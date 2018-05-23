The Myth of Dangerous Acid Rain

Data suggests it is a non-problem
By Steve Goreham
For almost a month, the ongoing saga of the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has captured the attention of world media. Fountains of red-orange fire, lava flows, and ash-plume explosions destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee the area. But media warnings about dangerous acid rain resurrected a long-believed myth of the environmental movement.
CBS and CNN ran with headlines listing acid rain as a danger from the Kilauea eruption. US News said, “Acid rain could be the next threat Hawaii residents face in the coming days…” CNN stated “if you do come in contact with acid rain, wash it off as soon as possible.”
The sulfur dioxide gas (SO2) emitted by Kilauea is a pollutant that can be harmful if inhaled. Inhalation of SO2 causes irritation of the nose and throat and can cause life-threatening accumulation of fluid in the lungs at high concentrations. In contrast, there is no evidence that anyone has ever been directly harmed by acid rain.
Scientists measure the acidity or alkalinity of solutions using a 14-point logarithmic scale, called the pH scale. Water is neutral with a pH of 7. Battery acid has a pH of about one. In contrast, lye, which is alkaline or basic, has a pH as high as 13. Rainwater is naturally acidic, along with milk and most of our foods.
Both nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide gases react in the atmosphere to form nitric and sulfuric acid. These gases dissolve in water droplets and can increase the acidity of rainfall. But acid rain is only mildly acidic with a pH of about 4, about 100 times less acidic than lemon juice.
In the early 1980s, acid rain caused by NO2 and SO2 emissions from industry became a major environmental concern. Acid from rain was blamed for acidifying lakes and damaging forests in Eastern Canada, the Northeastern United States, and Northern Europe. Magazines and newspapers showed images of dying trees, blaming industrial air pollution.
In Germany, the word “Waldsterben” (forest dieback) was coined, and acid raid was said to be destroying Germany’s Black Forest. In 1981, Professor Bernard Ulrich of the University of Göttingen, predicted, “The first great forests will die in the next five years. They are beyond redemption.”
The National Acid Precipitation Assessment Program (NAPAP), a $500 million multi-year research effort, was established in the US in 1982 to study the issue. The Geneva Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution began efforts in Europe in 1983. Acidification of lakes and destruction of forests from air pollution became a widely held belief taught in universities across the world. Acid rain became a driver of US and European efforts to reduce SO2 and NO2 emissions.
But the actual impact of acid rain was much less than feared. The 1990 NAPAP report, titled “Acidic Deposition: State of Science and Technology,” concluded that “acidic deposition has not been shown to be a significant factor contributing to current forest health problems in North America,” with the possible exception of the high-elevation red spruce in the northern Appalachian Mountains. Another study found that damage to Appalachian red spruce forests was caused by the conifer swift moth, not acid rain.
The NAPAP study also found that only 4.2 percent of lakes in the Eastern US were acidic, and that acidic conditions for many of these lakes were due to natural factors or surface mining runoff, not acid rain. The NAPAP study also concluded that 1990 levels of pollution-caused acid rain were not harmful to agriculture or human health.
In Europe, subsequent analysis showed German forest dieback to be due to disease, weather, and other factors, with acid rain playing an insignificant role. The great forests of Europe remain with us today.
Over the last four decades, the United States and the nations of Europe have been remarkably successful reducing emissions of nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and other dangerous pollutants. According to EPA data, US emissions of NO2 are down 61 percent and emissions of SO2 are down 87 percent from 1980 to 2016. Emissions in Europe have also been reduced to a small fraction of 1980 levels.
Possibly the greatest evidence against harmful effects of acid rain is the fact that acidic lakes have not “recovered” after most sulfur and nitrogen pollution was removed from the atmosphere. The 2011 NAPAP report to Congress stated that SO2 and NO2 emissions were down, that airborne concentrations were down, and that acid deposition from rainfall was down, but could not report that lake acidity was significantly reduced. The report states, “Scientists have observed delays in ecosystem recovery in the eastern United States despite decreases in emissions and deposition over the last 30 years.” In other words, the pollution was mostly eliminated, but the lakes are still acidic.
Unfortunately, both the news media and many colleges continue to proclaim the myth that acid rain is a dangerous problem. In any case, if you do come in contact with either lemon juice or acid rain, be sure to wash it off as soon as possible.
