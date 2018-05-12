60,000 litres of Flammable Gas Removed From Volcano Risk Hawaii Geothermal Plant

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Puna Geothermal Venture has removed 60,000 litres of flammable Pentane from a geothermal plant in the path of the Hawaii volcanic eruption. But concerns remain that if the geothermal wells break, they could flood the neighbourhood with toxic volcanic gasses.
Volcanic activity threatens Hawaii geothermal plant long at center of resident concerns
By Breena Kerr May 12 at 6:32 AM
PAHOA, Hawaii — The dangers of building a home on the skirt of an active volcano have become quite clear in recent days, as residents here have needed to evacuate from neighborhoods around Kilauea to avoid the lava flows and toxic gases that have emerged from numerous fissures.
But the advancing molten rock — and the potential for future eruptions and ejections of boulders — threatens more than the homes. Nearby, nestled between two neighborhoods, is a geothermal plant that is home to thousands of gallons of flammable chemicals and deep wells that pose serious risks if they overheat or are breached.
Long a concern for residents and the target of lawsuits challenging its placement on an active volcano, the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) is a major safety issue in the wake of the eruptions and earthquakes that have shaken the Big Island for days, government officials say. Authorities worry that the seismic activity could cause gas leaks or explosions at the plant, which is near fissures that have broken the surface. Before dawn Thursday, PGV employees removed a large reserve of pentane — 60,000 gallons of highly flammable solvent used in the powering of wind turbines — because of fears that it could leak and ignite.
Residents and officials remain concerned about potential explosions and toxic gas leaks from the underground wells that provide heat for energy production. If the wells break, they could release dangerous gas — including colorless, flammable and toxic hydrogen sulfide — into the area around Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens, the evacuated neighborhoods that already are choked with volcanic fumes.
“Volcanologists know there is magma under and around the geothermal well fields,” County of Hawaii Council member Jennifer Ruggles, who represents western Puna, said in a statement Thursday night. “The magma is moving and it is unpredictable. There is a real risk that the wells could be damaged.”
Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/volcanic-activity-threatens-hawaii-geothermal-plant-long-at-center-of-resident-concerns/2018/05/11/61c55c0a-5533-11e8-abd8-265bd07a9859_story.html
I’m shocked to learn geothermal plants use Pentane in such quantities. Pentane is a heavier than air unbreathable hydrocarbon gas, very similar to though slightly heavier than butane and propane. A potential suffocation risk if released in large quantities, in addition to the risk of explosion. Hydrogen sulfide is also very nasty, even small concentrations can incapacitate and kill in minutes.
I wonder what wind turbines need that for
My guess is that this is a binary cycle geothermal plant that uses pentane as the low boiling point fluid in running the turbines. If that is the case removing the pentane means there will be no more geothermal energy production from this plant
Hey, we’re talking a Washington Post here, king of the world of technological ignorance.
Even their editors are ignorant.
The pentane is probably used as the heat transfer “fluid” to power the geothermal plant’s turbines, not wind turbines.
I was wondering that myself, if wind doesn’t power wind turbines why would they call it such?
Wind turbines need outside electricity to operate.
The Breena Kerr article overstates the risks. The pentane is used as the working fluid for a secondary waste heat recovery system. The wells produce geothermal steam that drives a primary turbine and the pentane is vaporized by that hot exhaust to capture additional energy. It’s not used as a solvent; it’s a sealed system like the freon in an air conditioner but working in reverse. The idea that the geothermal wells could “break” is farfetched. Further, any hot hydrogen sulfide released would instantly ignite when contacted with oxygen to yield sulfur dioxide.
pentane — 60,000 gallons of highly flammable solvent used in the powering of wind turbines —
They do not seem to be trying any construction work to try and divert any of of the magma.
Would it work?
It looks like the earthquake swarms are moving northeast underneath more populated areas, no bueno.
I think we could be witnessing a shift in the volcanic necks that feeds Mauna Loa since the magma chamber underneath the primary Hawaiian volcano has been emptying quickly since Kilauea has began erupting.
