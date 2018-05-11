There’s plenty of fake news out there, alarmist misinformation, and outright lies. I happened to pull up behind this vehicle today at a stop light and snapped a photo of what I consider one of the most ridiculous and outright false bumper stickers I’ve ever seen. Of course, only an emotional liberal would display something like this.
It reads:
FRACKING IS CHEMICAL WARFARE, POISONING THE WATER, THE EARTH, AND YOU.
Chemical warfare? Now I’ve heard it all.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t make out the fine print at the bottom, but I suspect it’s from those idiots at “Frack Free Butte County” who got a moratorium passed a couple years ago in a county where there’s no oil or gas exploration going on (mainly due to geography) and there’s just one tiny section of the county where there are some old gas wells (maybe a dozen or two) that are decades old.
The whole campaign was so stupid, I wrote a detailed report to the County Supervisors about why fracking is safe, who tabled the decision and left it up for a public vote. That then turned into a bunch of scare tactics, and since there was no interest in Butte County for any future oil and gas exploration, it went unopposed and passed, becoming a pointless law accomplishing nothing but make a bunch of fools feel good about themselves.
Watch this if you can stomach it.
13 thoughts on “Bumper sticker seen today – I call it ‘fracktarded’”
Fracktricide
So was that Volkswagon a diesel?
No. It had the GE 12 megawatt wind turbine mounted to the roof. (Just don’t turn on the radio while driving.)
Moonbeam was in favor of fracking? Apparently cannot be wrong ALL the time.
As kids we used to wage chemical war. The weapon of choice was the high-capacity, military-grade assault squirt gun.
(We didn’t have QLavs back then.)
It’s nothing but lies. Too bad these oil companies don’t grow a pair and shut the fuel off to counties like Butte county. The fastest way to put an end to this nonsense is grind them to a stand still.
The fine print at the bottom of the bumper sticker reads:
(c) 2013 Northern Sun Merchandising Minneapolis, MN 55406 http://www.northernsun.com 800.258.8579 7432
I have no doubt the person with that bumper sticker on their car also subscribes to the following beliefs:
– organic eggs, milk, produce have health benefits over non-organic versions.
– thinks GMO foods will give them cancer,
– thinks glyphosate is a human carcinogen,
– is convinced childhood vaccines cause autism,
– believes Rachel Carson saved the eagles from the horrors of DDT,
– thinks every picture of starving polar bear is evidence of mankind’s carbon sins,
– not allowing stores to use plastic bags at customer checkouts saves the planet somehow,
– thinks AlGore and Leo DiCaprio actually live carbon responsible lifestyles,
– thinks owning an electric car charged from the grid will reduce CO2 emissions,
– has never been to sub-Sahara Africa to see what real energy poverty brings.
We never pass gas in Butte County.
A lot of pent up…uh…
Why single out fracking?
In California doesn’t everything (but illegal aliens) do that?
Eric Streitberg, CEO of Buru Energy having a frac-soda.