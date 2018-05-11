Trenberth finds his missing heat in Hurricane Harvey

/ 1 hour ago May 11, 2018

Record-breaking ocean heat fueled Hurricane Harvey

Ocean evaporation matched up with massive overland rainfall

BOULDER, Colo. — In the weeks before Hurricane Harvey tore across the Gulf of Mexico and plowed into the Texas coast in August 2017, the Gulf’s waters were warmer than any time on record, according to a new analysis led by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).

These hotter-than-normal conditions supercharged the storm, fueling it with vast stores of moisture, the authors found. When it stalled near the Houston area, the resulting rains broke precipitation records and caused devastating flooding.

“We show, for the first time, that the volume of rain over land corresponds to the amount of water evaporated from the unusually warm ocean,” said lead author Kevin Trenberth, an NCAR senior scientist. “As climate change continues to heat the oceans, we can expect more supercharged storms like Harvey.”

Despite a busy 2017 hurricane season, Hurricane Harvey was more or less isolated in location and time, traveling solo over relatively undisturbed waters in the Gulf of Mexico. This gave Trenberth and his colleagues an opportunity to study in detail how the storm fed off the heat stored in that 930-mile wide ocean basin.

The team compared temperatures in the upper 160 meters (525 feet) of the Gulf before and after the storm using data collected by Argo, a network of autonomous floats that measure temperature as they move up and down in the water. To measure rainfall over land, the scientists took advantage of a new NASA-based international satellite mission, dubbed Global Precipitation Measurement.

An image of Hurricane Harvey taken by GOES-16

An image of Hurricane Harvey taken by the GOES-16 satellite as the storm collided with the Texas coast. (Image courtesy NASA.)

The study appears in the journal Earth’s Future, a publication of the American Geophysical Union. It was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and by the National Science Foundation, which is NCAR’s sponsor. Other co-authors of the paper are Yongxin Zhang and John Fasullo, also of NCAR; Lijing Cheng, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; and Peter Jacobs, of George Mason University.

Matching evaporation and rain

As hurricanes move over the ocean, their strong winds strafe the sea surface, making it easier for water to evaporate. The process of evaporation also requires energy from heat, and the warmer the temperatures are in the upper ocean and at the ocean surface, the more energy is available.

As the storm progresses over the ocean, evaporating water as it goes, it leaves a cold wake in its path. In the case of Hurricane Harvey, the scientists found the cold wake was not very cold. So much heat was available in the upper layer of the ocean that, as the surface temperature was cooled from the storm, heat from below welled up, rewarming the surface waters and continuing to feed the storm.

The near-surface ocean temperature before the storm’s passage was upward of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), and after passage the temperature was still around 28.5 C (83 F). Sea surface temperatures above 26 C (79 F) are typically needed for a hurricane to continue to grow.

Even after Harvey made landfall, its arms reached out over the ocean, continuing to draw strength (and water) from the still-warm Gulf.

“The implication is that the warmer oceans increased the risk of greater hurricane intensity and duration,” Trenberth said. “While we often think of hurricanes as atmospheric phenomena, it’s clear that the oceans play a critical role and will shape future storms as the climate changes.”

The scientists were able to measure the total loss in ocean heat, mostly due to evaporation, as the storm moved over the Gulf. They also measured the latent heat released over land as the water vapor turned back into liquid water and fell as rain. They then compared those two measurements and found that they corresponded.

The study highlights the increased threat of future supercharged hurricanes due to climate change, Trenberth said.

“We know this threat exists, and yet in many cases, society is not adequately planning for these storms,” Trenberth said. “I believe there is a need to increase resilience with better building codes, flood protection, and water management, and we need to prepare for contingencies, including planning evacuation routes and how to deal with power cuts.”

About the study

Title: Hurricane Harvey Links to Ocean Heat Content and Climate Change Adaptation

Authors: Kevin E. Trenberth, Lijing Cheng, Peter Jacobs, Yongxin Zhang, and John Fasullo

Journal: Earth’s Future

11 thoughts on “Trenberth finds his missing heat in Hurricane Harvey

  1. Well, this is new! Who could have guessed that more sensible heat would result in more rain? Big whoops.

    Reply

  2. The scientists were able to measure the total loss in ocean heat, mostly due to evaporation

    It’s good that they have discovered the latent heat of evaporation and how it dwarfs radiative effects.

    It may be the beginning of a credible science of the climate.

    Reply

  7. The introduction to the paper gives the answers to “questions not heard”.

    Hurricanes are normal events in summer, with an average of 12 named storms and 6 hurricanes in the Atlantic. However, in 2017 there were 17 named storms and 10 hurricanes, 6 of which were categorized as “Major”.

    “Normal”? I think they mean “usual”. Compare that with this:

    According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
    (NOAA), the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) was 225% of normal.

    where the word “normal” is used correctly. However, it begs the question as to how NOAA determined the “225%”? Measurement or modelling?

    Several aspects of the 2017 season were not “natural”. The first was the role of human-induced climate change and the second was the role of preparedness.

    Ah! “human induced climate change”—so now we know the tenor of the paper.

    There is no doubt that the climate is changing primarily because of increased long-lived greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, in the atmosphere …

    Only Trenberth and his ilk would claim there is “no doubt”.

    However, changes in certain extremes that have also been linked to such climate change (Trenberth et al. 2003) have a much greater impact on the environment and society (Garner et al., 2017; Lin & Shullman, 2017). These include increased risks of heat waves, drought and wild-fires at one extreme of the hydrological cycle, and increased heavy rains and risks of flooding at the other (Trenberth et al. 2003; Peduzzi et al., 2012; Lin & Shullman, 2017), associated with increased water vapor and higher temperatures in the environment.

    Trenberth et al have been claiming increased frequency, strength, and costs of major events despite the evidence presented to the contrary (even the IPCC, although I expect that AR6 will claim such).

    There may be fewer but more intense storms … (Knutti & Sedláček, 2012; Knutson et al., 2015; Sobel et al., 2016), in part because of changes in atmospheric stability; and in part because a few bigger storms can replace many smaller storms in terms of their impact on the ocean (Trenberth & Fasullo, 2008). However, these results largely arise from global modeling experiments which only
    coarsely resolve tropical storms    , whereas dynamically downscaled experiments find increases
    in both frequency and intensity (Emanuel, 2013).

    My emphasis.

    How “downscaled”?

    Others are better qualified than I to assess the methodology. The paper is freely available (pdf) from the link given by Anthony.

    Reply

  8. Sorry about the formatting. I think I probably omitted a few back slashes in the blockquote tags. I’ll take a wet bus ticket punishment!

    Reply

  9. It’s actually an interesting and pretty good paper. Why? Because, despite kowtowing to the alarmist Star Chamber (I know I’m mixing my metaphors with that), it actually discusses energy transfer resulting from a weather event. And then what do the authors blame for the resulting catastrophe? Bad engineering in Houston. That is in fact the real culprit, as it was when Hurricane Maria trashed Puerto Rico, and when bunch-of-wind-and-rain post-tropical Sandy came ashore in New Jersey.

    Reply

