, and B9 and, conversely, an increase in vitamin E. A strong correlation between the impacts of elevated [CO2] on vitamin content based on the molecular fraction of nitrogen within the vitamin was observed. Finally, potential health risks associated with anticipated CO2-induced deficits of protein, minerals, and vitamins in rice were correlated to the lowest overall gross domestic product per capita for the highest rice-consuming countries, suggesting potential consequences for a global population of approximately 600 million.
http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/5/eaaq1012
The “CO2 makes food less nutritious” narrative is my favourite climate absurdity.
To be fair to the researchers they appear to have conducted their research outdoors, keeping other factors as natural as possible.
But the fact some rice varieties don’t experience significantly reduced nutrient levels, even without selective breeding or genetic manipulation, completely undermines assertions that this issue presents any risk to human health. Delving into the research paper, some varieties even exhibited increased levels of key nutrients.
As the GM golden rice effort demonstrates, rice can and has been manipulated to enhance nutrient levels – in the case of golden rice, the rice was genetically modified to enhance vitamin beta-carotene / vitamin A levels. Shortage of vitamin A is a major cause of blindness in poor countries.
We have an entire century of genetic superscience to solve any issues with nutrient content. The creation of Golden Rice demonstrates we already have the technology to enhance individual nutrients. In 100 years we’ll probably have the technology to produce varieties of rice which sing sweet lullabies in the evening. Even if this slight reduction in nutrient content is an issue, it is an issue which will be well and truly solved long before it has any opportunity to cause harm to human health.
24 thoughts on “Guardian: CO2 Makes Rice Less Nutritious”
“estimates of the potential human health impact of these declines range from 138 million to 1.4 billion, ”
and then goes on to say that no one has actually looked, it was just hysterical screaming
“However, changes in plant-based vitamin content in response to [CO2] have not been elucidated”
rice is a bred cultivated plant anyway……like Eric says, just grow a different one
The flawed assumption in this article is that it pre-supposes that the activists care one scintilla about science. They don’t . It’s an economic issue and no amount of science will change their minds. The point is to push the climate change agenda and facts don’t matter.
Same as the NDP in British Columbia. Their goal isn’t to save the environment or stop pollution, it’s to scare investors into backing away from any and all energy projects. But at the same time they have the unmitigated gall to want Alberta to keep shipping them gasoline.
Logic and science are irrelevant, so there is no need to discuss them.
The Guardian.
Comic…….as ever.
That is the culprit right here. High caliber researchers are capable of break-through discoveries or inventions, like golden rice. The lesser ones are complaining about climate change.
Digging down a little deeper than panic mode, it makes complete sense that, with more CO2, plants can make more material from CO2 and water, using less nutrients and even less water. You end up with more calories relative to nutrients, so just eat more rice. Duh.
How about giving the people more rice, makes sense to me because, with increased CO2, the yields will go up, and thus, giving people the appropriate nutrition means giving them more rice. Wow, that was hard to solve, not!
It seems that with Grants seeking a specific outcome, any study can find fault or negative with just about anything.
I would really like to know actual percentage reduction of each nutrient.
Most of the nutrition (including fiber, vitamins, and minerals) is absent from white rice by removing the husk, bran, and germ of brown rice
It is very cheap to fortify white rice and is often done.
White rice is really just treated as a source of energy to which other high nutrient foods are added for a healthy diet.
…like adding black beans and Tabasco
Yes, I don’t think anyone eats a white rice only meal..
I do wonder what the yield improvement was for the high CO2 fields, and if it was a matter of lack of soil nutrients causing the decline in quality of the rice.
I’m curious what the effect of CO2 enrichment on rice yield was. Paper seems to mostly concentrate on nutrient content. Would expect an increase in yield with increasing CO2.
I’m starting to get an idea of what all these dumb claims are for…if the climate begins or continues to cool they can STILL demonize CO2, not for warming but for all the bad other things they claim it can do. Where is the study that shows that adding CO2 increases crop yields, and that in greenhouses, they pump CO2 up to around 1000 ppm to increase yields, quickly. Oh, yes, not alarming…
“But increases in the CO2 concentration up to 700 ppm led to the average yield increases of about 30.73%
by ORYZA1 and 56.37% by INFOCROP rice”
https://s3.amazonaws.com/academia.edu.documents/38387551/2007_P_Krishnan_AEE.pdf?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAIWOWYYGZ2Y53UL3A&Expires=1527123982&Signature=%2FitwLNCI1FzoInPT0NvkRlwewV8%3D&response-content-disposition=inline%3B%20filename%3DImpact_of_elevated_CO2_and_temperature_o.pdf
I found a list of problems global warming is supposedly going to/is causing. Don’t think this one is on it but it only has 100 on the list. There must be many more to worry about.
https://www.dailysignal.com/2009/11/17/global-warming-ate-my-homework-100-things-blamed-on-global-warming/
Here it is.
This author has given up on counting.
http://www.numberwatch.co.uk/warmlist.htm
What alarmists seem incapable of grasping is that, since rice is a C3 plant, more CO2 in the air improves its yield dramatically and reduces its water need.
The “less protein” canard arises because more CO2 means that plants can make more carbohydrate, ie sugars. If more nitrogen isn’t provided, then the percentage of protein will fall, not because there is less protein, but because there is more carbohydrate. If more N become available, then higher CO2 allows more protein to be formed as well.
Proteins are made out of amino acids, which, as their name indicates, are organic compounds containing amine (-NH2) and carboxyl (-COOH) functional groups, plus a side chain (R group) specific to each:
Same goes with the B vitamins, which also contain nitrogen. Rice doesn’t make fewer vitamins under increased CO2. It makes the same amount, but produces more carbohydrates, hence the share of vitamins declines relative to the increased total nutritional value of the crop. Vitamins E and K should be helped by having access to more carbon.
That’s just what I suspected. The non-carbohydrate nutrients decrease by volume if growing time is decreased or volume is increased for same amount of time. Maybe feeding the plant more of those materials would help.
100%…thanks Felix
I’ve noticed most of the ammunition that skeptics have used tend to be diminished or dismissed later on by ‘science’ studies.
Case in point was the melting ice cap on Mars. A ‘science’ study was later commissioned that ‘found’ out that the change in surface albedo was the reason.
It is amazing what the elites are going thru in order to push us into mega-cities and live a meager ‘sustainable’ life. I’m seeing the same thing kind of push happening with the unprecedented attacks on Trump (who I did not vote for) to get rid of him.
My questions are:
Is this supposed reduction in nutrients caused by an increased amount of CO2 or by a limiting supply of other nutrients in the environment where the crop is grown?
If the yield can increase, then are enough other nutrients in the ground available to give the plant a chance to produce a proportionately greater quantity of nutrition, along with that yield, or does the size of the yield “dilute” the supply of growth nutrients that would support the greater amount of nutrients forming in the plant?
Is it just a matter of adding more nutrients to the soil?