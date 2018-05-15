UN Secretary General: Climate Change an “Existential Threat” to Humanity

/ 2 hours ago May 15, 2018
António Guterres

UN Secretary General António Guterres. By DFID – UK Department for International Development – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dfid/30720847110/, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Just in case you missed this month’s failed Bonn climate summit (don’t forget the extended session in Bangkok), or the Melbourne Climate Adaption Conference earlier this month, there is plenty of climate action happening now at the R20 World Summit in Austria.

Climate change: An ‘existential threat’ to humanity, UN chief warns global summit

None of the world’s challenges loom as large as climate change, the United Nations chief told a major climate action summit on Tuesday, reiterating his belief that global warming poses an “existential threat” to humanity.

Both leadership and innovation are essential for climate actionSecretary-General António Guterres said in his keynote address to the global gathering, known as the R20 Austrian World Summit – a long-term initiative to help regions, States and cities implement the Sustainable Development Goals and meet the Paris Agreement targets.

Mr. Guterres spelled out: “We must use all our resources to build a sense of urgency”, to raise ambition, while keeping temperature rises in the years ahead, as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible.

He said there was reason to hope, declaring that “the world is seeing a groundswell of climate action”,  citing examples, including Morocco’s building of a solar farm “the size of Paris, that will power over a million homes by 2020” and China’s achievement in already passing it’s 2020 goal of producing 105 gigawatts of solar power capacity.

Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/05/1009782

Isn’t it wonderful that we taxpayers have the opportunity to provide funds for the thousands of bureaucrats and scientists who tirelessly climate conference around the world on our behalf.

36 thoughts on “UN Secretary General: Climate Change an “Existential Threat” to Humanity

  3. As the Climate Changes UN Secretary General revealed as “Existential Threat” to Humanity

    There, fixed the title for you.

    Reply

      • Alan, I’m not panicking – 5 trillion pieces of plastic in the world’s oceans equates to about 4000 pieces per cubic kilometer, or 1 piece per 250,000 cubic metres. Sounds really scary, unless you are numerate.

  6. The only thing real threat Secretary-General António Guterres has ever had to face is being cut off from the Best Of Everything Buffet provided by Other People’s Money…

    Reply

  8. climate change is the 100% natural state of the climate.,,,,,the climate is a set of statistics and those stats constantly change so their output in turn constantly changes……100% natural

    Reply

  9. The climate could change some day and pose a threat to all life on the planet.

    So far, it hasn’t changed at all and thus we are dealing with a bogeyman.

    So some day, the bogeyman could come and pose a threat to all life on the planet.

    But then, the bogeyman doesn’t really exist so we are really paying for caviar conferences only in reality.

    Reply

    • I’ve been following the dire predictions of the greens since about 1968, and I should have been dead already.

      Reply

  14. Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming… Climate Change?

    Social justice adventures (i.e. elective wars, resource claims) are first-order forcings of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Immigration Reform, including: trail of tears, excessive immigration, and progressive collateral damage..

    A-borting the productive native populations (black, white, whatever) in Africa, and leaving the rest to beg for redistributive change, and charity, in some of the most fertile lands globally, is an existential threat to humanity.

    The twilight faith and selective religion are existential threats, that deny individual dignity (e.g. [color] diversity or judgments) and lives deemed unworthy (e.g. planned parenthood), several million annually, globally.

    Reply

  16. As usual, the grifters at the UN are more than willing to help humanity solve problems that they don’t have.

    Reply

  18. The fake science used to support the UN’s repressive agenda of redistributing wealth under the guise of climate reparations is an existential threat to all scientific truth as their strategy has been to replace the scientific method with political talking points reinforced with guilt and fear.

    Reply

