News Brief by Kip Hansen
Australian climate scientists are whinging about the newly announced Federal budget for 2019. Who can blame them?
The total to be spent on climate-related research has been reduced to the abysmally low sum of AU$1.6 billion for the next fiscal year which begins 1 July 2018. [Yes, that is billion with a B].
While 1.6 billion Australian dollars (just over 1.2 billion US dollars @ today’s exchange rates) may seem like a lot of research money for a country that doesn’t have the necessity of maintaining fleets of satellites or ocean-going research buoys, but it is a very sharp reduction from the AU$3 billion they were allotted for the current year.
All this according to a report from Science News , which quotes Martin Rice, an environmental scientist and head of research for the Sydney-based Climate Council of Australia as saying;
“Once again, [the budget] failed to address climate change.” The article continues: “The council projects that spending related to climate change is dropping from AU$3 billion this year to AU$1.6 billion next year. Rice notes that the nation’s emissions of greenhouse gases have risen for three consecutive years. And the planned phaseout of a renewable energy target and other measures ‘could bring Australia’s renewables boom grinding to a halt,’ he says.”
While this news is shocking — some might ask………What’s not to like?
# # # # #
8 thoughts on “Aussie CliSci Budget Woes”
Australian slang is so evocative== “whinging”? Whining and cringing?
Seems to be still too much if the science is “settled”
My thought too. If the Science is Settled, then no further expenditures are necessary for studying it
Wow, a real budget cut. Here how it work in the U.S. : EPA wants a 2019 budget of (less say) 50 billion. An increase of 10 billion over 2018 budget. Congress say sorry you can have 5 billion over 2018 budget. New Report: Congress cuts EPA budget by 5 billion.
The government should scrap current climate models and set up at least two different teams to create brand new ones that actually have scientific value.
That’s a lot of money to waste on science that was settled many years ago. Just think of the poverty and diseases that could be eradicated if that money was spent wisely.
“Rice notes that the nation’s emissions of greenhouse gases have risen for three consecutive years.
That can’t be right! Industry and coal power plants have been closed.
Why are emissions going up?
It must mean all the money spent has been a complete waste.
Or, perhaps, the CO2 is coming from a source their efforts have no effect on.
The analogy is they are in a self dug hole, and should stop digging.
Cut the budget another 50%.
Let’s all drink flat beer that’ll help.