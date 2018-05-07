Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate advocates are scolding AMP for appointing climate skeptic David Murray as their new CEO.
AMP forges new path by appointing climate denier as chairman
On Friday 4 May, AMP announced the appointment of climate change-denying former Commonwealth Bank CEO and Future Fund Chairman David Murray as its new chairman, ahead of the company’s annual general meeting in Melbourne on Thursday.
Murray’s appointment is in response to the loss of AMP’s Chairman, CEO and Company Secretary, who left in the wake of scandals that have emerged from the Royal Commission into the financial sector.
If AMP’s Board is after forward-thinking leadership to tackle the challenges ahead for the financial sector, Murray’s views on climate change and even climate scientists give a clear indication mean we can abandon hope from day one about how the company will handle climate risk.
In an October 2013 interview on the ABC Latelineprogram, Murray said “the climate problem is severely was overstated” and, when asked what it would take to convince him of the science, he replied: “when I see some evidence of integrity among the scientists themselves”.
…
Imagine the hubris of mere business people believing that decades of real world insurance industry experience can compete with the expert insights of government grant funded academics.
It was bad enough when Warren Buffett set himself up as some kind of authority on insurance. Now that other companies are defying climate advice, where will it end?
25 thoughts on “When will Insurance Executives Realise Climate Advocates Understand Insurance Better than They Do?”
“This is not the end – it is not even the beginning of the end – but it is perhaps the end of the beginning” (Winston Churchill)
Its cyclic. Ideas in human society grow when there is fertile ground and die when the ground ceases to be fertile.
Marxism and generalised nonsensical Leftism is an extension of the Romantic movement that occurred when industrialisation gave people more wealth and time on their hands than they knew what to do with. The Devil duly made work.
But societies that espouse it succeed in becoming influential in inverse proportion to the degree in which they espouse it. Marxism, like renewable energy, is great in theory but doesn’t work in practice.
And Climate Change, the Movie is just another meme to add to the generalised Marxist armoury.
If its dimension is Moral, and it has no discernible religious content, it’s probably Marxism. ‘Climate change’ is not a scientific issue, nor is it a practical issue, it is a Moral Issue.
And that marks the conservative from the Liberal. Faced with incontrovertible evidence that CO2 was indeed altering the cliamte in a way inimical to human life, the conservative would immediately deploy massive nuclear power, as the best benefit least cost solution to curbing it.
The Liberal, faced with highly debatable evidence the CO2 is doing anything at all, instantly deploys ‘renewable’ energy, because its seen as a morally virtuous option, even though it doesn’t actually work.
Liberal solutions are there to solve the problem of liberal guilt instilled by liberals in liberal minds.
Conservative solutions are there to solve real world problems of survival.
The biggest threat to humanity comes from socialism, which has utterly diverted our attention away from what really matters to our existential survival, to indulging in navel gazing and faux moral investigations into what the world ought to be, whilst we fail utterly to deal with what it actually is.
If we persist in Leftism, we will simply die and Leftism will die with us…societies that ignore the fanciful navel gazing and get on with providing food shelter energy and medical care for their populations – by whatever means seems to work – will prosper in our stead.
Science often runs in fads.
Ah, the ultimate dilemma – those who know the business have a vested interest in the business. so how can we trust them to be impartial? But those who don’t have a vested interest in the business dont know the business. So how can we trust them to be effective?
It’s another twist on ” Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?”
The Board decision to appoint David Murray as CEO gives much gravitas to this once honourable great Australian company.
Australians have been hit with poor govenance not only in some areas of banking, but in Government itself, where South Australia has managed to shut most of its industry and create costly electricity, fuelled by sunlight,wind and power from other states.
Murray, in his historical command of the CBA, his developement of the Future Fund, our Sovereign Wealth Fund, is a safe pair of hands to manage this troubled AMP.
The fact that he has made the effort to look at the climate question shows his enquiring mind.
In that he simply leads by example, as in anything he does and achieves.
Whats not good about that for the general insured public as well as the shareholders of the AMP?
And this is just the opposite:
Quote:
Allianz has pledged to stop selling policies to coal companies in an effort to cut back the use of fossil fuels.
Europe’s biggest insurance company said on Friday that it would immediately pull its coverage from single coal-fired power plants and coal mines, and that it would phase all coal risks out of its business by 2040.
It also said it would stop investing in companies that do not cut their greenhouse gas emissions. The move, which will apply to Allianz’s €664bn of investments, is an extension of its coal divestment policy that was announced in 2015. …Unquote
Excerpt from the Financial Times here:
https://www.ft.com/content/a23a6c3c-4eec-11e8-9471-a083af05aea7
Yup: The question is, will the Bandar Log take over the whole jungle, and reduce all to Cold Lairs?
Time to sell my shares in Allianz.
Couldn’t agree more. Allianz is burning shareholder’s money. Get the CEOs tarred and feathered.
yeah if the people who DONT want the green idiocy to take over the companies they also hold shares in dont stand up and yell it going to keep going
theres quite a few protest groups sending mails out for people to then forward TO companies like adani n the banks to try n make it look like if they dont kowtow theyll lose business
thing is?
theres sh*tloads LESS real shareholders using those spammy mails than there are others who DO own shares
about time you called the companies people.
