Hippocratic Oath vs. ‘Hypocritic’ Oath?

By Charles G. Battig
The National Institutes of Health website defines the Hippocratic Oath as “perhaps the most widely known of Greek medical texts. It requires a new physician to swear upon a number of healing gods that he will uphold a number of professional ethical standards. It also strongly binds the student to his teacher and the greater community of physicians with responsibilities similar to that of a family member. It also does not explicitly contain the phrase, ‘First, do no harm,’ which is commonly attributed to it.”
As a physician, I found this admonition from ancient Greece and handed down to generations of medical school graduates, a valued moral and spiritual guide. It can reasonably serve as a basic life guide no matter one’s chosen path.
In contrast to this oath and its combination of pragmatism, honesty, and idealism in the art and science of medical practice is the behavior of progressive elites. What is to be made of the behavior of notable liberals such as Harvey Weinstein, ex-A.G. Eric Schneiderman, ex-PBS host Charlie Rose, ex-President Bill Clinton, the FBI duo of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, comedian and ex-senator Al Franken, ex-National Intelligence director James Clapper, ex-FBI director Robert Mueller, eco-fanatic star Leonardo DiCaprio, ex-chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Rajendra K. Pachauri, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the MSM reporting of climate issues…this is an active and incomplete listing, quite obviously (no intended offense to any omitted from this list).
To varying degrees and in a variety of settings, these individuals have issued statements and exhibited behaviors that have contradicted their crafted overt persona and public image. To be admired is their skill in public performances uttering falsehoods with a smile, or engaging in activities they condemn in others. Better examples of the old adage “do as I say, not as I do” would be hard to find. Peter Schweizer’s 2005 book of the same title deserves an update.
I posit that the progressive public and private education systems have instilled in past and current graduates a new oath: the “Hypocritic Oath.” Liberals seem to have mastered the underlying precepts, and nominal Republicans have been fast learners.
Charles G. Battig, M.S., M.D., Heartland Institute policy expert on environment. Contributor to Master Resource. His website is www.climateis.com
7 thoughts on “Hippocratic Oath vs. ‘Hypocritic’ Oath?”
Now – if the offending officials could even define what hypocrisy is!
I would love to see any evidence that liberals are more corrupt than conservatives? In the UK at least a quick scan of the records suggests that
there have been more corrupt Tory politicians than Labour ones – although it is a close race.
On a side note, it boggles the mind that in ever-increasing numbers, prestigious healthcare institutions are jumping on the evidence-free “alternative medicine” bandwagon, despite the fact that offering such ridiculous crap is in direct violation — on many levels — of medical ethics, informed consent, anti-fraud laws, and consumer protection.
This is an odd list. I am not sure that James Clapper or Robert Mueller should be classified as liberals. Nor is it clear what Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have done that warrants their place on the list – if sending text messages to your lover makes you a liberal and a hypocrite to boot then most people would end up pleading guilty.
At the LEAST, it is crystal clear that Strzok and Page calculated leaks of classified information. This is FAR below the expected behavior of any FBI agent. no question about it.
It is NOT easy to review because the media are complicit in failing to cover and report what is going on.
But in the long run, we the Public WILL get access to OUR information that had no grounds for being redacted or withheld. You will eat your words.
In the US at least:
But first consider that the liberal/conservative split is still ~half and half. Even in spite of the MSM bias.
So where to look for evidence?
1) Sexual harassment / sexual assault.
2) There is no 2), you are done.
An interesting experiment:
Start the clock when a new congresscritter takes office in Washington DC.
Count how long it takes the critter to amass a net personal wealth in excess of $10 million.
Contrast and compare Dems and Reps.
I bet the data would be fascinating!
Well the only data I found is at:
https://qz.com/1190595/the-typical-us-congress-member-is-12-times-richer-than-the-typical-american-household/
which claims that the medium wealth of a member of congress is about $1 million and there is an insignificant difference between Republicans and Democrats. And up until 2010 Republicans had significantly more money
than Democrats.