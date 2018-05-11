An extremely rare cyclone formed in early May 2018 about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off the coast of Chile—an area that almost never sees tropical cyclones. This image was acquired on May 9, 2018, by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite.
Cyclones are not typically found in this region because sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the southeastern Pacific Ocean are usually too cold. The oceanographic process known as upwelling tends to bring cold water up from the deep ocean along the Chilean coast. (Similar conditions prevail offshore from California in the northern hemisphere.)
SSTs in the vicinity of this cyclone were just under 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) in May 2018,according to NOAA satellite data. Meteorologists have determined that temperatures generally should be about 27°C to develop and sustain most cyclones. Despite the colder waters, the cyclone still formed due to favorable atmospheric conditions, with wind speeds similar to a weak tropical storm.
-
References and Further Reading
- Forbes (2018, May 10) Subtropical Cyclones Don’t Normally Form Near Chile – But One Just Did. Accessed May 10, 2018.
- NOAA (2018, May 9) Rare Subtropical Storm off the Coast of Chile.” Accessed May 10, 2018.
- Weather.com (2018, May 9) Extremely Rare Southeast Pacific Subtropical Cyclone Forms Off the Chilean Coast.Accessed May 10, 2018.
NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using MODIS data from LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response. Text by Kasha Patel.
7 thoughts on “An extremely rare cyclone off the coast of Chile”
That’s a pretty pathetic excuse for a “cyclone”.
+1
“with wind speeds similar to a weak tropical storm”
Apparently, Chilean cyclones don’t need Trenbreth’s ‘missing heat’…
68F water is ‘refreshing’ for swimming, 30F lower than body temp and not exactly ‘warm water’ by this swimmers experience.
Good point. “Tropical” cyclones are supposed to require 25 degree C water to form. That’s not unknown outside the tropics, but this weakly organized depression might have gotten itself together in even cooler water.
The Humboldt Current from Antarctica to the Galapagos is one of the coldest on Earth, but warmer water pools just to its west.
JMac, as a fellow swimmer, I would call “refreshing” an understatement :-)
68F is cold!
What a lot of non-swimmers don’t realize is that our cold shock response start in water as “warm” as 78F, which is incredibly counter-intuitive. That’s why so many boaters, kayakers, and paddle-boarders get into trouble; the water feels so warm when they put their hand in it.
As an aside, it really is a testament to how amazing wetsuits are that I can surf in 46F water.
Here is an incredibly informative video about cold water immersion. It’s full of counter-intuitive facts. I highly recommend this to everyone who goes out on the water.
What about a Nor’easter? How about a strong Pacific winter storm? They both look about the same.
CNN, NYT and WashPo Sing Out, “We are doomed …. Doomed …. DOOMED!”
Hau hau