Ai! No more sponsored canoeing to the North Pole. Pity.
Off piste but fun-
“Steven Schneider 1978: Melt The Polar Ice Caps To Stop The Coming Ice Age”
Dr. Steven Schneider says towards the end, in this 1978 clip:
Can we do these things, yes, but will they make things better? I am not sure. We cannot predict what is happening to our own climatic future, how can we come along and intervene in that ignorance?
You can melt the ice caps, what would that do to the coastal cities, the cure could be worse than the decease, would that be better or worse than the risk of an ice age?
…Murray said “the climate problem is severely was overstated” and, when asked what it would take to convince him of the science, he replied: “when I see some evidence of integrity among the scientists themselves”…
Love it!
This is exactly what Steve McIntyre has been calling for, and the only way that we will get this fraud put to bed…
ALL OF THIS. The whole “green” movement. Is based on a lie. That base lie that supports all this insane religious fantasy is: “Global overpopulation”. It is the basis for ALL the environmental lies. We are bombarded with the message that there are “7 BILLION PEOPLE” on earth. That this is “UNSUSTAINABLE”! , causing “CIMATE CHANGE!” and that we “HAVE TO DO SOMETHING”. What we are never told is that in the only parts of the world where humans are actually counted (“The First world”) there are fewer than 2.5 billion, living humans. When THAT “inconvenient truth” is brought up, we are told by our academic and government “betters” that the remaining 4.6 BILLION humans all live in the “developing world” and can’t be counted. We just have to trust that the same folks that sell us global warming, peak oil, and all the other known lies of the “green communist” party, are telling us the truth. Even though the countable global human population has been dropping since the 1970’s, with ASIA showing the lowest known rate of live birth. (you know the place the UN says that that they have 4.5 BILLION people are hiding in the jungle). In fact the actual number of humans is a closely guarded secret. It is the lie that all others grow from. It is one of the main reasons that the UN is sponsoring global mass migration. To hide the true number of humans and sew disorder. All of this is A PLAN. It is administered by a central authority. It has gone on for many years.
As the late George Carlin reminded us, 25 species a day go extinct. In theory, they go extinct. In reality…?
Well, what are their classifications? To what genus do they belong? What are their species specific names?
Nothing like fake statistics to create an episode of panic attack, right? Pictures! I want pictures!!!
It appears that the tornado season is sort of “clustering” in the USA’s southeast. It may have to do with the weather being so chilly this Spring. N.B.: Temperature at 4:45AM (my time) was 43F outdoors, and the house was chilly, so I indulged myself and turned the furnace on to bump up the indoor temperature just a tad. At least there are dandelions and violets on my lawn and the trees are finally leafing out, nearly a full month late. Glad I decided to keep records now.
CAGW is bunk but insurance claims will still go up. People insist on building stuff where they shouldn’t.
There’s this comment about superstorm Sandy:
Interesting … I googled to find out the insurance payout for Sandy. Instead the first hits were about people being ripped off by their insurance companies. link
“…climate change has not produced more frequent nor more costly hurricanes nor other weather-related events covered by insurance…”
-Warren E. Buffett
Chairman
Berkshire Hathaway Corporation
Letter To Shareholders
2015 Annual Report
http://www.berkshirehathaway.com/letters/2015ltr.pdf
February 27, 2016
p. 26
I’ll believe it when the insurance companies start to refuse property in Miami Beach, Manhattan and other beach front buildings “below ocean level”.
As soon as the “people that matter” get inconvenienced, the CACA estimates will be “adjusted” back to realistic levels.
How is “beach front” any different than tornado front, flood front, forest fire front, earthquake front…etc etc?
Let’s get realistic – anyone who thinks that global warming has any connection with hurricanes, tornadoes, storms can be certified as a “climate denier.”
The guy can deny climate change all he likes but his company AMP will be making more insurance payouts as a result of its impact, his customers’ premiums will rise and he will be fired for not attempting to take precautionary measures to mitigate its effects.
You should read Warren Buffett’s explanation of why this isn’t a problem for insurance companies.
Read more: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/02/28/warren-buffet-climate-change-and-pascals-wager/
He’s not going to live that long
I read the article and all comments at RenewEconomy and it seems to be a solar panel punting site. The content was the usual back-biting and sneers.
The ‘argument’ about ‘risk’ boils down to: if the insurance company doesn’t assess risk properly the shareholders will suffer. Since when does an insurance company not consider risk? Some shareholders were commenters too. They sound clueless. It seems they have not heard of reinsurance, and have no suggestions about how a ‘loss’ might be encountered. Insurance companies don’t give a hoot about losses – they simply charge more to the saps who build on flood plains. Payouts are profits in the long run.
The objections to this new guy sound ideological and in consequence, hateful. None of the comments made any financial sense. They just can’t stand second opinions.