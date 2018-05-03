AGU Responds to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt–battles ‘publicly available’ data requirement

From the “this is going to quash our grant money gravy train” department. I never thought I’d see the day where science argues against open data requirements.
From an AGU press release:
In a letter submitted to EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, AGU executive director/CEO Chris McEntee addressed concerns about recent policies mandating that EPA consider only publicly available scientific data and information when crafting rulemaking. In addition, AGU denounced reports that the agency instructed its employees to use scientifically inaccurate information about climate change when talking to the public.
Here is the letter in full:
23 April 2018
The Honorable Scott Pruitt Administrator
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20460
Dear Administrator Pruitt:
On behalf of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) and its 60,000 scientist members, I am writing to express concerns about planned policy changes at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding transparency and accuracy of scientific information. We urge you to evaluate the unintended consequences of these policies and reconsider them.
Recent reports indicate that EPA is planning to implement new policies that would require the agency to use only scientific data and information that is publicly available when considering science in rule-making. The legislation this policy is based on, the HONEST Act1, has received significant opposition from the scientific community and other organizations because of the potential for this policy to exclude data vital to informed decision-making.2
AGU is fully committed and would be willing to provide assistance to efforts to ensure that scientific information is communicated openly with policymakers and the public. However, it is critical that such scientific information undergo the peer review process, which remains the gold standard of academic achievement. Despite suggestions to the contrary,3 the peer review process affords the type of informed discourse necessary for the objectivity, rigor, and legitimacy of scientific information.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated that implementing a secret science policy like the one proposed by EPA would cost between an estimated $5 million over five years to $250 million annually.4 At a time when the Administration is proposing significant cuts to EPA funding, this policy would become an unnecessary burden on the agency and further hamstring its ability to protect public health and the environment. In general, to exclude vital scientific information from consideration would put our local communities’ health and well-being at risk.
Of additional concern to AGU are reports that EPA has directed its employees to use talking points regarding climate change that are contrary to the robust scientific data and the consensus of scientists across the nation and the world.5 The reported guidance requires EPA employees to
emphasize that “clear gaps remain including our understanding of the role of human activity and what we can do about it.” This is not only inaccurate, but also jeopardizes the ability of communities to respond appropriately to protect people’s health and well-being from challenges related to climate change.
AGU stands with the scientific community6 regarding the scientific consensus that climate change is occurring and is primarily driven by human activities.7 The data that supports this conclusion is not only strong but growing all the time. Failing to acknowledge and inform the public about this fact, as well as the ways in which the public can mitigate the effects and build resiliency is scientifically misleading, dangerous, and against the very mission of EPA. We as a nation need to ensure that we are addressing the pressing issues facing our communities by using and disseminating accurate, peer-reviewed and up-to-date scientific information.
AGU would welcome the opportunity to work with you on these critical issues and ensure that science can continue to appropriately inform decision-making and benefit the American public.
Respectfully,
Christine McEntee Executive Director/CEO
American Geophysical Union
1 H.R. 1430, sponsored by Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX-21), passed the House on 29 March 2017.
2 https://sciencepolicy.agu.org/files/2013/07/AAAS-Secret-Science-letter-McCarthy-2015.pdf
3 http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/19/epa-scott-pruitt-secret-science/
4 https://www.cbo.gov/publication/50025
5 https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/the-energy-202/2018/03/29/the-energy-202-scott- pruitt-s-climate-message-is-now-official-epa-guidance/5abbfd3630fb042a378a2f23/?utm_term=.272c755ae673
6 https://sciencepolicy.agu.org/files/2013/07/2016climateletter6-28-16.pdf
7 https://sciencepolicy.agu.org/files/2018/02/AGU-Climate-Change-Position-Statement-Final-2013.pdf
… it is critical that such scientific information undergo the peer review process, which remains the gold standard of academic achievement.
The most important word was omitted from this sentence: “fool’s”
Peer basically means equal…..you don’t want your equal reviewing your work
“…even if we have to redefine what the peer-review literature is !”.