Originally published in Master Resource. Republished here at request of the author. Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
When red hot lava hits seawater, HCl gas (hydrochloric acid) is produced.
You need only get a whiff of that stuff to know it is bad.
This happens frequently enough in Hawaii, and so is a well understood hazard for people who know about the volcanoes. But people can be stupid, so a public information message is only prudent.
‘but the lakes are still acidic’
As would be expected if the lakes were fed by streams with high organic content. Like leaves falling from trees.
‘The NAPAP study also found that only 4.2 percent of lakes in the Eastern US were acidic’
Frankly, I’m surprised the number is that low.
Most soda’s contain citric acid (natural from fruit juices or added) to compensate for the lots of (added) sugar in the soda drink. All cola drinks use phosphoric acid, which is a far stronger acid than citric acid. The reason being that cola was originally a medicin for digestive problems, mixed by a pharmacist… Still it helps to digest because of its high acidity…
Back in 2010, I downloaded all of the annual data from the National Atmospheric Deposition Program and calculated an annual average rainwater pH for the USA…
http://nadp.slh.wisc.edu/NTN/ntnData.aspx
Rainwater was not becoming more acidic prior to the initiation of the EPA’s Acid Rain Program in 1990. The pH of rainwater was actually rising (becoming less acidic) prior to the EPA’s efforts to fight acid rain. The really crazy thing is that the pH has been rising more slowly since the EPA started to fight acid rain!
Rain is supposed to be acidic. The pH of rain in a pristine environment, free from pollution (including volcanoes) is normally about 5.6. Most of the lakes which were showcased as acid rain victims were naturally acidic and had been acidic since well before mankind ever burned his first lump of coal.
Rather than being a global problem, anthropogenic acid rain was a localized problem in parts of Northern Europe which was relatively easily fixed.
The costs of reducing SO2 and NOx emissions haven’t been that awful… And the reductions did lead to some beneficial incremental environmental effects… But… No acid rain crisis ever existed.
We are told that… ” Both nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide gases react in the atmosphere to form nitric and sulfuric acid.”. This is not true – at least not initially. They form sulphurous and nitrous acid both of which are much weaker acids than nitric and sulphuric acids. The distinction is important.
Having worked as a coating chemist in the 80’s, I can say that acidified rain was a major concern with metal roof manufacturers. It was causing premature
failure of screw heads.
Research produced a way to engage in accelerated testing of a coating’s ability to resist acidified moisture. It was very difficult to achieve a 20 year certification.
I suspect that between the reduction in NO2,SO2 and the improvement in coatings the problem resolved itself.
Nonetheless, acidified rain dissolves heavy metals found in soils every where which are very harmful and permanent .
Maybe that is why lakes are very slow to recover.
We’re 11 miles from the current eruption, and usually upwind. My catchment input water is pH 3.7-3.9. Keeps the car looking clean. 4 pounds per month of sodium bicarb in an 8500 gallon tank brings it up to 5.9-6.1 at the tap. We start feeling itchy whenever the vog blows this way, rain or shine. Acid rain is way down the worry list for us, but it’s a real problem leeward of the eruptions. It has affected crops, forest, and fencing in Ka’u.
Just a few thoughts among my sympathies for your problems in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.
I believe the carbon dioxide monitoring system is based there. What is it reading now – more than 400 ppm ?
Also I read a stupid article wondering if hydraulic fracturing for geo thermal heating could/ had caused this eruption.
Any observations on this?
They’re having some issues, but take advantage of convective currents for measurement periods.
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/monthly.html
The author of this article is conflated two very different phenomenon. Acid rain from coal-fired power plants was largely, if not entirely, overblown depending on perspective (whether you lived in the plume or not).
The issue of high levels of sulfuric acid droplets in the steam clouds from those volcanic fissures dumping into the cold ocean is real if you happen to be in the downwind pattern. Add in the common rainfall that would wash it out, and pH < 1.5 is entirely possible, with burned corneas and potentially even skin and lung damage. It is just this phenomenon is highly localized. No one on the northern half of the Big Island (like Kona) should be worried about this unless they plan to travel on sightseeing trip to south eastern the lava flows. Hilo might have a worry about getting an acid rain bath though if activity ramps up and the winds are just right.
