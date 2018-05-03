‘Climate models predict’ – women, minorities, and children hit hardest, film at 11.

From the UNIVERSITY OF EXETER and the “opportunity to raise attention to this issue” department comes this bit of drivel. Note the map.
Temperature swings to hit poor countries hardest
Temperature fluctuations that are amplified by climate change will hit the world’s poorest countries hardest, new research suggests.
For every degree of global warming, the study suggests temperature variability will increase by up to 15% in southern Africa and Amazonia, and up to 10% in the Sahel, India and South East Asia.
Meanwhile, countries outside the tropics – many of which are richer countries that have contributed most to climate change – should see a decrease in temperature variability.
The researchers, from the universities of Exeter, Wageningen and Montpellier, discovered this “unfair pattern” as they addressed the difficult problem of predicting how weather extremes such as heat waves and cold snaps might change in a future climate.
“The countries that have contributed least to climate change, and have the least economic potential to cope with the impacts are facing the largest increases in temperature variability,” said lead author Dr Sebastian Bathiany, of Wageningen University.
Co-author Professor Tim Lenton, from the University of Exeter, added:
“The countries affected by this dual challenge of poverty and increasing temperature variability already share half of the world’s population, and population growth rates are particularly large in these countries.”
“These increases are bad news for tropical societies and ecosystems that are not adapted to fluctuations outside of the typical range.”
The study also reveals that most of the increased temperature fluctuations in the tropics are associated with droughts – an extra threat to food and water supplies.
For their investigation, the team analysed 37 different climate models that have been used for the last report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Although climate variability has been studied extensively by climate scientists, the fact that climate variability is going to change has received little attention in fields investigating the impacts of climate change.
The authors see their study as an opportunity to raise attention to this issue.
The paper, published in the journal Science Advances, is entitled: “Climate models predict increasing temperature variability in poor countries.” http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/5/eaar5809
42 thoughts on “‘Climate models predict’ – women, minorities, and children hit hardest, film at 11.”
In other words they want rich countries to send cash to poor countries and level the playing field, but the climateers will not suffer at all, they will just soak the rich.
This is completely insensitive if it excludes transgender.
Not to mention poodles.
“For every degree of global warming, the study suggests temperature variability will increase by up to 15%”
Supposedly we’ve already had that 1 degree…..so where’s the proof of all this damage
“Meanwhile, countries outside the tropics – ….should see a decrease in temperature variability.”
Well……that flies in the face of what they’ve been saying
So. the Arctic Amplification problem was a false alarm, and the principle affect of “Climate Change” will be to make places that are dreadfully hot and humid less so at times?
I suppose I have that all wrong. I have a problem that way.
THANK YOU! Amazing how it’s NOT HAPPENING, but it’s somehow always just “around the corner” to just the right extent that WE can supposedly “avert disaster” if we just give up some more of our money and freedom pronto.
From the papers Conslusion section:
“Models and observations indicate that the anthropogenic signal may not yet have emerged from the “noise” of natural variability but can be expected to do so during the 21st century.”
… not just around the corner … according to this guy it will begin to peek out sometime this century.
“noise” of natural variability….
They just said everyone else has been lying….
The biggest problem with their around the corner is that they employ circular reasoning. You always are looking for the corner and go around and around over it.
It seems to me that if you average the projected variability across the globe, it comes out to approximately zero change in variability. And averaging things across the whole planet is what it’s all about isn’t it?
Go back to Stats 101
This was, of course, NPR’s featured “Climate Scare Of The Day” yesterday.
Intellectual Brexit has begun.
It hits women, but then, gender is fluid now, so women can still choose to be men and not be impacted by sexist climate.
Brilliant!
It works!
I never thought of that argument but it is indeed brilliant. There is no need for gender quotas like some government legislative bodies have as a rule and many other organizations too because women can just choose to be men if they want to and thus escape the scenario of being discriminated against just because they are a women. Since there are a vast majority of men sex changing to women versus women sex changing to men, this proves that almost all women enjoy being women but an increasing number of men would rather be a woman. So in the end there must be some advantage to being a woman or the ratio of sex changes would be the other way around. ;)
In a perverse sort of way there may be some truth in these results in that the people in the poorer/less developed countries shown in pink on the map will suffer the most. After all, they will never be able to afford energy from renewables, nor access to the internet for education, nor access to medical services that rely on reliable power and so forth. I’m sorry that Australia also seems to be involved in this but, hey, they are providing some pretty good crash test dummies for green energy policies so they know what’s coming.
It isn’t ‘an issue’. It is non-science fiction.
Now we’re accusing nature of producing an “unfair pattern”? Damn man, damn nature, damn God for creating all of this (if he did).
What a crock! How many times have they spewed about “polar amplification,” i.e., that it is the COLDEST, DRIEST areas that will experience most of the “warming?!” And indeed ANY warming will generally produce such “amplification,” because that’s where the Earth’s climate system pumps ANY heat – to the coldest areas. Suggesting that the equatorial regions are going to have the “most variability” in temperatures is possibly the biggest whopper they ever spat out of their useless “models.”