Phil Jones
“The Congressional Budget Office estimated that implementing a secret science policy like the one proposed by EPA would cost between an estimated $5 million over five years to $250 million annually”
So it cost to much money to ensure we are getting good science? And I thought the EPA was initiating an open science policy not a secret one.
Failing to acknowledge and inform the public about this fact, as well as the ways in which the public can mitigate the effects and build resiliency is scientifically misleading, dangerous, and against the very mission of EPA.
Oh, the irony-impairment is strong with this one.
People might find something wrong with the data.
Mate review has always worked in the past.
Of course, there’s no AGU estimate of the cost to society of excessive regulation due to nonfactual studies and models.
“The Congressional Budget Office estimated that implementing a secret science policy like the one proposed by EPA would cost between an estimated $5 million over five years to $250 million annually”
good thing than that the EPA is trying to eliminate secret science
There’s nothing like a bit of uncertainty in the data.
1) Necessary is not sufficient.
Discourse alone will not provide objectivity, rigour or legitimacy. There needs to be impartiality as well, for example.
2) Affords is not necessary.
Informed discourse can come from public debate (online – perhaps) or in reports from symposia, for example.
I’ll tell you what – when taxpayer (The public) dollars are used to pay for “studies”, any subsequent findings had damn well better be accessible to the public. And if the findings are to be used for policy decisions, the so called science, and its respective data, had damn well better be available to the public for scrutiny. And if a single scientist (single – as in (1), one) determines that the findings are specious or wrong, then we’d better start from square one, and rethink it.
I think the EPA should be shut down after Mr. Pruitt repeals everything the previous 4 administrations invoked. I like clean air, clean water, and clean living conditions as much as the next guy. But the EPA is NO longer about these concerns.
Christine McEntee, I have two words for you: replication crisis. Science is in bad shape when it is widely acknowledged that the majority of published research findings are false. When reproduction is attempted, it has been found that a large percent of the time the original scientists can’t even duplicate their own experimental results.
Arguing against open data is shooting yourself in the foot, with artillery.
If science is to regain its credibility, it has to clean up its house. Embracing open data is one obvious starting point. Your arguments against that sound entitled and out of touch.
Yeah. Some EPA rules, or proposed rules, are based on dodgy “science”, like the Clean Power Plan or the PM2.5 regulations. Both are dreadfully expensive to implement, and doing something as discreditable as the DDT rule would eliminate any credibility the EPA has left.
What’s conspicuous by its absence is any reference to definitive evidence that further increases in CO2 will have any effect on average global temperatures. Evidence that humans cause most of the increasing CO2 is missing as well.
Isn’t this the organisation that arbitrarily endorses the concept of AGW without consulting it’s members?
Sorry if it’s not, but if it isn’t, it’s one of the few.
As for this: “4 At a time when the Administration is proposing significant cuts to EPA funding, this policy would become an unnecessary burden on the agency and further hamstring its ability to protect public health and the environment.”
Sorry luv, like the rest of us, you’re just going to have to work harder. It’s called austerity in the UK and is a result of western governments screwing up the world’s finances.
Thankfully, Trump seems to have a better idea of how a countries economy works, that the rest of the westernised governments put together. I have maintained for 4 years that politicians shouldn’t be let loose on their own household budgets, never mind that of a country. A businessman is far better placed to run what is just a large, profit generating organisation.
No profit, you go bust. Lots of profit, you can afford health and welfare.
Seemples.
And again, she speaks on behalf of all AGU members without their consent. I am quite certain she did not ask the membership to endorse her statement. Organizations like AGU, AMS, AAAS, etc have gotten into the role of virtue signalers big time since President Trump’s election. This is all driven by the permanent executive staffs. They have arrogance to “speak on behalf” of the membership when they weren’t even elected by them. Kinda like the European Union.
