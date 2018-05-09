President Trump Cancels Paris Agreement Carbon Monitoring Project

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate advocates are devastated that President Trump has pulled the budget of a project aimed at monitoring international compliance with Paris Agreement Pledges.

The Trump Administration Just Jeopardized The World’s Ability to Measure Carbon Emissions

You know, the stuff that’s causing climate change.

CARLY CASSELLA, SCIENCE AS FACT
10 MAY 2018
Apparently, withdrawing from the Paris climate accord wasn’t enough. Now, the Trump administration wants to restrict the world’s ability to measure carbon emissions.

According to a new report from the journal Science, the Trump administration has quietly killed NASA’s Carbon Monitoring System (CMS) – a $10 million-a-year research project, which monitors the flow of Earth’s carbon.

The move jeopardizes plans to verify the national emission cuts agreed to in the Paris climate accords, argues Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of Tufts University’s Center for International Environment and Resource Policy.

“If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement,” Gallagher told Science.

This doesn’t mean that all carbon monitoring and measuring is gone. It just means that leadership in this area will most likely be passed on to Europe, which has one carbon-monitoring satellite of its own, and more on the way.

“We really shoot ourselves in the foot if we let other people develop the technology,” said Duffy.

Read more: https://www.sciencealert.com/the-trump-administration-just-quietly-got-rid-of-nasa-s-carbon-monitoring-system

I don’t see why USA dropping funding for a programme which duplicates European efforts will reduce the world’s carbon monitoring capability, or cause any harm to US interests. The $10 million per year saving might only be a drop in the government budget, but one drop at a time eventually adds up to serious savings.

15 thoughts on “President Trump Cancels Paris Agreement Carbon Monitoring Project

  "This doesn't mean that all carbon monitoring and measuring is gone. It just means that leadership in this area will most likely be passed on to Europe, which has one carbon-monitoring satellite of its own, and more on the way.

    “We really shoot ourselves in the foot if we let other people develop the technology,” said Duffy.”

    OK Duffy- I call bullsh!t!

    The CO2 satellites are up there, and the data is SLOWLY becoming available.

    The interesting thing is the serious problems we are having correlating highly industrialized areas as the sources of high concentrations of atmospheric CO2. Except for parts of China, the data just seems to NOT be supportive, and natural sources of CO2 seem to dominate the equation.

    I haven’t looked at this data lately and would appreciate a credible update from someone who has.

    Best, Allan

    Post script:

    This post is still worth reading:
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/08/11/murry-salby-responds-to-critics/#comment-1388482

    Reply

    • I thought that the IPCC themselves accepted years ago (buried somewhere in the supporting docs) that 95+ % of global CO2 emissions were NOT human caused. So what exactly are the CO2 monitoring satellites measuring?

      Reply

    • After looking at the NASA carbon monitoring site it seems like it is a complete waste of time and money. How are you going to be able to distinguish natural sources of carbon vs manmade? Especially since nature exchanges 10 times the CO2 with the atmosphere than man puts into it. The whole carbon monitoring project has been a dismal failure. Please note that the EU agency has had to revise CO2 figures put out by China almost every year because the Chinese cheat on telling us about their emissions. Until we can measure every smokestack in the world, any CO2 monitoring project will be a complete waste of money. Trump is right on this one. Now he has to get rid of GISS and fire all the top guys of NOAA and replace them with real scientists who realize that CO2 is not the problem. We need more CO2 NOT less and I see that Dr. Roy Spencer is now agreeing with me.

      Reply

  4. That means they won’t be able to monitor the 1600 coal fired power stations being built around the world outside the Western democracies.

    Reply

  6. If these are truly ‘carbon monitoring satellites’ they should be used to locate new gas, oil, and coal deposits. If they can’t do that, they’re just not worth it. /s Yes, I know. They detect CO2, not ‘carbon’ as they are advertised to do. But what’s the point of monitoring plant food?

    Hmmmm… They may have some value after all, if they can confirm the positive benefits of increased CO2 enhancing plant growth worldwide. The United States of America providing free plant food for a hungry world should be a real marketing positive at the United Nations! /tic (Not really /s sarcasm, more /tic ‘tongue in cheek’!)

    Reply

  7. Seattle spent $54 million on its homeless crisis in 2017.
    Given my small town roots, Seattle is a big big city, but, in fact, it is not.
    They want to spend a lot more by higher taxes on the companies that have spurred the growth of the local economy. I guess they don’t like those companies. In this context $10M seems like not a lot of money.

    Anyway, I’m in favor of monitoring CO2 and other gases from a scientific point of view. We might learn something.

    Regarding: “Carbon emissions” & “If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement,” . . .

    . . . a farce of the 1st order.

    Reply

  9. The first big warning flag:

    CARLY CASSELLA, SCIENCE AS FACT

    Science is a method.
    Science is not a “thing”.
    Science as a method is not something that needs defending.

    The Left wants the naive public to think science is FACTS (a thing) and thus immutable and thus in need of defending.

    This is Orwellian Neo-Marxism at its finest by CARLY CASSELLA.

    Claiming science as fact is the politicization of science exactly as Dr Michael Crichton warned about in his Appendix I to “State of Fear.”

    Dr Crichton wrote:

    “Once again, the measures being urged have little basis in fact or science. Once again, groups with other agendas are hiding behind a movement that appears high-minded. Once again, claims of moral superiority are used to justify extreme actions. Once again, the fact that some people are hurt is shrugged off because an abstract cause is said to be greater than any human consequences. Once again, vague terms like sustainability and generational justice — terms that have no agreed definition — are employed in the service of a new crisis.”
    source: State of Fear by Dr Michael Crichton, Appendix 1

    This nonsense of CO2 emissions monitoring by something that is not a treaty for the US, and thus has zero Congressional authority* for expenditure of taxpayer moneies must stop.

    *Congress is the People’s voice in the Federal government. It is this fact, enshrined in the separation of powers in the US constitution, that the Left hates. They hate the fact that Congress can check both the Executive and the Judiciary. That is, they hates that the People can check their vision of an ever-expanding government power, aka Marxism. It is this reason why Obama and the Democrats have made a strategic goal to neutralize Congress in all of its constitutional duties of overseeing and putting the other two branches in check.

    Reply

  11. “I don’t see why USA dropping funding for a programme which duplicates European efforts will reduce the world’s carbon monitoring capability, or cause any harm to US interests”

    Well, Eric, I can’t argue with that. The thing is, that’s not what is happening. You apparently read the article, or you would not be able to omit the important parts, like what a few of the 65 projects measure, so you know very well that you are misrepresenting what it says.

    Reply