What a bunch of Carp
Remain clam….
From the papers Conslusion section:
“Models and observations indicate that the anthropogenic signal may not yet have emerged from the “noise” of natural variability but can be expected to do so during the 21st century.”
This guy says the human caused portion of the climate change may begin to peek out from under the blanket show up some time this century;
As opposed to browngoremann that says (based on the second to last redline date that it gave us) that its too late and we are going to all die … most likely from a fatal-leathal event.
(There was a sci fi movie with sandra bullock that used the term murder-death-kill … maybe moonbean sits in the dark and watches too many sandra bullock movies and the terminology has rubbed off on him.)
I’ll tell you what’s “racist:” “Climate change” POLICIES. Which by making ENERGY unaffordable and/or unavailable, will do more harm to “minorities” (along with everyone else who isn’t a rich, politically connected scumbag) than all the CO2 we can muster.
The authors see their study as an opportunity to raise future funding and their salaries.
Climate variability – is it something to suppress? Germans have a nice word Gleichschaltung.
The Y axis of the scatter chart:
The graph goes from -30% to +20%. Are they using centigrade? If the old temperature was 0°C, and the new temperature is 1°C, the increase was infinite percent!
I have no idea what they’re comparing but I suspect that these folks are innumerate.
Just pray they are not using Kelvin.
Strange that the satellite maps show temp-anomalies in the exact OPPOSITE areas than the map in this post does.
Another way to look at this particular ensemble of flawed GCM runs is that the Northern hemisphere in general will be cooler than the Southern hemisphere. Not surprising since the Southern hemisphere summer is closer to the sun than the Northern hemisphere is during its summer. Many factors influence temperature distribution especially land mass differences between Northern and Southern. Increasing CO2 will continue to benefit plant growth in both hemispheres so it us far more likely to benefit mankind than harm it. As far as CO2 being a major factor in the natural warming, I would not give it much credence.
So, if we do nothing to stop climate change, it will impact poor countries the most. And if we do take steps to prevent climate change by limiting the use of fossil fuels, it will impact poor countries the most. I guess it sucks to be poor. But who knew that Gaia was racist, sexist, and hated the poor so much? The hardcore left, who are overly concerned with climate change and political correctness, have no other choice now but to boycott Gaia and go live on Mars. DLTDHYOTWO.
And now, a brand new fantasy creation, from the people who brought you – “Tropical troposphere hit hardest by non-existent hotspot”.
Next time go for the climate impact on pets if you want a headline with impact.
This is the latest tactic in the Neo-Marxist Left Wing repertoire of whining weasel words :
” FAIRNESS ” , ” It’s so UNFAIR ……what about me ? ….It isn’t FAIR ! ” and so it goes on and on …………….
Somehow LIFE is supposed to be FAIR !…… How and WHY ? ………. What a load of horsemanure !!
EVERYBODY is supposed to achieve EQUAL OUT-COMES under this FAIRNESS farrago ! More manure !
NOT EQUAL OPPORTUNITY !!….. No !! …………. Special privileges and heaps of other-peoples-cash !
Geographical ” Victimhood ” for the downtrodden masses ! Compensation for Accident of BIRTH !?
Western World Capitalist Oppressors MUST PAY FOR THEIR PRIVILEGED POSITION !!
After all……………it’s only FAIR !! Besides which , THEY are the only ones with any wealth !!
This HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH SCIENCE OR DECENCY IN ANY WAY !
I am sad that WUWT gave them the space or the time to air their stupid , greedy , selfish doctrine !
Remember when we started giving every child a trophy for playing a sport?
Does anyone have a copy of the study? What exactly do they mean by temperature variability–the range between daily highs and lows, how much temperature will change from one day to the next, one week to the next, between winter and summer? Are they saying strong polar amplification will occur but that warmer-than-present weather will be more constant in high latitudes than hotter-than-present weather in the tropics?
Off topic!
There have been a number of recent filings in the Exxon case, links here:
http://climatecasechart.com/case/people-state-california-v-bp-plc-oakland/
The revised motion to dismiss is particularly interesting and very powerful. Someone with more time and energy than me might like to write a guest post summarizing it.
My impression from the level of argument and depth of citations, its no more than an impression though, is that dismissal is quite on the cards.
It must be global warming because this change in ‘variability’: temps up not down in the poor (badly governed) countries is going to manifest itself in droughts mainly. Few notes:
– the Sahel is where the most spectacular greening is taking place, they used to have crippling droughts.
– another off in the future disaster, ho hum … every predicted horrid, torrid, florid, morbid, sordid disaster predicted over the past couple of centuries is still lined up for the future! These clones thinks that makes them higher probability.
It’s always nice to find a nugget of good news in these articles:
“The countries affected by this dual challenge of poverty and increasing temperature variability already share half of the world’s population, and population growth rates are particularly large in these countries.”
In contrast to every other critter brought to our attention by the peer-reviewed prophets of doom, human sex drive is not adversely affected by global warming.
Given that “climate models” can’t even forecast, predict or project anything about climate, we know where this paper is going!