“Recent reports indicate that EPA is planning to implement new policies that would require the agency to use only scientific data and information that is publicly available when considering science in rule-making. ”
Does the AGU state anywhere why using data that is NOT publicly available is considered best practice in either science or science based policy making.
Would they be pro scientific studies that were not in line with their stated position if the data was not publicly available and not from an AGU approved journal?
“AGU stands with the scientific community regarding the scientific consensus that climate change is occurring and is primarily driven by human activities” AND “clear gaps remain including our understanding of the role of human activity and what we can do about it.”, are not contradictory statements.
Nobody denies that climate change is occurring. There is still strong debate in the broader scientific community about whether or not humans are responsible for more than 50% of the climate change observed. That said, there are still very clear gaps remaining in our understanding of the human impact and even bigger gaps in our knowledge of what to do about it.
These are clearly not contradictory statements. Me thinks the AGU doth protest too much, and in the process, looks duplicitous.
Based on this https://sites.agu.org/leadership/leader/christine-w-mcentee/ it appears that Christine McEntee is a career administrator with little or no background in science. Her “expertise” is managing change in large organizations. I am sure the AGU is paying her a bundle. This is what your dues are used for.
Mark Silbert
“Christine McEntee is a career administrator”
Pencil pusher.
That explains it. It is written like the author was working from talking points without any real knowledge of the issues, but a great understanding of the agenda to keep the money flowing to the AGU and its members
All of these large, scientific organizations (AGU, AMS, AAAS, APS, etc) have big. full-time executive staffs and very few of them are scientists. They administer the day-to-day affairs of the organizations and their extensive publishing interests. There is also little oversight from the elected officials who are directly responsible to the membership. The official’s terms are usually one to three years, but the permanent staff stays employed for years on end, entrenched and salaried. They have grown fat and smug, like embedded ticks.
Huh??
If I were Pruitt, I’d hand this note to staff with a question, “Can someone tell me exactly what she/AGU is objecting to?”
The “gold standard” paragraph seems to say “If it’s been peer reviewed, that’s good enough. Trust us, because we are PEERS and we know peer-review when we see it. We don’t gotta show you no steenkin’ data”
The rest of the letter is standard appeal-to-authority BS.
The laugh-out-loud line is the CBO estimate that complying with the new open-data policy “would cost between an estimated $5 million over five years to $250 million annually”. So AGU is saying the annual cost might be somewhere between $1 and $250 million, so let’s call that “about $125 +/- 125 million”.
I would call that “consistent with” every other climate-change projection, and worth just as much as the paper it’s printed on.
To be precise, $125.5 +/- $124.5 million. But close enough for government work.
How does data being open interfere with the peer review process?
Whatever medical product these guys are smoking, they should cut back.
It seems to me that the arguments in the letter are actually endorsing the new policy of getting rid of the secret science that has been in use the past 8 years. Methinks that the author does not have a clue.
“We have 25 or so years invested in the work. Why should I make the data available to you, when your aim is to try and find something wrong with it.” – Phil Jones
The standard at FDA is clearly beyond the so called “gold standard” of peer review. If it stopped there the average cost of a new drug getting through full scientific approval would not be $500 million in the U.S. and there would be a whole lot more dead people around.
Exactly what vital data would have to be excluded from public view aside from perhaps names of their experimental rats? That is total BS. I would love to hear a single specific example. Copywrite, proprietary etc., is not an excuse if it was funded by taxpayer dollars or being used for government policy either……
The stench of dishonesty is strong in this one!
If their science is so good, what are they afraid of.
Great minds think alike.
You gotta ask, “What are these people so affraid of?” And there in lies the answer.
What a pathetic letter. Do the 60,000 scientist members of the AGU agree with it? I would hope that 97% would think it was pure garbage.
The AGU only supports peer-review when they pick the peers and only gives the carefully selected peers the data they want to give them. Peer-review has “evolved” since I was a peer-reviewer – or perhaps devolved is a better word in this case.